"I feel so lucky"— Sarah Gellar addresses Buffy reboot and explains how the revival came into being

Sarah Gellar, who played the titular role in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, has broken her silence on the much-anticipated reboot of the series. Taking to Instagram on February 6, Gellar shared how the idea of the revival came into being and why she finally agreed to explore it.

While the reboot is still in development, Gellar reassured fans that it will only move forward if the team feels confident they can get it right.

"I feel so lucky to be on this journey with these four unbelievably talented women, all of whom love Buffy as much as I do. And as much as you do," she shared via Instagram.

The reboot, currently in development at Hulu, will continue the Buffy universe, or "Buffyverse. " Sarah Gellar is expected to reprise her role as Buffy. Unlike the original series, which aired from 1997 to 2003, the revival is reportedly centered around a new, younger slayer.

Sarah Gellar's cautious approach to the revival

Sarah Gellar's Instagram post offers insight into how the reboot discussions started three years ago. According to the actress, it began when her mentor and longtime collaborator Gail Berman called her to propose a meeting with Nomadland director Chloé Zhao to discuss a new take on Buffy. Gellar admitted she was initially reluctant.

However, something in Berman’s voice convinced her to at least attend the meeting, which was supposed to be a brief coffee chat. The meeting turned into a four-hour conversation, leaving Sarah Gellar to reconsider her decision. While she didn’t agree to anything at that time, she found herself open to continuing the conversation.

Over the next few years, Gellar, Zhao, and writers Nora and Lilla Zuckerman collaborated to develop a concept for the revival. Eventually, they landed on an idea that showed promise, and the project began to take shape.

In her post, Sarah Gellar emphasized how important it was for her to ensure the reboot would do justice to the original show and its dedicated fanbase.

"I have always listened to the fans and heard your desire to revisit Buffy and her world, but it was not something I could do unless I was sure we would get it right," she wrote. "This has been a long process, and it’s not over yet. I promise you, we will only make this show if we know we can do it right."

Despite the uncertainty, Sarah Gellar expressed gratitude for being part of the journey with the talented team.

"Thank you to all the fans who never stopped asking for this. This will be for you," she concluded.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer originally aired for seven seasons, first on The WB before moving to UPN for its final two seasons. The show, which became a cultural phenomenon, followed Buffy Summers, a teenage girl chosen to battle vampires, demons, and other supernatural forces. Buffy's success led to a spin-off series, Angel, starring David Boreanaz, which ran for five seasons.

According to Deadline, the upcoming project is close to a pilot order, with Chloé Zhao set to direct and the Zuckerman sisters in charge of the script. While Sarah Gellar is involved, it’s unclear whether other original cast members will return.

Notably, Buffy creator Joss Whedon, who faced allegations of workplace misconduct in 2021, is not part of the reboot. Though no release date has been announced, the revival promises to be "the next chapter in the Buffyverse."

