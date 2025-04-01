Divorce Insurance episode 1 recap: How does Noh Ki-jun gather the divorce insurance team?

tvN’s drama Divorce Insurance aired on March 31, 2025, on tvN and was streamed globally via Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Lee Won-seok, known for Killing Romance, and written by Lee Tae-yoon, famous for The Tale of Nokdu, the drama blends humor and insight into modern relationships.

The story follows Noh Ki-jun (Lee Dong-wook), a brilliant yet thrice-divorced product developer who spearheads the divorce insurance team. He is joined by Kang Han-deul (Lee Joo-bin), an underwriter redefining her life post-divorce; An Jeon-man (Lee Kwang-soo), a cautious risk surveyor; and Jeon Na-rae (Lee Da-hee), a sharp financial mathematician.

In episode 1 of Divorce Insurance, Noh Ki-jun pitches the idea of Divorce Insurance and shortlists his team for the same through an application process.

Divorce Insurance episode 1 recap

Divorce Insurance episode 1 starts at a wedding fair, where multiple engaged couples explore discounted deals for their wedding. Noh Ki-jun, along with Kang Han-deul, An Jeon-man, and Ah-yeong, unexpectedly crashes the event, promoting their brand new concept: divorce insurance.

Ki-jun passionately argues that preparing for a potential divorce is just as crucial as wedding planning, since it can leave you with nothing. As Ki-jun rants about alimony and divorce struggles, Jeon-man grows embarrassed by the team's lackluster approach.

Frustrated couples chase them out by throwing things at them. They retreat, and Ki-jun and Jeon-man get into an argument about taking risks. However, a curious customer finds them and asks for more details, reigniting Ki-jun’s enthusiasm. He confidently assures her that both weddings and divorces can lead to happiness.

A flashback to three months earlier shows Ki-jun waking up to his boss's face outside his window. With only his boss, Na Dae-bok, left in the company’s product development team, Ki-jun's new ideas fail every time. Fortunately for him, this was all a dream.

One night, he dreams of the "God of Insurance," who proclaims that insurance is synonymous with happiness—leading Ki-jun to realize that his greatest struggle in life stemmed from his divorce.

The next day, Dae-bok’s wife, So-jeong, asks him for a divorce. Not knowing about this, Ki-jun proposes his divorce insurance idea, delivering a persuasive argument about its necessity.

Meanwhile, Han-deul breaks down after accidentally purchasing meal portions for two. She is newly divorced and struggling to adjust to a new lifestyle. As she grapples with the loneliness of her reality, her ex-husband’s betrayal looms over her.

Back at the office, Ki-jun works tirelessly to gain support for his proposal. He argues that divorce has far-reaching consequences, affecting mental health, finances, and housing stability. Jeon-man is the only one resistant, prompting Ki-jun to probe his skepticism.

Their bickering reveals a shared history—both have experienced divorce, though Jeon-man only once, while Ki-jun has had three failed marriages. Jeon-man questions Ki-jun’s repeated attempts at love, to which Ki-jun candidly responds that he isn’t suited for casual relationships.

In a flashback, Han-deul's ex-husband is revealed to have mortgaged their house for his failing café, borrowed from her mother, and then scorned her when she demanded repayment. When she corrects his misuse of the word “evasive,” he cruelly calls her a failure.

Later, Han-deul reunites with Ah-yeong, who mocks her for being too soft-hearted. Ah-yeong, having recently ended her engagement, plans to keep all the wedding gifts as compensation. She helps Han-deul reinvent herself, urging her to embrace a more carefree attitude- a smiley weirdo, to be specific.

However, Han-deul’s newfound resolve crumbles when she returns home to find her ex has taken everything, leaving only a mattress. As she struggles to dispose of it, a drunken Ki-jun stumbles upon her, mistaking the moving mattress for something supernatural.

They crash onto it, with a blanket falling over them—leading to their arrest for public indecency. At the station, they argue about the misunderstanding, but Ki-jun impresses Han-deul by correctly using “evasive,” a word her ex misused. They part ways, believing they’ll never meet again.

Back at work, Ki-jun’s divorce insurance plan gains unexpected traction, with interested clients seeking coverage for themselves. Ah-yeong is hired for her eccentricity, and Jeon-man joins as the risk surveyor.

Han-deul also arrives, impressing Ki-jun with her statistical analysis of divorce, earning a spot on the team. However, the stakes rise when the CEO’s daughter prepares for a high-profile divorce, requiring coverage.

Additionally, a new executive VP from Singapore—a highly analytical financial mathematician—joins the project. The team speculates about this mysterious figure.

As episode 1 of Divorce Insurance comes to an end, the elevator doors open to reveal Jeon Na-rae, Ki-jun’s ex-wife.

The next episode of Divorce Insurance is scheduled to be released on April 1.

