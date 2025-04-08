The Divorce Insurance Episode 3 recap: Ki-jun and Han-duel attend a wedding

The Divorce Insurance, tvN’s latest drama, debuted on March 31, 2025. It airs every Monday and Tuesday on tvN and is available for global streaming through Amazon Prime Video. Helmed by director Lee Won-seok (Killing Romance) and penned by screenwriter Lee Tae-yoon (The Tale of Nokdu), the series blends humor with thoughtful commentary on contemporary relationships.

At the heart of the story is Noh Ki-jun (played by Lee Dong-wook), a talented but thrice-divorced product developer who spearheads a unique project: divorce insurance. Joining him on this unconventional team are Kang Han-deul (Lee Joo-bin), an underwriter starting over after her divorce; An Jeon-man (Lee Kwang-soo), a risk surveyor with a cautious nature; and Jeon Na-rae (Lee Da-hee), a brilliant financial mathematician.

In episode 3 of The Divorce Insurance, the team tries to find a way to get a low-risk couple to sign the divorce insurance. Meanwhile, Ki-jun and Han-deul are invited to a wedding by two of their clients.

The Divorce Insurance Episode 3 recap: How does the team deal with the conditions?

Episode 3 of The Divorce Insurance opens with Han-deul having a nightmare. She dreams that she’s falling as her crocheted balloon unravels. It’s soon revealed that she and the team had a sleepover at Ki-jun’s house while working late to come up with a strategy to reduce divorce rates. The next morning, Jeon-man and Ki-jun wake up in the same bed, much to their surprise, and react with shared horror.

In the meeting, Han-deul explains why she had decided to put all 30 divorce insurance contracts on hold. A flashback reveals that the in-laws who had come to get the insurance had attempted to sign a joint policy. However, they had failed to agree on the terms.

Right after, the team gets swamped as every couple from the wedding fair shows up wanting divorce insurance. However, the situation worsens as many couples argue, offended that their partner has also shown up to get the insurance.

Han-deul insists that they need to screen applicants carefully, only accepting those with a low risk of divorce to maintain a zero-divorce success rate. In the sleepover flashback, it is shown that Ah-young wants to crash at Han-deul’s place, but having recently gotten divorced, she has some problems with her furniture, so Ki-jun offers his home. That night, Ah-young overhears Ki-jun speaking gently on the phone, leading her to suspect he has a girlfriend.

To screen couples, the team decides to train an AI model. For data on remarried couples, they reluctantly bring in Oh Jeong-do, an insufferable coworker known for his selfish behavior. Training goes well—except for Dae-bok and Ki-jun. Dae-bok’s answers reveal a dull and rocky marriage, while Ki-jun is confronted with questions about his multiple divorces.

A flashback shows a younger Ki-jun talking to his sister Jin-ju. She wants a divorce because she’s unhappy, but Ki-jun finds the reason weak and tells her to try harder and lists reasons to stay married. Jin-ju realises that Ki-jun would not understand her situation and walks away, leaving behind a knit she was making for him.

In the present, the couples previously on hold return for the assessment. Each pair brings different dynamics—some argue, some are perfectly in sync, and others are overly affectionate.

Even the in-laws return and finally agree on a mutually satisfying contract. However, Jeon-man unintentionally offends them by mentioning weddings that get canceled on the day, prompting Ki-jun to step in and use his divorce situation to gain their sympathy and support. Elated, they even invite him to the wedding.

Meanwhile, the CEO and Na-rae scheme to launch the policy as their innovation, while hiding their involvement in the trial run. The team celebrates as 30 eligible couples are successfully insured. Jeon-man wants to share the success with Na-rae, but Dae-bok dashes off to tell her first.

Later, Ki-jun and Han-deul run into each other while taking out the trash. They sit in the park and have a heartfelt conversation in which Ki-jun questions whether the policy is sowing doubt in otherwise happy marriages. Han-deul gently reminds him that no relationship is immune to difficulties. This conversation helps Ki-jun understand his sister’s perspective in this episode of The Divorce Insurance.

The next day, he invites Han-deul to the in-laws' wedding to make sure it goes smoothly. Much to their surprise, after some delay in the wedding, the couple eloped. The in-laws awkwardly hold the ceremony alone, understanding that they cannot force their children to hold a public ceremony. Ki-jun and Han-deul support them by clapping first. Grateful, the in-laws lend Ki-jun the unused limo.

Ki-jun and Han-deul have some champagne in the limo, but the limo gets stuck on a narrow road, causing a traffic jam. Thinking quickly, Ki-jun tells Han-deul to act like a happy maniac since he plans to flee from the situation. In this episode of The Divorce Insurance, Han-deul is able to put her trust in him as she holds his hand and faces the crowd, who mistake them as newlyweds and applaud.

Unfortunately for the team, five contracts are suddenly rejected. To make matters worse, the mysterious person Ki-jun had made a salon appointment for is a no-show. Determined, he rushes to a museum—revealed to be the workplace of Un-hyeong, his sister’s estranged husband. As episode 3 of The Divorce Insurance comes to an end, Ki-jun asks him to take out a policy.

The next episode of The Divorce Insurance is scheduled to be released on April 8.

