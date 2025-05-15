"This is extremely unprofessional"– SM Entertainment faces fan backlash as NCT Yuta's 'Twisted Paradise' MV goes private shortly after release

On May 14, 2025, NCT's Yuta's music video for Twisted Paradise was temporarily made private on YouTube shortly after its release. The track marked his first solo Japanese venture and was launched across major platforms, with the music video released on SMTOWN's official YouTube channel.

However, shortly after the video went live, SM Entertainment made it private without providing an immediate explanation. SM Entertainment eventually addressed the matter through NCT Japan's official account. They posted a message in Japanese stating that the video required "quality adjustments." The statement read:

"We have determined that a portion of the video requires quality adjustments, and as such, the MV has been temporarily made private. We sincerely apologize for issuing this announcement after the release. We regret any inconvenience this may cause to our viewers, and we kindly ask for your patience until the adjustments are completed.”

This unforeseen action prompted backlash from fans, many of whom took to social media to express their concerns. Some commented on SM Entertainment's decision as "unprofessional." They questioned why the company hadn't resolved the issues before the release. An X user, @yeoddongiejana, wrote:

"Do better SM! You had so many days leading up to the release to make sure the video was good. This is extremely unprofessional and only hurts the artist and fans. Get your act together and stop hurting your artists!"

Some fans speculated that the video might have contained politically sensitive imagery, such as a brief appearance of the Taiwan flag. The company's response further fueled the backlash as fans noted that the announcement was made only on NCT's Japan official account.

"i figured out why yuta's video was taken down. of all the random footage to use, they picked one with the flag of a country where saying slightly the wrong thing about it can have the idol posting a somber apology video," one fan said.

"posting this only in NCT Japan account is proof of the deep hatred that sm has towards yuta, because why the f**k is this the only account that’s tweeted it and also only in Japanese???," an X user wrote.

"You had plenty of time to edit the video before uploading it. You could’ve checked, reviewed, adjusted, or literally done anything before making it public. But no, you posted it and then put it on private the same day. That’s UNPROFESSIONAL AS F**K. Yuta deserves so much better," another fan added.

"Is the Yuta MV still not back up??? I couldn't watch it yesterday & now I don't want to wait any longer...WHY ARE THEY DOING THAT TO HIM?!," another person said.

Others commented about the alleged lack of promotion compared to other members. Fans further demanded immediate restoration of the video and clearer communication from the agency.

"WTF???? OMG! WHY???? Dang, the unfairness that he's been dealing really irks me. and he's not even my bias," an X user commented.

"Why does everything that could go wrong happens to him? He barely gets anything, and even that is not managed well," another fan wrote.

"ITS BEEN HOURS MAN WHAT THE HELL… like even if youtube flagged the mv this is blatant sabotage it should NOT take that long to edit," another person added.

NCT's Yuta’s solo career and future plans

Yuta's Twisted Paradise marks a milestone in his career as a solo artist. The single is part of a four-album version release. It features the tracks When I'm Not Around and live versions of Off the Mask and Bad Euphoria, recorded during his Tokyo Dome City Hall performance.

His YUTA TALK SHOW 2025 tour is scheduled across seven Japanese regions from May to July. The series of talk shows aims to showcase the idol's growth as both a singer and actor. It will offer fans a closer look at the artist.

Yuta made his official solo debut in October 2024 with the extended play Depth. It introduced his distinctive J-rock sound. His passion for theatrical rock and dramatic stage presence was well-received. His latest single, Twisted Paradise, is described as a glam rock ballad that draws inspiration from 70s icons like Queen, blending grand guitar riffs with emotive lyrics that he contributed to.

Despite the backlash, fans remain hopeful for the swift restoration of the music video. Many have expressed their unwavering support online as they demanded better treatment for the artist.

