10 best episodes from How I Met Your Mother

How I Met Your Mother is an American sitcom that premiered on September 19, 2005, and concluded on March 31, 2014. Over nine seasons and 208 episodes, the series follows Ted Mosby as he recounts to his kids how he met their mother.

The series revolves around five friends: Ted (Josh Radnor), the hopeless romantic; Marshall (Jason Segel), Ted's best friend from college; Lily (Alyson Hannigan), Marshall's partner; Robin (Cobie Smulders), the strong-willed journalist; and Barney (Neil Patrick Harris), the notorious womanizer with hidden depths.

Set in New York City, the show often employed non-linear narrative and smart callbacks, flourishing on its unusual format. Throughout its run, it produced countless legendary episodes that fans continue to adore. Among its many episodes, some stand out not only for their humor but also for their lasting emotional impact and narrative brilliance. Here are ten of the best episodes from How I Met Your Mother.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the author’s personal opinion and is not intended to represent a definitive ranking.

Exploring the best episodes of How I Met Your Mother

1) Swarley (season 2 episode 7)

Neil Patrick Harris stars as Barney Stinson (Image via Getty)

Among the most remarkable running jokes in How I Met Your Mother is the humorous and emotional episode Swarley. The misspelling of Barney's name on a coffee as Swarley sparks a funny and persistent nickname that Ted and Marshall refuse to let go of. Annoying Barney to no end, the name becomes an inside joke, with the episode even ending with a Cheers-style closing credits sequence.

Moreover, the episode marks the reunion of Marshall and Lily after their breakup. Their touching reunion is established by Marshall's awkward yet sincere attempt to move on and Lily's jealousy over his date.

2) Bad News (season 6 episode 13)

Alyson Hannigan stars as Lily Aldrin (Image via Getty)

Bad News is one of the most emotionally powerful episodes in How I Met Your Mother. Structured around a countdown from 50 to 1, the episode subtly builds tension, initially presenting the countdown as a quirky background detail. As it reaches its end, the true purpose becomes painfully clear.

The episode ends with Lily delivering terrible news to Marshall: his father has passed away. Behind-the-scenes interviews reveal that Jason Segel, who plays Marshall, was not informed of what Lily would say, so his reaction was genuine and raw. The shock, the quiet, and the weight of the event expose how the show wasn't hesitant to explore sorrow.

3) Glitter (season 6 episode 9)

Robin Sparkles (Image via Netflix)

Glitter revives the fan-favorite character Robin Sparkles and her story. When her friends discover an old episode of a Canadian children's show Robin starred in with her estranged pal Jessica Glitter, played by Nicole Scherzinger, Robin's former pop persona reappears.

Robin's hesitance to contact Jessica again is motivated by her dread of losing her pals as they go on with their lives. Moreover, the episode emphasizes how genuine friendships survive even after significant life events.

4) Something Borrowed (season 2 episode 21)

The cast of How I Met Your Mother (Image via Netflix)

Marshall and Lily's wedding episode, Something Borrowed, is a roller coaster of chaos. Everything appears to go wrong, from an aggressive wedding coordinator to an uncooperative photographer and a missing officiant. Marshall's stress leads him to shave part of his head, and when the outdoor garden ceremony collapses, his frustration grows.

At the end, they choose to abandon the large wedding plans and hold a small, personal ceremony with only their closest friends. Marshall and Lily's vows, spoken in front of Ted, Barney, and Robin, are as sincere and passionate as any wedding could be.

5) Spoiler Alert (season 3 episode 8)

How I Met Your Mother (Image via Hulu)

Spoiler Alert centers around the idea that once a flaw is pointed out, it becomes impossible to ignore. Ted refers to this as "shattering the illusion" of someone. The gang begins noticing annoying quirks in each other. From Lily's loud chewing to Marshall's singing of everything he does.

This How I Met Your Mother episode is packed with laughs but ends with a heartwarming message. Ted realizes that loving someone means accepting their flaws. The quirks may be annoying, but they’re part of what makes a person who they are. Marshall’s moment of triumph, learning that he passed the bar exam, also gives the episode a celebratory note.

6) The Final Page: Part Two (season 8 episode 12)

Barney and Robin (Image via Netflix)

In The Final Page: Part Two, Barney pulls off one of his most complicated schemes as he proposes to Robin. The depth of Barney's character growth makes this episode a must-watch. Known for his cunning pranks, Barney shows that even the most emotionally closed individual may take a leap of faith for love.

Meanwhile, Ted reaches a turning point. Showing maturity and self-awareness, he decides to let go of his lingering love for Robin.

7) The Broken Code (season 9 episode 4)

The cast of How I Met Your Mother (Image via Getty)

Following Ted's role in Robin's life, The Broken Code explores the conflict between Ted and Barney. Ted retreats while Robin and Barney get ready for their wedding, knowing they will be perfect for one another. His selfless deed reveals a lot about Ted's loyalty and the strength of his friendship with Barney.

Noteworthy, this How I Met Your Mother episode looks at male vulnerability. Often hiding behind jokes and charm, Barney faces his emotions directly. Breaking the pattern of conventional masculinity, How I Met Your Mother reveals that actual strength is in honesty and emotional openness.

8) Platonish (season 9 episode 9)

Cristin Milioti stars as The Mother/Tracy (Image via Getty)

Platonish takes a trip down memory lane as Ted struggles with lingering emotions for Robin. Meanwhile, Barney embarks on a series of ridiculous challenges at MacLaren's. However, under the surface, the episode offers key character development.

Barney's encounter with Tracy (Cristin Milioti), the future mother, becomes a turning point. She sees behind his defenses and calls out his behavior, motivating him to change his attitude toward love. The moment sets off Barney's final proposal to Robin.

9) How Your Mother Met Me (season 9 episode 16)

Ted and Tracy (Image via Netflix)

For the first time, viewers get to see Tracy's story in How Your Mother Met Me. This beautifully crafted How I Met Your Mother episode presents the series' events from her perspective. Tracy’s experiences parallel Ted’s journey, full of heartbreak, growth, and near misses.

From losing her lover to having a heartfelt moment singing La Vie En Rose, Tracy turns into more than just the future wife. She is a fully established character whose life intertwined with Ted's in ways neither of them understood.

10) Last Forever (season 9 episodes 23 & 24)

How I Met Your Mother (Image via Disney Plus)

Last Forever, the series finale, still splits viewers. While others rejoice over Ted's long-awaited meeting with Tracy, some focus on him ending up with Robin. The episode completes the journey regardless of point of view.

Furthermore, Ted runs upon Tracy at the train station with her infamous statement, "Funny how sometimes you just find things." That moment seems to be the emotional climax of How I Met Your Mother.

How I Met Your Mother is available for streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney Plus.

