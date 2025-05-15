Lee Soo-Man: King of K-Pop documentary explored - a rare insight into the elusive founder and former chief producer of SM Entertainment

When talking about K-pop, it is almost impossible not to mention Lee Soo-man, the founder and former chief producer at SM Entertainment. He is often deemed as the "Father of K-pop" by media outlets and the audience for his trailblazing creation in the K-pop industry.

Ad

Lee has mostly stayed out of the public eye, and much of what we know about him comes from news reports and word of mouth. He avoided publicly commenting on major issues that affected the company from the early 2000s until he was removed in 2023. He finally spoke out in the documentary Lee Soo Man: King of K-Pop, which premiered on Prime Video on May 13, 2025.

In this 1 hour 47 minute long documentary, we see a summarized rise and fall of the man who created K-pop as we know it today. The documentary premiered in LA on May 12 and saw attendance by several SM Entertainment idols and Lee Soo-man himself.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains the author's opinion.

Lee Soo Man: King of K-Pop documentary summary

Expand Tweet

Ad

Lee Soo-man is no less than a legend in the world of K-pop. He created SM Entertainment and has been widely credited with bringing the K-pop industry to a global forefront within two decades.

The documentary takes us back to the times when it all first began. He spoke candidly about his start in this industry, his personal life, and his life after being removed from SM Entertainment.

The documentary features comprehensive takes on the news and controversies that made headlines in the Western world. Journalists like Jeff Benjamin and Tamar Herman, who have extensively covered K-pop and its developments, were also featured in the documentary.

Ad

The creation of groups like H.O.T., TVXQ, EXO, and aespa, along with soloist BoA's career, was also mentioned. Additionally, the documentary also looked over the tragic deaths of SHINee's Jonghyun and f(x)'s Sulli.

EXO's leader Suho, NCT's member Taeyong, former H.O.T. member and soloist Kangta, and Super Junior's Leeteuk also gave their two cents about their life at SM and the fame they have achieved in their careers. RIIZE's Seunghan's appearance in the documentary was certainly a surprise.

Ad

Towards the end of the documentary, we also see Lee Soo-man's legal battle against his nephew. The documentary also showed the extensive media coverage and the glaring headlines as SM Entertainment went through an unraveling as Lee Soo-man was ousted from his company, and SM entered a new era of leadership. Bang Si-hyuk, the founder of BigHit Music (formidable competitor to SM), had shown interest in the company's shares. However, the deal eventually fell through.

Ad

As Lee Soo-man came to terms with his new reality, he moved on in his life and founded a new company. He began his activities in the USA, South Korea, and China, attempting to take his vision of fusing culture, arts, and technology to the next level, to create a 'global pop' or 'Earth pop' genre that encompasses a global sound and vision.

Lee Soo Man: King of K-Pop documentary - review of Lee Soo-man's attempt to re-establish his hold

Ad

Lee Soo Man: King of K-Pop gives us an insight into the mind of the man who has been pivotal in creating a cultural shift in the Korean entertainment industry. He was a man who challenged notions and dared to do the impossible.

From creating H.O.T. to creating aespa, Lee Soo-man has consistently developed the scene of K-pop and gone a step ahead of the trend, creating trends of his own. While the documentary does not delve deeply into the intricacies of the matters, it certainly shows us what goes on in the mind of the 'King of K-pop.'

Ad

The legal battle with TVXQ members was also presented in a summarized manner, without going into much detail about the aftermath. EXO was mentioned to intensify Lee Soo-man's image as the pioneer of K-pop, however, the documentary failed to mention or even address the controversies that the group was plagued with.

On one hand, the documentary brings Lee Soo-man to the public in a never-before-seen setting, but at the same time, it does paint him as a saviour of idols. In the past, he has been accused of 'manufacturing idols,' which he countered by saying that he is 'manufacturing music' with the artists who have inbred talent in them.

Ad

Overall, the documentary seems like an attempt to show the world that Lee Soo-man is not the mad scientist that he is perceived to be. However, the public sentiment seems to have remained unchanged.

The documentary focuses on only those elements that make Lee Soo-man look good. Even when addressing controversies, a one-sided take was shown to the world. One can certainly assume that this documentary is perhaps a strategy to create buzz about whatever is coming next from the founder of SM Entertainment.

Ad

Lee Soo Man: King of K-Pop is available on Prime Video to stream.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandini S I Nandini S I specializes in K-pop and K-drama at Sportskeeda, bringing an extensive experience in entertainment reporting where she honed her ability to discern news from the noise. Nandini believes that her keen observations and ability to tune out chatter to find valuable insight bring out the best in each piece she creates. Outside of her professional pursuits, Nandini enjoys reading and trying her hand at crocheting. Know More