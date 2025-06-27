4 K-dramas to watch if you liked Hunter With a Scalpel

Hunter With a Scalpel is an ongoing thriller and psychological drama featuring a star-studded cast, including Park Ju-hyun, Park Yong-woo, and Kang Hoon. It is helmed by the director Lee Jung-hoon. The series is adapted from the novel of the same name, authored by Choi Yi-do.

Hunter With a Scalpel tells the story of a talented and ambitious forensic pathologist who is well-known in her field. However, her father, whom she believed to be dead, suddenly returns in the present day. He tries to destroy everything she has worked for so far. Nonetheless, she works to confront her past in order to protect her present and future.

Hyper Knife, Nine Puzzles, Doubt, and other K-dramas to watch if you liked Hunter With a Scalpel

1) Hyper Knife

Featuring Hyper Knife cast (Image via Disney+ website)

Where to watch: Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar, and Hulu

Cast: Park Eun-bin, Sul Kyung-gu, Park Byung-eun, Yoon Chan-young

The thriller and medical drama Hyper Knife follows the story of the top neurosurgeon Choi Deok-hui, who has a student named Jung Se-ok. She is a talented and naturally gifted surgeon. However, the former has a negative opinion of her and later kicks her out of the operating room during surgery. Afterward, Se-ok goes underground and works as an illegal shadow doctor. Years later, she encounters her former mentor, Deok-hui, and the two confront each other.

Similar to Hunter With a Scalpel and Hyper Knife, both shows involve serial killers and take place in medical settings.

2) Nine Puzzles

Featuring Nine Puzzles cast (Image via Disney+ website)

Where to watch: Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar, and Hulu

Cast: Kim Da-mi, Son Suk-ku

The drama Nine Puzzles follows the story of I Na, whose uncle is murdered one night, and she loses her memory of the day of the crime. At the time, Detective Han-saem, the lead investigator, suspects I Na as the main culprit. After ten years, I Na becomes a criminal profiler and joins Han-saem in a case related to her uncle's murder.

Similar to Hunter With a Scalpel, Nine Puzzles involves the murder of a family member, serial killings, a strong female lead, detectives, past traumas, psychology, and other themes.

3) Doubt

Doubt (Image via Apple TV website)

Where to watch: Apple TV, Netflix, Rakuten Viki, and Kocowa

Cast: Han Seok-kyu, Chae Won-bin, Han Ye-ri

The action and psychological drama Doubt follows the story of a renowned and legendary criminal profiler, Jang Tae-su, in South Korea. He pioneered the analysis of criminal behavior in the country. As a result, he earned trust and respect within the police force.

Similar to Hunter With a Scalpel, Doubt explores themes like detectives, criminal profilers, serial killings, and more.

4) Mouse

Featuring Mouse cast (Image via Rakuten Viki website)

Where to watch: Apple TV, Rakuten Viki, TVING, and Prime Video

Cast: Lee Seung-gi, Lee Hee-joon, Park Ju-hyun, and Geong Su-jin

The thriller and action drama Mouse tells the story of an insane serial killer who has shocked the nation with a string of murders. Meanwhile, the justice-driven police officers Jung Ba-reum and Ko Mu-chi team up to catch the dangerous criminal.

Similar to Hunter With a Scalpel, the series Mouse features the same actress, Park Ju-hyun, as the female lead. The show explores themes like crime, suspense, past experiences, and more.

Hunter With a Scalpel is available to watch on Disney+.

