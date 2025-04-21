5 best Lee Da-hee dramas to watch if you like her in The Divorce Insurance

Lee Da-hee stars as the leading character in the South Korean drama The Divorce Insurance, a romantic comedy series that premiered on tvN on March 31, 2025. Written by Lee Tae-yoon and directed by Lee Won-suk and Choi Bo-kyung, the series airs every Monday and Tuesday at 8:50 p.m. KST and is available for streaming on TVING in South Korea and Amazon Prime Video in select regions.

Aside from Lee, the show features a cast that includes Lee Dong-wook, Lee Joo-bin, and Lee Kwang-soo. It follows the story of Noh Ki-joon, an actuary who, after multiple failed marriages, begins developing a new type of insurance—divorce insurance. The series explores workplace dynamics and relationship complexities as Ki-joon and his colleagues analyze the cost of divorce and confront personal challenges along the way.

Since debuting in the early 2000s, Lee Da-hee has taken on various roles as both lead and supporting actress. Her acting credits span legal dramas, thrillers, romantic comedies, and melodramas. With The Divorce Insurance, renewing the audience's attention to her acting prowess, several of her past series offer insight into her professional development.

Those who enjoy Da-hee's character in The Divorce Insurance can also watch The Beauty Inside, Big Man, and I Can Hear Your Voice, among others.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article solely belongs to the writer.

The Beauty Inside, Search: WWW, I Can Hear Your Voice, and other dramas starring Lee Da-hee

1) The Beauty Inside (2018)

The Beauty Inside (Image via Naver/iMBC)

Based on the 2015 film of the same name, The Beauty Inside is a 2018 South Korean romantic fantasy television series. Lee Da-hee starred in the JTBC series alongside Seo Hyun-jin, Lee Min-ki, and Ahn Jae-hyun. The series centers on Han Se-gye, a famous actress with a mysterious illness that changes her appearance every month. She gets engaged to Seo Do-jae, a faultless airline CEO who privately battles prosopagnosia, or facial blindness.

Lee Da-hee plays Kang Sa-ra, Seo Do-jae's stepsister and One Air's CEO, a rival airline. Her character, from her position as a non-biological member of the Sunho Group family, is motivated by a need to outdo her stepbrother and prove herself. Apart from her competition, Kang Sa-ra gets involved in a love story with Ryu Eun-ho, a priest-in-training, which deepens her character development even more.

Where to watch: Netflix, Viu, Viki

2) Search: WWW (2019)

Search: WWW (Image via YouTube/Viki Global TV)

Search: WWW is a Korean television series that aired on tvN from June 5 to July 25, 2019. It stars Im Soo-jung, Lee Da-hee, Jeon Hye-jin, Jang Ki-yong, Lee Jae-wook, and Ji Seung-hyun. The drama centers on three women in their late thirties, Bae Ta-mi, Cha Hyeon, and Song Ga-kyeong, who work for two rival web portal companies, Unicon and Barro.

Lee Da-hee plays Cha Hyeon (also known as Scarlett), the social director at Barro. Her character is a former jujitsu athlete with a blunt personality and a strong moral compass. Cha Hyeon often acts on her convictions, even when it puts her in conflict with others. In the series, she becomes involved in a romantic subplot with actor Seol Ji-hwan.

Where to watch: iQIYI, Viki

3) I Can Hear Your Voice (2013)

I Can Hear Your Voice (Image via Netflix)

Airing on SBS in 2013, I Can Hear Your Voice is a legal drama with a supernatural twist. Lee Da-hee plays Seo Do-yeon, a sharp and ambitious prosecutor from a privileged background. Her character contrasts with the female lead, Jang Hye-sung, with whom she maintains a fierce rivalry based on a high school event that nearly left Do-yean blind.

Although not the protagonist, Seo Do-yeon's moral complexity and inner struggle deepened the courtroom drama of the show. Lee Da-hee's performance earned accolades, signifying a turning point in her career that opened her to more difficult and notable parts.

Where to watch: iQIYI, Netflix, KOCOWA+

4) Big Man (2014)

Big Man (Image via Viki)

Aired on KBS2 in 2014, Big Man explores corporate corruption, identity, and retribution. So Mi-ra, the daughter of Hyunsung Group's driver and the in-house staff manager, is played by Lee Da-hee. Mi-ra, who was first engaged in trying to rescue the life of her suitor, Dong-seok, finds herself locked in a perilous power struggle when she falls for Kim Ji-hyuk, a destitute orphan trapped in a chaebol scheme.

Mi-ra silently helps Ji-hyuk in his fight for justice as she learns the reality behind the Hyunsung Group's betrayal. Amid the harsh corporate environment, Lee Da-hee's performance anchors the story's emotional center.

Where to watch: Viki

5) Welcome Rain to My Life (2012)

Lee Da-hee stars as Han Dan-bi in Welcome Rain to My Life (Image via Getty)

Welcome Rain to My Life aired on tvN in 2012 and is one of Lee Da-hee’s earliest leading roles. In this series, she plays Han Dan-bi, a woman who discovers secrets about her past after her mother dies under suspicious circumstances. The story unfolds as she gets involved with a wealthy family while seeking justice and uncovering family truths.

Moreover, the drama follows traditional makjang themes such as inheritance battles, hidden identities, and love entanglements. Lee Da-hee carries the narrative through emotional highs and lows. Although not a mainstream hit, the series served as a stepping stone for her acting career.

Where to watch: Viki

Lee has played many genres and characters on TV. As The Divorce Insurance airs, her prior acting outings should gain recognition. Whether as a prosecutor, executive, or daughter seeking justice, she has always contributed to the story.

The Divorce Insurance is available for online streaming on Amazon Prime.

