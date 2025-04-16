The Divorce Insurance episode 6 recap: Ki-jun, Han-deul, Jeon-man, and Jeon Na-rae forced to spend the night together as chaos unfolds

Premiered on March 31, 2025, The Divorce Insurance airs on tvN every Monday and Tuesday, with international streaming available via Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Lee Won-seok (Killing Romance) and written by Lee Tae-yoon (The Tale of Nokdu), the drama offers a fresh and heartfelt take on modern relationships, viewed through the unconventional concept of insurance.

The Divorce Insurance follows Noh Ki-jun (Lee Dong-wook), a brilliant but unlucky-in-love product developer who has gone through three divorces. Determined to find meaning in his romantic failures, he devises a bold new idea: divorce insurance.

Joining him are Kang Han-deul (Lee Joo-bin), an underwriter navigating life after her own breakup; An Jeon-man (Lee Kwang-soo), a cautious and detail-oriented surveyor; and Jeon Na-rae (Lee Da-hee), a savvy financial analyst. Together, this quirky team sets out to explore love, loss, and second chances while trying to help others avoid the pain they’ve experienced themselves.

In episode 6 of The Divorce Insurance, while the team helps save one of their clients from divorce, they confront their own feelings. While Jeon-man and Na-rae get closer, Ki-jun asks Han-deul an unexpected question.

The Divorce Insurance episode 6 recap

Episode 6 of The Divorce Insurance opens with a chaotic moment as Ki-jun and Han-deul encounter a tiger. Hyeon-jae appears unexpectedly, attempting to distract the animal using a laser pointer after snapping its photo. The trio narrowly escapes the wild situation as Hyeon-jae thanks them for helping him find the tiger.

Once safe, it’s revealed that Hyeon-jae is unaware of his wife Mi-rae’s intention to divorce him. Though he believes it is over, Ki-jun and Han-deul push him to finally meet with Mi-rae.

Meanwhile, Jeon-man and Na-rae arrive at Gangwon Province. Na-rae criticizes Ki-jun’s impulsiveness, as Han-deul shows her support, telling her that she was the one who came up with the idea.

Woong-sik tries to manipulate the sleeping arrangements to get alone time with Ah-yeong, but Jeon-man intervenes. That night, Jeon-man and Ki-jun discuss Na-rae. Though Ki-jun claims he’s over her, Jeon-man is concerned she hasn’t moved on. Ki-jun encourages him to take emotional risks instead of always playing it safe.

Meanwhile, Na-rae questions Han-deul about her feelings for Ki-jun. In a heartfelt exchange, they realize their contrasting personalities—Na-rae being someone who wants clarity and fast action, and Han-deul being patient and steady. Han-deul, using a knitting metaphor, hints that she intends to pursue him herself since Na-rae seems to have given up.

In The Divorce Insurance episode 6, back at the office, after Dae-bok leaves, someone secretly accesses his computer and takes confidential divorce insurance data, suggesting possible sabotage. The next morning, Na-rae confronts Ki-jun and Han-deul about their relationship. Ki-jun avoids answering and instead clings to Jeon-man as a joke.

Tension dissolves as Woong-sik impresses everyone with his cooking. Later, Mi-rae arrives, only to be frustrated when Hyeon-jae rambles about the tiger instead of their relationship. Han-deul stops her from leaving, leading to an emotional breakthrough.

Mi-rae tearfully admits her fear of loneliness, and Hyeon-jae expresses his desire to be acknowledged. Their heartfelt conversation helps them understand each other better. Ki-jun realizes more effort is needed, and despite Na-rae’s protests, he organizes a vow renewal ceremony for the couple.

The village joins in the preparations. In a tender moment, a tailor advises Ki-jun and Han-deul to support one another, while another tells Jeon-man and Na-rae to cherish their time together.

During the ceremony, Woong-sik delivers a speech on resilience, and Mi-rae and Hyeon-jae reaffirm their love by recalling their first meeting. The event rekindles their bond. Watching them, Han-deul feels a twinge of sadness, which Ki-jun quietly notices. As the celebration continues, someone invites Na-rae to dance. Feeling awkward, she’s relieved when Jeon-man joins in with silly moves to make her comfortable.

Later, Hyeon-jae and Mi-rae share a quiet moment, reminiscing about the day they met. He confesses that she once gave him the strength to keep going, and they agree to continue supporting each other in this episode of The Divorce Insurance.

Overwhelmed by the crowd, Na-rae leaves with Jeon-man, who drives her to a hotel. Though both seem nervous, they end up staying in separate rooms. In the morning, she jokes about the hotel’s rating, giving it five stars.

Meanwhile, Ki-jun and Han-deul wind down at a convenience store. She admits that her tarot question wasn’t about the insurance project, but refuses to reveal it until she succeeds. As they talk, she admits feeling hurt when Ki-jun avoided Na-rae’s question about their relationship.

They bond while reminiscing about Christmas and playing with an old payphone. Han-deul dials her future self and asks her if she achieved what she wanted.

Ki-jun dials his "future self," telling him to remember this day—an action that catches Han-deul's attention. The episode closes with Ki-jun driving Han-deul back to town. As they discuss soulmates, Han-deul is skeptical, but Ki-jun mentions a study showing that the possibility isn’t zero. Spontaneously, he asks her to move in with him as episode 6 of The Divorce Insurance concludes.

The next episode of The Divorce Insurance is scheduled to be aired on April 21, 2025.

