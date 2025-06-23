Low Life: Release date, plot, cast, and everything to know about the upcoming drama

The adventure and crime Korean drama Low Life is slated for release on July 16, 2025, and will run until August 13, 2025. The series features a star-studded cast, including Ryu Seung-ryong, Yang Se-jong, Lim Soo-jung, Im Hyung-joon, Lee Sang-jin, and Kim Eui-sung. It is helmed and penned by Kang Yoon-sung and consists of 11 episodes.

Set against the backdrop of the 1970s, Low Life follows the story of an uncle and his nephew as they embark on a journey to the West Sea after receiving a proposal. Their goal is to find a treasure so that they can live a comfortable life and leave behind the job of selling counterfeits.

Low Life is based on the webcomic Pain

For those unversed, Low Life is adapted from the webcomic titled Pain, authored by Yoon Tae-ho. It was published from July 18, 2014, to August 25, 2015, through Kakao. It is inspired by a real-life incident that took place in 1975. It delved into the story of a drowned 14th-century Chinese ship, which was discovered on the coast of Shinan, South Korea.

Cast of Low Life

Ryu Seung-ryong as Oh Gwan-seok

Ryu Seung-ryong will portray the character Oh Gwan-seok, a counterfeit seller, in Low Life. He has been involved in all sorts of corrupt practices and is part of the criminal world. He does everything to earn money despite it being illegal. Despite his lifestyle, he looks after his nephew, Oh Hee-dong, and teaches him all sorts of activities to make a living.

One day, he receives a request to find the treasures from a drowned ship on the coast of Shinan, South Jeolla Province. Subsequently, he embarks on a journey to change his life and make a fortune. He is accompanied by his nephew, Oh Hee-dong.

Veteran actor Ryu Seung-ryong is a familiar face in the world of K-drama. He is known for his roles in Chicken Nugget, Moving, The Good Bad Mother, Life is Beautiful, Kingdom seasons 1 and 2, My Love From The Star, and others.

Yang Se-jong as Oh Hee-dong

Yang Se-jong plays the role of Oh Hee-dong. Raised by his uncle, Oh Gwan-seok, since childhood, he starts working under his uncle and engages in all sorts of criminal activities. Together, they embark on a journey to dig for the treasures present in the waters of Shinan, South Jeolla Province. They plan to change their ordinary lifestyle and earn a fortune through the adventure.

Yang Se-jong is known for his performances in several hit projects, including Doona!, Dr. Romantic 2, My Country: The New Age, Still 17, Temperature of Love, Duel, Saimdang, Memoir of Colors, and more.

Low Life will be available to stream on the American platform Disney+ Hotstar.

