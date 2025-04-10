Im Soo-jung reportedly in talks to star in the upcoming drama 'How to Be a Landlord in South Korea'       

On April 10, 2025, the South Korean media outlet Newsen reported that Im Soo-jung was in talks to star in the upcoming drama 'How to Be a Landlord in South Korea.' In response, the actress's agency, MYM Entertainment, stated that she was considering the casting offer. The label added:
"We have received an offer to appear in the new drama, 'How to Be a Landlord in South Korea' and are currently reviewing it."
Additionally, the South Korean actor and filmmaker Ha Jung-woo has already been confirmed for the series. Krystal is still in discussions about joining the cast. The drama will be directed by Im Pil-sung, known for shows such as Bastard, Departure, Sun, Scarlet Innocence, Persona, and others.
Im Soo-jung would reportedly play Ha Jung-woo's wife Kim-seon
According to the publication, if Im Soo-jung accepts the casting offer for the upcoming drama How to Be a Landlord in South Korea, she will play the role of Ha Jung-woo's wife, Kim Seon. However, nothing has been finalized yet, as the actress is still considering the role.
The thriller and crime drama " How To Be a Landlord in South Korea " tells the story of an owner who becomes embroiled in a crime to protect his family and property. Despite being recognized as an influential figure due to his social status as a landlord, he faces his own challenges. As debts accumulate, he is forced to engage in a staged kidnapping.
According to Mydramalist, the official synopsis for the upcoming series is provided below:
"Depicts the story of a living-only building owner struggling with debt who engages in crime to protect his family and building, which are more precious than his life."
For those unfamiliar, Im So-jung officially debuted in 1998 as a cover model for teen magazines. She later appeared in the teen drama School 4. Her breakthrough came with the horror film A Tale of Two Sisters. She gained further recognition after starring in the KBS2 drama series I'm Sorry, I Love You in 2004.
In recent news, Im Soo-jung chose not to renew her exclusive contract with King Kong by Starship in August 2022. Subsequently, she signed a new contract with MYM Entertainment. She is well-known for her roles in shows such as Chicago Typewriter, Single in Seoul, Search: WWW, Perfect Proposal, and others.
Moreover, Im Soo-jung will be making her drama comeback with Low Life, which is set to be released in 2025.