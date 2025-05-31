When did Lily meet Marshall in HIMYM? Craig Thomas describes Alyson Hannigan’s character as “short person in a land of giants”

In the May 26 episode of the How We Made Your Mother podcast, hosts Josh Radnor and Craig Thomas discussed Alyson Hannigan’s character in the sitcom How I Met Your Mother (HIMYM).

Lily Aldrin, portrayed by Alyson Hannigan, is one of the sitcom's central characters and ultimately marries Marshall. Their relationship forms a core storyline throughout the series. Lily and Marshall met during their freshman year at Wesleyan University in Middletown, Connecticut.

During the podcast, Craig and Josh revisited season 1 episode 9, titled Belly Full of Turkey, discussing how Lily fits into Marshall’s Minnesota-based family. Labeling her as "a short person in a land of giants," Craig discussed how her story is like a fairy tale but also captures a more profound truth about life.

"Lily's the short person in a land of giants, it makes a fairy tale almost out of this thing that's actually very true, which of course are a parable," Craig Thomas said.

Craig Thomas shared that the idea of her being "a short person in a land of giants" is a way of showing her journey fitting in the world in her 20s when she's newly engaged.

"The deeper truth is, she's in her 20s, she's just gotten engaged, she's now really saying 'I'm trying to become a grown-up,' and she's saying 'Where do I fit?" The feeling of not fitting into a family of giants, and you're just this tiny being in a land of giants, it feels sort of fairy tale, supernatural in this great way, that's what I love about the storyline," Thomas said.

Alyson Hannigan on why she hasn't watched the HIMYM spinoff

In an interview with People Magazine published on August 30, 2024, Alyson Hannigan opened up about not watching the Hulu show How I Met Your Father, a spin-off of the original sitcom. The TV show, starring Hilary Duff and running from 2022 to 2023, features the story of Sophie, who narrates to her son how she met his father in 2022 while navigating life in New York City with her close friends.

During the interview, Alyson Hannigan shared that her How I Met Your Mother co-star Cobie Smulders—who made a cameo in the spin-off—made her emotional while showing her pictures from the set.

"It kind of made my heart hurt, and I was like, 'I don't think I'm ready to watch,'" she said.

Hannigan also shared that seeing the same set made her emotional.

"So I should have [watched]. But I just couldn't. It just made me sad because I'm like, oh, that's the same set."

Alyson Hannigan further spoke about filming the last season of HIMYM:

"I just remember being pretty emotional during it because there were a lot of 'last.' We all took the year to really appreciate all the moments that, we've had so many of, in the however many seasons we did it."

How I Met Your Mother is a renowned American sitcom created by Carter Bays and Craig Thomas, which aired from 2005 to 2014. The show featured beloved characters, including Ted Mosby, Robin Scherbatsky, Marshall, Lily, and Barney. The series follows Ted through flashbacks as he recounts how he met the future mother of his children.

