SNSD's Sunny signs exclusive contract with A20 Entertainment & will reportedly be responsible for producing trainees 

On April 9, 2025, the South Korean media outlet Nocut News reported that SNSD's Sunny signed an exclusive contract with A20 Entertainment. She would be responsible for producing trainees. It is to be noted that the mentioned record label was started by SM Entertainment's general producer, Lee So-man. An official from the new agency told the publication:

"Sunny recently signed a contract with A2O Entertainment. She is currently training as a producer under producer Yoo Young-jin."

For those unversed, Girls' Generation's Sunny officially concluded her exclusive contract with SM Entertainment in August 2023. It was the 16th anniversary of her debut.

A20 Entertainment revealed SNSD's Sunny designed A20 trainees' training programs

A representative from A20 Entertainment disclosed to the media outlet that the female artist had designed A20 trainees' programs. She has also been reported to provide psychological care. They added:

"She is designing A20 trainees' training programs and providing psychological care. She participates in filming video content and does styling and choreography guidance. I am always grateful for the loving interest in Sunny, and I will greet you in an even better way in the future."

Earlier, SNSD's Sunny was occupied training new rookie artists in a video. The clip was titled, 'A20 Summer Training Camp.' It was uploaded on A20 Entertainment's official YouTube channel.

For those unversed, Sunny, aka Susan Soonkyu Lee, made her official debut as a member of Girls' Generation on August 5, 2007. They released the single Into the New World through SM Entertainment. It featured other tracks, including Beginning, Perfect for You, and Into the New World (instrumental). The female artist ventured into different fields, including acting, individual activities, and other projects.

She appeared as a co-host of the Melon Chunji Radio with Sungmin from Super Junior in 2008. Subsequently, she provided her voice in the Korean-dubbed version of the animated movie The Outback in January 2012. Subsequently, she was featured in her first musical, Catch Me If You Can, where she portrayed the character of Brenda. She was the girlfriend of the male protagonist.

SNSD's Sunny was famous for appearing in new projects, including Rio 2, Unstoppable Marriage, Hilarious Housewives, Invincible Youth, Real Men, Roommate, Shopping Family, Strong Man, Snowball Project, Hyena on the Keyboard: Pilot, A Man Who Feeds The Dog, and more.

In recent news, Girls' Generation released a rendition of The Grace's 2006 single My Everything. It was added to SM Town's album 2025 SM Town: The Culture, The Future and released on February 14, 2025.

