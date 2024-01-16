"What in the multiverse is this": Marry My Husband leads travelling back to 2013 using BTS discography as reference sparks wild reactions online

On January 16, 2024, the much-awaited episode 6 of the time-travel and romance drama, Marry My Husband, was released. Barring the several exciting developments that it revealed, a particular scene where the protagonists were talking about BTS songs went viral on social media.

In the drama, Park Min-young plays the role of Ji-won, while Na In-woo depicts the role of Ji-hyuk in Marry My Husband. According to IMDb, the official synopsis for the ongoing drama Marry My Husband states:

"A story about Ji-won, a time-limited woman, returning back to 10 years ago and dreaming of revenge after being killed by her husband who had an affair with her best friend."

At the end of the episode, it is seen that Yoo Ji-hyuk approaches Ji-won while she is peacefully listening to BTS' No More Dream. As they talk, Ji-won drops her phone. Ji-hyuk sees that she was listening to BTS and responds by saying he also likes them. The two then talk about Ji-won liking Dynamite, while Ji-hyuk preferred listening to Spring Day.

Soon, the clips of their interaction went viral on social media, as fans of the group could not stop swooning over this crossover. Further, one enthusiastic fan even stated how their exchange felt like a "multiverse" incident.

"I CAN'T BREATH": Fans can't get enough as the Marry My Husband leads play Spring Day and Dynamite as the BGM in the ending

At the end of episode 6 of Marry My Husband, Ji-won could be seen standing on the terrace, enjoying the sunset while listening to the BTS song, No More Dream. It should be noted that Ji-won has time-traveled to the year 2013, when BTS made their official debut.

The male lead, Ji-hyuk, then arrives on the terrace, standing beside Ji-won, who is taken aback when she notices him. She removes her earphones, and Ji-hyuk apologizes, stating that he did not intend to scare her. He expresses that Director Wang will be dismissed, and Mr. Kim will be disciplined for stealing her proposal.

He praises her for doing a good job, and they both smile at each other. As he tries to leave, Ji-won accidentally drops her phone, and Ji-hyuk sees that she was listening to BTS' No More Dream. He mentions that he likes BTS as well, to which Ji-won replies:

"To be honest, I want to listen to 'Dynamite' right now, but I can't find it."

Ji-hyuk replies by stating how "Dynamite is great," but he likes Spring Day more. Ji-won agrees, saying she likes Spring Day too.

Suddenly, the duo feel that something is off, before realizing that Dynamite was released in 2020 and Spring Day in 2017, indicating that they have time-traveled from 2023 to 2013. The duo are shocked, as Dynamite and Spring Day play in the background, hinting at the satire of the scene. In the end, the drama reveals that the leads are presently in July 10, 2023.

Soon, the scene went viral on social media, with fans ecstatic about the unique reference to BTS' discography, as they appreciated the production team using Spring Day and Dynamite as background songs. Many fans also speculate that the screenwriter must be an ARMY and can't stop talking about the scene in Marry My Husband.

Marry My Husband airs every Monday and Tuesday. The drama is available to stream on TVING and Prime Video.