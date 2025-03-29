tvN releases new still cuts of Jo Bo-ah’s cameo from The Divorce Insurance

Ahead of the March 31 premiere of tvN's new drama Divorce Insurance, the production team confirmed Jo Bo-ah's special appearance, increasing the anticipation among fans. Her special appearance stems from her past collaboration with Lee Dong-wook in Tale of the Nine-Tailed.

She plays a monk at a temple who has a significant encounter with Lee Dong-wook and Lee Joo-bin. New stills featuring Jo Bo-ah have been released, showing her peaceful demeanor and making viewers curious about her role. The production team said her scene would add to the drama and enhance the storyline.

More about Divorce Insurance

Divorce Insurance is directed by Lee Won-seok, known for Killing Romance and written by Lee Tae-yoon, known for The Tale of Nokdu, What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, and the ensemble cast features Lee Dong-wook, Lee Joo-bin, Lee Kwang-soo, and Lee Da-hee.

Divorce Insurance follows an office romantic comedy format. No Gi-jun, a skilled insurance product developer, has faced three divorces, leaving both emotional and financial scars.

Unfazed by societal judgment, he embraces his past and sees divorce as an unexpected life crisis. Determined to offer financial security, he creates a groundbreaking divorce insurance policy.

Joining him is Kang Han-deul, an underwriter who shifts her outlook on life after her own divorce, and An Jeon-man, a cautious risk surveyor stepping out of his comfort zone. Jeon Na-rae, a confident financial mathematician, brings her expertise after ending her marriage early.

Together, they form a specialized team aiming to redefine how people manage the financial and emotional burdens of separation in an era of rising divorce rates.

More about Jo Bo-ah and her upcoming projects

Jo Bo-ah has gained recognition for her performances in dramas such as Goodbye to Goodbye, My Strange Hero, Forest, Tale of the Nine-Tailed, Military Prosecutor Doberman, and Destined With You.

Jo Bo-ah stars in Dear Hongrang, a tvN historical mystery romance series that will also be available to stream through Netflix. It will be her first time collaborating with Lee Jae-wook of Alchemy of Souls.

Other cast members include Jung Ga-ram (Love Alarm), Uhm Ji-won (When Life Gives You Tangerines), Park Byung-eun (Hyper Knife), and Kim Jae-wook (Melo Movie).

The drama takes place after Hongrang (Lee Jae-wook), once the heir of a merchant family, disappeared for 12 years after going missing when he was eight years old. When Hongrang returns, he has no memory of his previous life and is hiding a dark secret.

Jo Bo-ah is cast as Jaeyi, the step-sister of Hongrang, who, after his disappearance, spent years searching for him. But when Hongrang returns, he and Jaeyi find themselves caught in a love triangle with Mujin (Jung Ga-ram), the adopted heir who took Hongrang's place 12 years earlier.

Dear Hongrang is directed by Kim Hong-seon (Voice) and written by Kim Jin-ah (Dr. Brain). The release is set for the second quarter of 2025 on Netflix.

Divorce Insurance is scheduled to be released on April 30.

