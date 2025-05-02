I rewatched How I Met Your Mother, and finally realized why it ended that way

When I watched the CBS sitcom How I Met Your Mother for the first time, the show left me with the impression that it was about finding the identity of the "Mother". However, after several rewatches later and many years having passed since then, I have realized that the show is much more than that.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the author.

In my opinion, How I Met Your Mother is about Ted Mosby. It is about how he experiences life, love, friendship, and heartbreak. It is also about him learning to let go in the absence of reciprocation and choosing not to when everything else aligns.

Both of these instances can be exemplified through Robin's character, who has been a constant in Ted's life throughout the show, sometimes as a crush, sometimes as a lover, and sometimes as a friend.

In episode 17 of season 9, Ted, while still being in love with Robin, lets her go after he realizes that it is the right thing to do for both of them. In the final episode of the show's last season, after realizing that he and Robin still have a chance, he ends up standing below her apartment, symbolizing his willingness to rekindle their romance.

Ted is not afraid to let go when it is time in How I Met Your Mother

As previously mentioned, I believe that more than any other character in the show, How I Met Your Mother is about Ted's experiences and his interaction with the other characters. Through a journey of finding the "right one," Ted interacts with several women.

At first, he is completely obsessed with them and in love. But gradually, he realizes that they are not the right fit and has to let them go. This process is repetitive in the show. However, it is not something that comes easily to him.

Perhaps one of the most painful situations when he has to let go despite not really wanting to is just before Robin and Barney's marriage in episode 17 of season 9 of the show.

When Robin is in two minds regarding her marriage to Barney, she confides in Ted, who still has feelings for her. The two go on adventures where Ted's feelings towards her grow. However, in the end, he realizes that it is best to let her go.

How I Met Your Mother is about Ted revisiting his past when he needs to

Ted and Robin's relationship goes through several developments throughout How I Met Your Mother. However, their dynamic starts and ends in almost the same manner in the show.

When Ted meets Robin for the first time in the show, he is swooned by her presence and wants to be with her. The show ends similarly, with Ted attempting to woo Robin after realizing that their relationship was worth giving a shot.

In the last episode of season 9, when Ted has finished telling their mother, Tracy's story to their children, they urge him to pursue Robin. Realizing that it is the right thing to do, he goes to the restaurant where he stole the blue French horn at the beginning of the show. He steals it again and goes to Robin's house.

He plays the horn while standing below Robin's apartment. As Robin peeks from her window to see who it is, he sees Ted standing with the French horn. The two then share a smile. This is a bittersweet and full-circle moment for Robin and Ted, as earlier in the show, Ted brought the same blue French horn for Robin as a gesture of his love.

Episodes of How I Met Your Mother are available on Hulu, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video in select regions.

