"What a mess of a company" — Fans slam SM Entertainment after SNSD's Taeyeon calls out label over her Tokyo show mismanagement

On April 24, 2025, SNSD's Taeyeon reposted an Instagram post from her international fan group, asking her label, SM Entertainment, to provide a clear explanation and appropriate response after her solo performance in Tokyo was abruptly canceled at the last minute.

The concert was part of her solo venture, The TENSE, and had been scheduled for April 19 and 20 at Tokyo's Ariake Arena. However, on April 17, just two days before it was supposed to start, organizers canceled the event.

Taeyeon's remarks demanded a response from the company, highlighting issues with delayed communication and the absence of an official apology. It also noted that the response lacked a structured plan to handle such incidents.

"We demand feedback on the unilateral and insincere cancellation notice two days before the Japanese concert," and "SM Entertainment's lack of response and evasion of responsibility following the incident," Taeyeon's reposted fans' plea on Instagram reads (translated by MHN).

SM Entertainment cited a delay in the arrival of essential equipment required for the show as the reason for the postponement. Fans supported the South Korean artist's decision and criticized the label for its mismanagement.

"I m really curious what benefits SM has that their senior idols are still signed to them. taeyeon is their most outspoken critic yet shes still there😭what a mess of a company," an X user commented.

Many took to social media to criticize SM Entertainment’s treatment of veteran idols and mishandling of events.

"God I’m so tired of SM They truly want to force every veteran idol of theirs out of the company," a fan remarked.

"SM is such a sh**ty company bc wdym you’re treating one of THE people that helped your company sm this bad," a viewer noted.

"That company is never beating the allegations of being irrational and evil smh," a person shared.

Others are showing support for the K-pop idol, highlighting her long-term contributions to SM Entertainment.

"Taeyeon work with SM from her teen years, being yelled, mop floors, grow SM's stock price for years, built SM's buildings, brought daesangs after daesang, sold millions records both physical and digitals, and this is how they repay? And people want her to be the one to step out?," a netizen said.

"Taeyeon ain't playing when it's about her fans or members She fights for them," a user mentioned.

"Taeyeon posting it on her ig and ig story says A LOT she prolly been so fed up w sm’s bulls**t and decided to take things into her own hands," another fan added.

Behind SM Entertainment’s sudden revocation of SNSD's Taeyeon’s Tokyo concert

SM Entertainment has officially canceled SNSD's Taeyeon’s planned show in Japan, which was set for April 19, due to delays affecting key stage equipment.

The announcement was made on Taeyeon’s Japanese site two days before the concert date. The company indicated that the gear used during her current Asia tour had not yet arrived in Japan, leaving insufficient time for full show preparations.

"The equipment used during the Asia tour is currently being transported to Japan, but has not yet arrived there, making it difficult to make sufficient preparations for the concert," the South Korean entertainment company stated (translated by MHN).

The label noted that, despite lengthy discussions with event partners and attempts to find alternatives, they ultimately decided to cancel the event in order to maintain performance standards.

"After repeated discussions with the relevant parties and exploring every possible method, we decided to cancel the performance as it was difficult to hold the performance in perfect condition. We deeply apologize for causing great inconvenience to those who have been waiting for the performance," SM continued.

In a separate message to her fans through the digital platform SNS, Taeyeon shared that the sudden change left her feeling unsettled. The 36-year-old expressed concern for her fanbase and stated that the news was difficult to process, sharing her disappointment regarding the situation.

"When I heard the news of the cancellation of the Japanese concert, I was worried about Sowon (fandom name) and my heart was so hurt. I didn't know what to say or how to say it," and "I hate this whole situation so much and I'm sorry," the Girls' Generation star asserted.

The South Korean label's notice was not issued through SM Entertainment’s main social media platforms. Instead, fans were notified via emails from the ticketing site and updates on the singer's Japanese website. This resulted in delays for fans in receiving the update, leaving many unaware of the cancellation until much later.

SNSD's Taeyeon's canceled concert in Tokyo was part of her wider regional tour across Asia. There is still no confirmation regarding a replacement date for the affected Japan stop.

