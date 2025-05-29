K-dramas to watch if you liked Heo's Diner

The romance and fantasy drama Heo's Diner premiered from March 24, 2025, to April 22, 2025. It features a star-studded cast, including Xiumin, EXY, Lee Sae-on, and Lee Soo-min. Oh Hwan-min and Kim Kyeong-eun direct the drama. It is penned by screenwriters Jeon Sun-young and Sung So-hyun.

Ad

Heo's Diner tells the story of a renowned food columnist, Heo-gyun, from the Joseon Dynasty. He gets sent into exile after an accident occurs at the palace. Subsequently, an assassin visits him with the intention of murder. While running for his life, Heo-gyun time-travels 400 years to modern South Korea. At the unfamiliar place, he meets Bong Eun-sil, who owns a small restaurant. Later, he begins to work with her due to Eun-sik's mother's condition.

Ad

Trending

Featuring Heo's Diner cast (Image via @wavve.official/Instagram)

Viewers who enjoyed the storyline, cast lineup, direction, storytelling, and other themes of Heo's Diner should consider watching the following Korean dramas, which are similar in nature.

Ad

Rooftop Prince, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, and other shows to watch if you liked Heo's Diner

1) Rooftop Prince

Featuring Rooftop Prince cast (Image via SBS)

The historical and comedy-drama follows the story of Crown Prince Yi-gak, who is also transported to modern Seoul from the Joseon dynasty. At the new place, he encounters Hong Se-na, who bears a striking resemblance to his deceased wife. Subsequently, he decides to unravel the 300-year-old mystery behind his wife's demise.

Ad

Both Heo's Diner and Rooftop Prince incorporate themes of historical fiction and time travel, offering an entertaining viewing experience for viewers.

Where to watch: Apple TV, Netflix, WeTV, Rakuten Viki, SBS World, and wa Koco

2) Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo

Featuring Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo (Image via SBS)

The historical romance drama Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo starts with a 21st-century woman, Go Ha-jin, who is heartbroken after a painful breakup. While grieving by the sea, she notices a child drowning and rushes to save him. At that moment, a solar eclipse occurs, and she gets transported to the Goryeo era during the reign of Taejo. There, she is forced to live under the identity of Hae-su, where she becomes entangled in palace conflicts involving the Wang princes.

Ad

Similar to Heo's Diner, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo features themes such as time travel, a strong female lead, historical fiction, romance, comedy, and more.

Where to watch: SBS VOD, Wavve, and Rakuten Viki

3) Live Up to Your Name

Featuring Live Up To Your Name cast (Image via tvN)

The drama Live Up To Your Name tells us the story of Heo-im, who possesses excellent medical skills. However, he hails from a concubine family and, hence, fails to reach higher positions in the government. Due to an accident, he time-travels to modern Seoul, where he encounters Doctor Yeon-Kyung. They find love despite their personality clashes and team up to figure out a way home.

Ad

Both Heo's Diner and Live Up To Your Name follow a story with leads who share the same profession, feature time travel, a strong female lead, and other common themes.

Where to watch: Netflix

4) Splash Splash LOVE

Featuring Splash Splash LOVE cast (Image via MBC Naver TV cast)

The supernatural and historical drama Splash Splash LOVE follows the story of a high school senior, Dan-bi, who has no desire to take a math examination. Despite her reluctance to go, she attempts to take the KSAT. On her way, she gets drenched in the rain and is magically transported back in time to the Joseon Kingdom.

Ad

During that period, she finds that the kingdom is suffering from an extreme drought. She meets King Lee-do, who has a desire to learn about advanced mathematics. Sparks fly between them as she navigates the historical world of Joseon.

Similar to Heo's Diner, the series Splash Splash LOVE incorporated the themes of love, romance, time travel, historical setting, and more.

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki and Kocowa

Heo's Diner is available to watch on Rakuten Viki, Wavve, and Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kirti Tiwari Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication and has been a Kpop writer at SK POP since 2022. She has been following Kpop and Kdramas since the last 6 years and but has worked in the genre only in the last 3-4 years donning several several caps - social media intern, copywriter, article writer and academic writer.



Kirti likes to pen down insightful features based on Korean dramas, especially the 'Ending Explained' categories. It gives her the satisfaction of creating the most authentic content rather than simply replicating what media outlets generally do.



Her process of creating content is time-consuming, yet methodical; she prefers to use original sources of information, which in her case are Korean outlets. She watches entire episodes, writes them down, cross-checks/fact-checks the details/event timelines off the web and eventually creates her copy.



Kirti likes Lee Je-hoon, IU, and Kim Seon-ho since she feels that their dramas are inspiring and have good plotlines. When she is not writing about K-dramas, she can be found watching them. Know More