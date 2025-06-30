Buffy the Vampire Slayer soundtrack: Complete list of songs featured in the show

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is a coming-of-age comedy-drama that is full of supernatural aspects. It began on March 10, 1997, and ended on May 20, 2003, after 144 episodes. Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar), a young girl, fights demons, vampires, and evil spirits in her adventures in the supernatural.

Xander Harris (Nicholas Brendon), Willow Rosenberg (Alyson Hannigan), and Rupert Giles (Anthony Stewart Head), her Watcher, are all devoted companions and advocates at her side.

The show's characters and plot, which combined horror, comedy, and heart, were well-received. Over the course of seven seasons, Buffy struggled with issues including friendship and coming of age. The music also had a significant role in the show's emotional impact, and the strategically selected songs elevated key moments.

All the songs played in Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Season 1

Nothing Sacred – Passion (Welcome to the Hellmouth)

Last Cigarette – Moose (Welcome to the Hellmouth)

Still Life – Ruby Vile (The Harvest)

Midnight, At the Oasis – Maria Muldaur (Angel)

Highway Song – The Brother Kite (Angel)

Season 2

And You (I’ll Be There For You) – The Rembrandts (When She Was Bad)

Killed by Death – Motörhead (Lie to Me)

You Got What You Wanted – The Starlight Mints (Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered)

In the Bed – Zero 7 cover (Passion)

Body Electric – The Flys (Killer Within)

Sweet Child o’ Mine – Guns N’ Roses (Surprise)

Season 3

Blue – Elli (Anne)

Novocaine for the Soul – Eels (Homecoming)

Best Damn Thing – Heyday (Band Candy)

Walking on Sunshine – Katrina & The Waves (Teacher’s Pet)

Song to the Siren – This Mortal Coil (Hush)

L.I.F.E.G.O.E.S.O.N. – Noah and the Whale (Lover’s Walk)

Season 4

Remember Me – Willie Nelson (The Werewolf)

Halloween (Michael’s Song) – War (Fear, Itself)

I’ll Be Seeing You – Billie Holiday (This Year’s Girl)

Hands – The Bravery (Pangs)

Just Like Heaven – The Cure (Seeing Red)

Changes – David Bowie (New Moon Rising)

Season 5

Ride a White Swan – T. Rex (Real Me)

Sara Smile – Hall & Oates (Crush)

Don’t Speak – No Doubt (The Body)

Lovesong – 311 cover (The Body)

Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me, Kill Me – U2 (The Weight of the World)

Grace – Jeff Buckley (The Gift)

Season 6

Painkiller – Judas Priest (Patience)

Summer Babe (Winter Version) – Pavement (Normal Again)

Walk on the Wild Side – Lou Reed (Smashed)

Blue Monday – New Order (All the Way)

The Walking Man – Sinéad O’Connor (Normal Again)

Disintegration – The Cure (Tabula Rasa)

Going Through the Motions – Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy)

I've Got a Theory / Bunnies / If We're Together – Cast Ensemble (including Alyson Hannigan, Emma Caulfield, Nicholas Brendon, Michelle Trachtenberg, Anthony Head, Amber Benson, and Sarah Michelle Gellar)

The Mustard – Daniel “Mustard Guy” (cameo by David Fury, one of the show’s writers)

Under Your Spell – Amber Benson (Tara)

I'll Never Tell – Emma Caulfield (Anya) and Nicholas Brendon (Xander)

The Parking Ticket – Marti Noxon (cameo vocal by the episode’s writer/co-producer)

Rest in Peace – James Marsters (Spike)

Dawn’s Ballet / What You Feel – Michelle Trachtenberg (Dawn) and Hinton Battle (Sweet)

Standing – Anthony Head (Giles)

Under Your Spell / Standing (Reprise) – Amber Benson (Tara) and Anthony Head (Giles)

Walk Through the Fire – Cast Ensemble

Something to Sing About – Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy) and Cast

What You Feel (Reprise) – Hinton Battle (Sweet)

Where Do We Go from Here? – Cast Ensemble

Coda – James Marsters (Spike) and Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy)

Season 7

Go Your Own Way – Fleetwood Mac (Lessons)

Killing Moon – Echo & the Bunnymen instrumental (Sleeper)

We’ve Got Tonight – Ronan Keating & Lulu (Bring on the Night)

Song for the Lonely – Cher (Conversations With Dead People)

When She Loved Me – Sarah McLachlan (The Killer in Me)

Just a Ride – Jem (Potential)

Goodbye – El Vez (Chosen)

The original songs in Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Composer Christophe Beck provided unique music for all of Buffy the Vampire Slayer. The series has a variety of licensed tunes, but its original score is what makes it more prominent.

The soundtrack, which was mostly written by Christophe Beck and subsequently by Thomas Wanker and Robert Duncan, has evocative melodies and dramatic cues that quietly make important parts of the show more interesting.

These instrumental pieces tell stories via music, showing melancholy, suspense, passion, and victory. Here are some of the most well-known and often utilized cues from the show's original score:

Resurrected (2:06)

Twice the Fool (0:46)

Remembering Jenny (2:03)

Ampata's Kiss (1:46)

Devil Child (1:15)

What's That Do? (1:07)

Sledgehammer (1:05)

Cursed (1:25)

Angel Waits (1:40)

Mob Rush (1:32)

Accused (2:03)

Escape (1:26)

Moment of Happiness (2:15)

The Buffy Rat (1:33)

Love Is Forever (1:15)

Robot Rampage (1:29)

Show Me Your World (2:31)

Waking Willow (2:02)

Massacre (3:54)

Vision of Jenny (2:39)

As Angel Becomes (1:54)

The Mark of Eyghon (1:28)

Close Your Eyes (2:50)

What is Buffy the Vampire Slayer all about?

Buffy the Vampire Slayer aired from 1997 to 2003. Buffy Summers has been chosen by fate to combat vampires, demons, and other terrible monsters that threaten the Earth.

The show is set in the fictional town of Sunnydale, California, which is situated on top of a Hellmouth where ghosts and other weird things happen. The blend of horror, magic, action, and high school drama is both humorous and sad.

Some of the key themes of the series include obligation, identity, grief, friendship, and freedom. Each episode features a tale about a new monster, while the overall plot arc depicts how Buffy goes from being a terrified warrior to a confident leader.

The Hellmouth is a real and figurative site where individuals may demonstrate how angry they are by threatening to hurt themselves or others because of their teenage problems, heartbreak, and lack of confidence.

Each season has more stories about how hard it is to grow up and how much you have to give up to chase your dreams.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is available for online streaming on Hulu, Disney Plus, Fandango, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime Video.

