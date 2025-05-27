"Can't wait"- Fans react as Ahn Hyo-seop and Chae Won-bin are confirmed to appear in upcoming drama 'Sold Out Again Today'

On May 27, 2025, the South Korean media outlet News 1 reported that Ahn Hyo-seop and Chae Won-bin were confirmed for the upcoming drama Sold Out Again Today. The latest casting news left the fans excited.

The series will be helmed by director An Jong-yeon, who previously worked for Seoul Busters. Sold Out Again Today follows the story of two hard-working individuals, Matthew Lee and Dam Ye-jin, who are devoted to their respective professions.

Subsequently, Chae Won-bin and Ahn Hyo-seop's latest casting news for Sold Out Again Today went viral on social media. The K-drama community expressed enthusiasm and shared a variety of posts on the internet. One X user tweeted that they could not wait to see the duo together.

"Can't wait to see them together," an X user wrote.

The fandom stated that they were elated about the announcement of Ahn Hyo-seop's new project, Sold Out Again Today.

"sbs’s prince ahn hyoseop is coming," a fan reacted.

"#AhnHyoSeop is making his return as Matthew Lee, a secret triple-job farmer who juggles life as a farmer, CEO, and researcher all in one day! Please look forward to, send lots of love and support to Hyo Seop for his new role <Sold Out Again Today> will air on SBS in 2026," a fan mentioned.

"I'm happy because I feel that every new work of Hyo Seop becomes popular and loved even before its release. This shows Hyo Seop's professionalism in choosing his projects," a fan commented.

Netizens mentioned that the storyline suited Ahn Hyo-seop and Chae Won-bin's personalities. They wished for them to present accolades at the upcoming SBS Drama Awards.

"I’m so excited I'm sure that it will receive lots of love and success I’ll be eagerly waiting," a user reacted.

"Omg the storyline perfect with chae won bin and ahn hyo seol's personality," a user shared.

"hyeyoon and w0nbeen at sbs awards next year! maybe this year too as presenters," a user mentioned.

Details regarding Ahn Hyo-seop and Chae Won-bin's characters in the drama Sold Out Again Today

According to the publication News 1, Ahn Hyo-seop and Chae Won-bin will play the characters Matthew Lee and Dam Ye-jin in Sold Out Again Today.

Matthew Lee is a multifaceted individual who works three jobs simultaneously. He is known as the only farmer who cultivated a secret ingredient. Additionally, he serves as the CEO of a natural cosmetics ingredient company and a research and development (R&D) expert in cosmetics. He also has a secret.

Meanwhile, Dam Ye-jin is a successful host at an acclaimed shopping company in South Korea. She is an expert in persuading customers to purchase different products. Due to the workload, she suffers from severe insomnia.

Sold Out Again Today will premiere in 2026.

