The Divorce Insurance Episode 5 Recap: Ki-jun and Han-deul face the FSS and a forest tiger in one wild day

Premiering on March 31, 2025, The Divorce Insurance airs every Monday and Tuesday on tvN and is available globally via Amazon Prime Video. Helmed by director Lee Won-seok Killing Romance and writer Lee Tae-yoon The Tale of Nokdu, the drama offers a clever and emotionally resonant portrayal of love in the modern era—through the unexpected lens of insurance.

Noh Ki-jun (Lee Dong-wook) is a smart product developer who’s been divorced three times. Wanting to turn his heartbreak into something useful, he comes up with a unique idea: divorce insurance.

He’s joined by Kang Han-deul (Lee Joo-bin), an underwriter dealing with her own recent divorce; An Jeon-man (Lee Kwang-soo), a careful surveyor; and Jeon Na-rae (Lee Da-hee), a sharp financial expert. Together, they dive into the ups and downs of love, commitment, and fresh starts.

In episode 5 of The Divorce Insurance, Ki-jun and Han-deul are faced with a new challenge. As the team navigates through it, they have to venture into a forest reserve to prevent a client's divorce.

The Divorce Insurance Episode 5 Recap: What new challenge presents itself?

In Episode 5 of The Divorce Insurance, Noh Ki-jun and Kang Han-deul are summoned by the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) to discuss their innovative divorce insurance policy. Their providing for divorce ceremonies violates the rules of insurance since the expense of it goes over 30,000 won. Despite their efforts to defend their concept, the FSS official raises concerns about the policy's legitimacy.

In a moment of desperation, Ki-jun suggests eliminating the divorce ceremony aspect of the policy, prompting the official to question the accuracy of their promotional materials. Surprisingly, the official proposes ensuring that their first ten policyholders do not divorce, leaving Han-deul astonished yet hopeful about the policy's future.

Elsewhere, An Jeon-man and Jeon Na-rae consult a marriage counselor to identify couples at high risk of divorce, aiming to tailor their services and selection process effectively. Ah-young, attempting to foster harmony among couples, considers organizing a baking class.

However, she is advised that such activities might exacerbate tensions among already strained relationships, and the chef suggests that a dance class might be a better idea. Consequently, she enlists Woong-sik to lead a dance class while simultaneously dodging his obvious interest in her. He even gifts her a napa cabbage that he grew himself.

In their next meeting, Dae-bok gets stressed about the new task they have to undertake, and no explanation from the team's side helps. As the team strives to maintain a zero-divorce rate among their clients, suspicions arise about potential internal sabotage in this episode of The Divorce Insurance.

Na-rae requests an IT audit to investigate the unauthorized use of company devices, suspecting an insider's involvement in recent complaints. The audit reveals that Ki-jun and Han-deul accessed company systems outside of work hours, raising questions about their activities.

Simultaneously, Lee Jeong-shin accelerated his efforts to promote a competing divorce insurance policy, intensifying the professional rivalry. Ki-jun and Han-deul visit their client, Mi-rae, a tarot reader who remains resolute in her decision to divorce, dismissing their attempts to dissuade her.

After being thrown out of her house, they decide to consult her for a tarot reading that predicts Han-deul's business success, indicating that Mi-rae will remain married. This revelation places Mi-rae in a quandary, torn between her desire for divorce and the potential impact on Han-deul's future.

Mi-rae tells them that she met her current husband while on an adventurous trip, and he saved her life. He is a documentary photographer and often leaves for months due to work. This time, he has gone off chasing Korean tigers.

Meanwhile, Jean-man and Na-rae get closer as he teaches her how to use a yo-yo, and Dae-bok seeks help from an enthusiastic junior.

Determined to assist Mi-rae, Ki-jun, Han-deul, and Ah-young travel to Gorangae to locate her husband. They encounter Woong-sik, who aids in the search.

The group splits up, with Ki-jun and Han-deul venturing into the forest, where they become lost and are caught in a rainstorm. As night falls and episode 5 of The Divorce Insurance comes to an end, they face an unexpected and perilous encounter with a tiger, leaving their fate uncertain.

The next episode of The Divorce Insurance is scheduled to be released on April 15.

