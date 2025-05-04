5 K-dramas to watch if you liked The Divorce Insurance

The romantic and office K-drama The Divorce Insurance started airing on March 31, 2025. It features a star-studded cast, including Lee Dong-wook, Lee Joo-bin, Lee Kwang-soo, and Lee Da-hee. It was helmed by director Lee Won-suk and penned by screenwriter Lee Tae-yoon.

The Divorce Insurance follows the story of Noh Ki-joon, who decides to create a new type of insurance called divorce insurance after experiencing terrible relationships. He is an accomplished actuary at an insurance company. During the process of selling his new initiative, he gets to know the reasons why his previous marriages failed. Subsequently, he starts developing feelings for one of his co-workers.

While waiting for the new episodes of The Divorce Insurance, the fans could binge-watch five similar K-dramas.

Divorce Attorney Shin, Go Back Couple, Queen of Divorce, and other K-dramas to watch if you liked The Divorce Insurance

1) Divorce Attorney Shin

Divorce Attorney Shin stars Cho Seung-woo (Image via Netflix)

Where to watch: Netflix

Cast: Cho Seung-woo, Han Hye-jin, Kim Sung-kyun, Jung Moon-sung

Divorce Attorney Shin is adapted from the webtoon Sacred Divorce. The law drama revolves around a talented divorce lawyer, Shin Sung-han, who is famous for solving the most complicated and challenging cases.

He has two friends, Jang Hyung-geun and Jo Jung-sik, who provide him with much-needed comfort. After experiencing a traumatic incident, he turns from a pianist to a lawyer. He will do anything to make sure his clients win the case.

Similar to The Divorce Insurance, Divorce Attorney Shin is set against the backdrop of an office setting and revolves around the concept of separation from a relationship.

2) Go Back Couple

A still from Go Back Couple (Image via Netflix)

Where to watch: Netflix, Viki, iQIYI, and Kocowa

Cast: Jang Na-ra, Son Ho-jun, Heo Jung-min, Han Bo-reum, Jang Ki-yong, and others

Go Back Couple is adapted from the webtoon Do it One More Time, authored and illustrated by Miti and Gugu, respectively. It showcases the married life of a 38-year-old couple, Choi Ban-do and Ma Jin-joo.

Throughout the long years of togetherness, they started hating each other. While the former is burdened with the task of earning money, the latter feels low self-respect for being a housewife for years. Subsequently, they travel back two decades to when they met for the first time as university students.

Similar to The Divorce Insurance, Go Back Couple navigates the uncertainties and transformations in one's relationship, such as marriage. It showcases how the couple could be separated for a variety of reasons and still reunite.

3) Queen of Divorce

Queen of Divorce cast (Image via Viki)

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki and Prime Video

Cast: Lee Ji-ah, Kang Ki-young, Kim Sun-young, Oh Min-suk, Lee Tae-goo, and Na Young-hee

The law and comedy drama Queen of Divorce features the unique and entertaining partnership of Kim Sa-ra and Dong Ki-joon. After losing everything to her husband, she joins Solution as the team leader for the divorce settlement office.

Subsequently, she fights for the people facing unfair divorces and punishes the wrong side. Sa-ra is joined by her business partner and former prosecutor, Dong Ki-joon, who helps her throughout the process.

Like The Divorce Insurance, Queen of Divorce showcases the partnerships between the male and female protagonists navigating the challenges faced when dealing with the issue of divorce.

4) Strangers Again

Strangers Again stars Kang So-ra and Jang Seung-jo (Image via Rakuten Viki)

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki and TVING

Cast: Kang So-ra, Jang Seung-jo, Jo Eun-ji, Lee Jae-won, Jeon Bae-soo, and others

The romance and law K-drama Strangers Again follows the story of ex-lovers Oh Ha-ra and Goo Eun-beom. The divorce lawyer Oh Ha-ra, who is an expert at her work, encounters her ex-husband and colleague Goo Eun-beom in court. Subsequently, they have to work together and face difficulties as the old wounds begin to resurface.

Strangers Again follows the reunification of old lovers and the concept of separation, similar to The Divorce Insurance.

5) Good Partner

Featuring Good Partner (Image via Apple TV+)

Where to watch: Apple TV+

Cast: Jang Na-ra, Nam Ji-hyun, Kim Jun-han, P.O, and others

The comedy and law K-drama Good Partner revolves around star lawyer, Cha Eun-gyeong, who is a veteran at the Law Firm Daejung. She specializes in the field of divorce. However, she starts facing problems in her own marriage, which could lead to separation.

Subsequently, she is challenged by the new lawyer, Han Yu-ri, who believes in delivering justice at all costs. However, Eun-gyeong places the client's protection and interest as her foremost goals.

Similar to The Divorce Insurance, Good Partner showcases an individual's vulnerabilities when divorcing their partner.

The Divorce Insurance is available to stream on TVING and on Prime Video.

