“Reunion is so unserious”- The Divorce Insurance viewers in stitches over Jo Bo-ah’s cameo as Lee Dong’s ex wife- turned monk

Jo Bo-ah's cameo in The Divorce Insurance has amused many fans. The romantic comedy series premiered on March 31, 2025, at 8:50 PM KST on TVN, and global streaming is available on Amazon Prime Video. The 12-episode drama airs every Monday and Tuesday, concluding on May 6, 2025.

Ad

The Divorce Insurance stars Lee Dong-wook as Noh Ki-jun, an insurance actuary in the innovative product development team at Plus Insurance. After experiencing three divorces, he develops a novel "divorce insurance" product. Lee Joo-bin portrays Kang Han-deul, an underwriter who joins Ki-jun's team following her own divorce and embarks on a journey of self-discovery.

Lee Kwang-soo plays Ahn Jeon-man, a cautious risk surveyor who faces new challenges with the divorce insurance project. Lee Da-hee appears as Jeon Na-rae, a confident financial mathematician who begins reassessing her life choices after joining the team.

Ad

Trending

After being paired with Lee Dong-wook as the wife of a Gumiho in Tale of The Nine-tailed, Jo Bo-ah appeared in a cameo in The Divorce Insurance as one of Ki-jun's ex-wives. To make matters more interesting, her character divorced Ki-jun to pursue her dream of becoming a monk. Amused fans took to the internet to express themselves.

"from the wife of gumiho leeyeon in ‘tale of the nine tailed’ to become the monk a.k.a the ex wife of nohgijoon in #TheDivorceInsurance i canttt #LeeDongWook & #JoBoAh reunion is so unserious," said one fan.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"ChoBoAh's cameo as a monk is indeed Noh Kijun's ex-wife lmfao, the one he divorced because of differences in worldview??" asked another.

"Hello #JoBoAh. What are you doing here? Long time no see She wasn't joking when she said "We were married". Surely getting the TOTNT Feelings seeing you and wookie Also love if you do another drama together," commented another.

Ad

Fans loved seeing Jo Bo-ah with Lee Dong-wook again.

"Jo Boah cuts for her cameo in #TheDivorceInsuranceEp2 Wait until you see Bbo's little jump. She's so cute," responded another.

"i love it when kdramas dont miss the opportunity to do a mini crossover of their series >>>>," another fan said.

"This scene is both surprising and a person who breaks up with their ex-wife on good terms and still speaks highly of him is a rare species these days," reacted another.

Ad

What happened in The Divorce Insurance episode 2?

Episode 2 of The Divorce Insurance follows Na-rae as she pushes the team to gather data on divorce causes, while Han-deul argues they should first establish their rationale with Ki-jun's support. Na-rae finds an unexpected ally in Jeon-man, though he is reluctant to admit it.

She later informs Ki-jun of her upcoming transfer and urges him to finish the project quickly. For research, Jeon-man takes Na-rae to an internet café, while Ki-jun and Han-deul conduct focus group interviews. However, they first clash with Han-deul's ex over parking. At a temple, Ki-jun introduces Han-deul to his ex-wife, now a monk, who shares how societal expectations had delayed her spiritual path.

Ad

Ad

Ki-jun supported her decision, which led to their amicable divorce. Meanwhile, Na-rae confesses to Jeon-man that she was briefly married to Ki-jun, ending things with just words since it was never legally registered. The team finalizes the insurance policy, and at a celebratory bowling night, Na-rae grows jealous of Ki-jun and Han-deul's closeness.

Later, their divorce insurance policy is approved with strict conditions, and the team promotes it at a wedding fair. Chaos ensues when a bride's mother and her future mother-in-law unexpectedly recognize each other.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback