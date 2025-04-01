Divorce Insurance episode 2 recap: How does Ki-jun’s team end up in the wedding fair?

tvN’s drama Divorce Insurance premiered on March 31, 2025, airing on tvN and streaming worldwide via Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Lee Won-seok (Killing Romance) and written by Lee Tae-yoon (The Tale of Nokdu), the series offers a humorous yet insightful take on modern relationships. The episodes are released every Monday and Tuesday.

Ad

The plot revolves around Noh Ki-jun (Lee Dong-wook), a brilliant but thrice-divorced product developer who leads a team specializing in divorce insurance. His team includes Kang Han-deul (Lee Joo-bin), an underwriter rebuilding her life after divorce; An Jeon-man (Lee Kwang-soo), a cautious risk surveyor; and Jeon Na-rae (Lee Da-hee), a sharp-minded financial mathematician.

In episode 2 of Divorce Insurance, Ki-jun and his team brainstorm and present the idea but are faced with multiple conditions that they have to cater to. To solve this dilemma, they visit a wedding fair to find clients.

Ad

Trending

Divorce Insurance episode 2 recap: Ki-jun and Han-deul become closer

Episode 2 of Divorce Insurance starts with a meeting as Na-rae pushes the team to collect data on divorce causes. Han-deul suggests justifying their rationale first as Ki-jun backs her argument, and Dae-bok remains neutral and slightly scared of Na-rae. Meanwhile, Na-rae finds an unlikely ally in Jeon-man, though he’s not thrilled about it.

Ad

Na-rae asks Ki-jun if she feels uncomfortable around her, but he remains indifferent. She tells him that she will be transferred to the company’s Chinese branch after her job here and urges him to wrap up the project quickly.

For research, Jeon-man takes Na-rae to an internet café to gather information. Meanwhile, Ki-jun and Han-deul plan focus group interviews, but Ki-jun suggests they first go for lunch. They end up competing with Han-deul’s ex over a parking spot, which Ki-jun wins through a game of rock-paper-scissors. Han-deul thanks him for winning against her ex-husband.

Ad

Ad

Later, Ki-jun brings Han-deul to a temple, where they meet a female monk who is revealed to be his ex-wife. Ki-jun quickly excuses himself, leaving Han-deul to interview so they feel comfortable.

The monk reveals that she had always been drawn to spirituality but had to prioritize her family’s expectations and live a life that would not be judged. Ki-jun supported her decision to follow her calling, leading to an amicable divorce. She reassures Han-deul, who still feels self-conscious about her own divorce.

Ad

Meanwhile, Ah-yeong tries to buy a sologamy wedding kit but is rejected by the seller, who sees through her scheme to use it to recover wedding expenses.

Na-rae and Jeon-man bond over their research approach. As they share drinks, she reveals that she was married to Ki-jun, but the dating, marriage, and divorce were wrapped up in only three months. When Jeon-man asks why, she blames words.

At the temple, Han-deul and Ki-jun stay for a stargazing event. Ki-jun shares his admiration for The Funeral of Words, a poem about word insurance, which inspired him to work in product development. Han-deul asks if he has ever been hurt by words or the other way around.

Ad

Ad

Meanwhile, Na-rae reflects on her past, saying her marriage ended with words alone since it was never legally registered. She, too, wishes there was insurance for words.

As they daydream about different types of insurance, Han-deul wishes for self-esteem insurance, while Jeon-man suggests space travel insurance. Both pairs—Ki-jun and Han-deul, Jeon-man and Na-rae—watch the stars from different locations.

Later, Na-rae joins Han-deul at a knitting workshop. Na-rae chooses green yarn—Ki-jun’s favorite color since she wants to knit for him. Han-deul wants to knit something for herself. They discuss regrets, and Na-rae confesses that while she still has feelings for Ki-jun, she doesn’t regret their divorce. She also obliviously offers insight into Han-deul's divorce,

Ad

The team finalizes the divorce insurance policy, incorporating couple bonding services to reduce divorce rates. To celebrate, they have a team dinner at a bowling alley. Ki-jun teaches Han-deul how to bowl, making Na-rae jealous enough to demand a lesson as well.

A bowling competition ensues, with Na-rae, Dae-bok, and Jeon-man facing off against Ki-jun, Han-deul, and Ah-yeong. Na-rae grows irritated as Ki-jun and Han-deul celebrate their wins.

Ad

The team continues the night at a karaoke bar. Na-rae offers Jeon-man a ride to provoke Ki-jun, but he remains unfazed, having already arranged a ride with Han-deul. As they part, Ki-jun and Han-deul remind Dae-bok about World Marriage Day. Misunderstanding, he gifts his wife tofu, believing it to be Marinated Tofu Day, and she storms off.

In this episode of Divorce Insurance, the board approves the policy but sets strict conditions: 30 policies must be sold within three days, and the insured couples must maintain a 0% divorce rate for six months. Na-rae meets with the CEO, who praises her for launching the first-ever divorce insurance.

Ad

With limited time, Ki-jun suggests promoting the policy at a wedding fair to target couples with pre-wedding jitters. The event turns chaotic as interested customers flood in. Their first buyer is a hesitant bride, followed by a mother seeking marriage advice for her daughter. Soon, another woman arrives—the groom’s mother. As the episode concludes, the two women recognize each other as in-laws.

The next episode of Divorce Insurance will be released on April 7, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback