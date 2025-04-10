“Genuinely and actively neglected them”- SM Entertainment faces backlash as 'RIIZE IS 7' movement reaches 150 days, fans demand comeback update

On Thursday, April 10, 2025, fans of the K-pop boy group RIIZE marked the 150th day of their "RIIZE IS 7" movement. The movement began back in October 2024, following the departure of the former group member, Seunghan. Soon after the announcement of the idol's departure from the group, many fans protested against the same, both physically and through online platforms.

They not only demanded the idol's return but also began to boycott both the K-pop boy group and its agency, SM Entertainment, as they were not happy with RIIZE's functioning as a six-piece group. Additionally, since Seunghan's official departure, the group has not released any new tracks.

Following this, people urged SM Entertainment to listen to the fans' demands and also criticized the agency for its lack of importance towards RIIZE. Here are a few reactions on the topic:

"'left artists feeling neglected' and Seunghan is the no. 1 example of this. It's beyond artists feeling neglected; SM has genuinely and actively neglected them," a fan wrote on X.

"This boycott isn’t about turning our backs on RII7E—it’s about standing up for them. We refuse to stay silent while their integrity and well-being are compromised," said a fan on X.

"everyone with some humanity should be calling SM Entertainment out on their artists’ mistreatment," added another fan.

"SEVEN OR NOTHING @SMTOWNGLOBAL! WE ARE NOT GOING TO SUPPORT YOUR NEGLIGENCE AND VIOLENCE AGAINST RIIZE," commented a netizen.

More fans and netizens talked about how people will continue their fight until SM Entertainment meets the demands.

"After months we’re still here and still trending. We’re so powerful, keep on fighting for what’s right and let’s continue making a huge impact !!" stated a fan.

"Riize isn't complete without Seunghan. You can't throw a member out just like that especially when they haven't done anything wrong in the first place. @SMTOWNGLOBAL," added an X user.

"seunghan did nothing wrong. why did the bullying get their way? where was justice? where was even a teeny tiny respect for riize?" said a netizen.

"this is actually insane we’ve already been fighting for 150 days…tbh i want to say thank you to everyone bc i would never think so many people would keep fighting after such a long time" commented another X user.

All you need to know about former RIIZE member Seunghan's departure

The controversy began in August 2023, when the alleged pictures of RIIZE's Seunghan with his former girlfriend landed on the internet. As people began to criticize the idol for his actions, more photos of him allegedly smoking and rumors of his alleged bullying of fellow trainees reached the internet.

As the controversies kept piling up, SM Entertainment announced the idol's hiatus in November 2023. For around 11 months, the idol was inactive from the K-pop boy group's activities. In October 2024, SM Entertainment first released a statement announcing Seunghan's slow return to the group, and many fans were elated about the same.

However, a few days later, SM Entertainment released another statement expressing that the idol had decided to officially depart the group due to the negative backlash they faced after the announcement of his return from hiatus. Regardless, fans who continued to express their support towards the K-pop group's original lineup began to protest against the same.

While SM Entertainment revealed that the idol will debut as a soloist under the same agency, fans continued to push for his return to the group. From protesting in front of SM Entertainment's headquarters to several online campaigns, fans have continuously urged the agency to address their demands.

