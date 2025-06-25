5 ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ storylines the reboot could revisit 

The ever-faithful Buffy the Vampire Slayer fandom had reason to celebrate after Hulu announced a reboot this year, with everyone's favorite Sarah Michelle Gellar reprising her role as Buffy Summers, and a new cast led by Ryan Kiera Armstrong. Gellar is also part of the creative process behind the scenes as the show's Executive Producer.

Across seven seasons and 144 episodes, the supernatural teen drama focuses on Buffy stepping into the role of reluctant savior and battling inner demons and actual demons along the way. With an expansive network of characters, storylines, and spin-offs under the "Buffyverse", it is safe to assume that several aspects were left with the potential to be revisited in the reboot.

Here are 5 Buffy the Vampire Slayer storylines that the reboot could give answers to.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong solely to the writer. Spoilers ahead.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot: Which characters and storylines should make a comeback?

1) Cordelia's story had an abrupt, off-screen end

Carpenter expressed interest in joining the reboot (Image via Getty)

Charisma Carpenter's Cordelia Chase was the stereotypical high school popular girl at Sunnydale High, a fictional town in California, mocking the socially downtrodden and not realizing the supernatural activity happening around her. But eventually, she joins Buffy in fighting evil and slaying vampires, at least up until Buffy the Vampire Slayer season 3.

Cordelia moves to the spin-off Angel, where she teams up with the titular character and opens a supernatural detective agency. She goes from being the self-centered and vain high school kid to having one of the best redemption arcs, ascending into a higher being and using her newfound vision powers to help people in need.

But things go downhill pretty fast, with the visions overwhelming her into erasing her history, falling into a coma, and eventually randomly dying off-screen while showing up as a vision to get closure with Angel. In an interview with Vanity Fair on 24 June, 2025, Geller expressed her dream to bring back everyone who died, so it is safe to wish for Carpenter's storyline to get well-deserved closure.

2) Buffy's potential future

What happened to Buffy between the series finale and the present? (Image via YouTube/Hulu)

When season 7 of Buffy the Vampire Slayer ended, the Scooby gang was in college, and Buffy ended up activating the Slayer potential in all girls who were capable of taking on the power, ending isolation and creating a network of slayers. The final battle against the First Evil ends with the Hellmouth under Sunnydale getting destroyed, severing her ties to the town.

So, although there is a new lead in the reboot, Buffy's life since the series finale is a point of curiosity for fans. Decades have passed since then, so what new problems has adult Buffy Summers faced? Where did her life go from the final battle? Did she come across other potential slayers in her adventures? Answers to these questions would make a fun sub-plot in the reboot.

3) Willow's witch arc

Willow struggles with magic on the show (Image via YouTube/Hulu)

Alyson Hannigan plays Willow, the social recluse turned all-powerful witch, and one of Buffy the Vampire Slayer's fan favorite characters. She is one of the show's and the era's openly queer characters, and Buffy's best friend, choosing to stay by her side as the gang graduates high school and enters college.

The show often used supernatural elements to mimic real-life issues. Willow's dark magic arc after the sudden death of her girlfriend, Tara, turns her red hair dark and her demeanor downright horrific as she tortures and kills Warren, symbolic of substance addiction.

But her evolution makes her one of the most powerful witches in Buffy the Vampire Slayer season 7, when her hair turns white and she glows while infusing potential slayers with the magic needed to become powerful like Buffy. So, where is Willow after the series finale? Her journey with magic takes her through dark story arcs that can be further explored. Her future would make a strong storyline in the reboot.

4) The Watcher's Council revived

Giles is Buffy's Watcher on the show and helps her fight vampires and demons (Image via YouTube/Hulu)

Except for Buffy's Watcher, Rupert Giles, the show used the Watcher's Council as a way to explore the lack of consequences of men in power, and how women struggle to break free from the constructs of the patriarchy. These men controlled the Slayers, going to horrific lengths to send them down their predestined paths.

But in Buffy the Vampire Slayer season 7, Nathan Fillion's Caleb bombs the Watcher's Council headquarters in London, effectively killing all Watchers and Council Operatives, including Quentin Travers. This gives the Buffyverse an opportunity for a fresh start, with more considerate people in power. Will the council's revival see more men in power? Or will the slayers have more agency?

5) The other potential slayers' storylines

Ryan Kiera Armstrong is the new lead in the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot (Image via Getty)

The series finale gives rise to exponentially open-ended storylines for all the potential Slayers, and that could take any direction in the reboot. With the Slayer duties distributed to multiple women and not among a select few who are burdened, the Buffyverse expands to include a myriad of perspectives from different women all over the world.

With Ryan Kiera Armstrong's casting, it is obvious that the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot will focus on a new Slayer. The spectrum of powers a Slayer has can make them reach the heights of goodness, but also quite as easily push them into the dark side. This opens doors to so many interactions for the main character, and interesting sub-plots that focus on the moral ambiguity of being a Slayer.

While waiting for further news about the reboot, fans can watch all episodes of Buffy the Vampire Slayer on Hulu.

