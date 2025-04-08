The Divorce Insurance Episode 4 recap: Ki-jun stands up for Han-deul while the team faces policy threat

The Divorce Insurance, tvN’s newest drama, premiered on March 31, 2025, and airs every Monday and Tuesday. International audiences can stream the show on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Lee Won-seok (Killing Romance) and written by Lee Tae-yoon (The Tale of Nokdu), the series offers a witty yet heartfelt look at modern-day relationships.

The story centers on Noh Ki-jun (Lee Dong-wook), a gifted product developer who has been divorced three times. He leads a groundbreaking initiative—divorce insurance. His team includes Kang Han-deul (Lee Joo-bin), an underwriter rebuilding her life post-divorce; An Jeon-man (Lee Kwang-soo), a risk-averse surveyor; and Jeon Na-rae (Lee Da-hee), a sharp and talented financial mathematician.

In episode 4 of The Divorce Insurance, Ki-jun and Han-deul get closer as Ki-jun stands up for her in front of her abusive ex-husband. Jeon-man and Na-rae find some similarities. Meanwhile, the team has a new challenge to face.

The Divorce Insurance Episode 4 recap:

In episode 3 of The Divorce Insurance, Han-deul unexpectedly runs into her old friend Jeong-sin, and the two head out to eat. Jeong-sin praises her for being brave enough to get a divorce. Meanwhile, Ki-jun confronts Uh-hyeong. In a flashback, Ki-jun is shown to be trying to take care of Uh-hyeong, who is drowning in self-pity because of Jin-ju's death. He asks him to live his life again and go out.

After taking Uh-hyeong's leave, Ki-jun, overcome by grief, starts crying.

Elsewhere, Jeon-man bumps into Na-rae at a laundromat where she shows up with a teddy bear. He tries to stop her from putting her soft toy in the machine but he's too late. When her teddy bear gets destroyed in the washing machine, he steps in to help, and the cleanup effort brings them closer.

Han-deul is shown to be cleaning her house. She calls Ah-yeong to ask where she is and finds that she is on a blind date set by her mother. She tries to get her date to sign the divorce insurance, but he is more interested in her.

After grabbing a meal together, Jeon-man and Na-rae witness a disturbing case of domestic abuse, prompting Jeon-man to provide the victim with a policy.

Ah-yeong's date comes clean to her and tells her that he is a dancer. As the music starts playing, he dances for her. She gets embarrassed and runs away, and catches a taxi.

Han-deul finds Ki-jun, who collapses on the road after having run a few laps. She gets him some water and gets up to leave, but he stops her and asks her to take him along.

Na-rae insists on going to Jeon-man's place for food, and Ki-jun and Han-deul share a meal. Meanwhile, Dae-bok tries to sell his friends the insurance.

As Han-deul and Ki-jun go shopping and talk about their divorces, in a flashback, Na-rae is shown talking to Ki-jun about meeting a friend at her place, which leaves him confused. In the present, hearing Jeon-man needing a space for himself, she relates to him.

In the mall, Han-deul runs into her ex, who accuses her of stalking him and behaves rudely. She screams at him and Ki-jun comes to her rescue and gets him to leave. That evening, someone secretly accesses a team member’s computer to view policy files.

The next morning, the team brainstorms ways to prevent couples from divorcing within six months of buying a policy. They consult astrologers, therapists, and other professionals for insight. However, their efforts are interrupted when Ki-jun receives a troubling call from the FSS regarding potential policy violations that could jeopardize their entire operation. With this, episode 4 of The Divorce Insurance comes to an end.

The next episode of The Divorce Insurance is scheduled to be released on April 14.

