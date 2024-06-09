What role did Alyson Hannigan play in American Pie? Actress was overjoyed as Taylor Swift mentioned the film in TTPD

Alyson Hannigan played the camp-loving band geek, Michelle Flaherty, in all four parts of the comedy film franchise, American Pie. When the actress heard Taylor Swift mentioning the 1999 film in her song titled So High School, she was admittedly giddy.

In an interview with Vulture on June 6, 2024, Hannigan answered questions about the coming-of-age teen comedy film. She recalled the singer giving a special shoutout to her movie in one of her tracks:

“I was like, ‘What?!’ I thought maybe I was still sort of sleeping and imagining it. But when I heard it, I was freaking out. I woke up my entire family who seemed less enthusiastic than I’d like them to be.”

Trending

The lyrics of Taylor Swift's 22nd track from her latest album titled The Tortured Poets Department read:

“I’m watching American Pie with you on a Saturday night/ You friends are around, so be quiet.”

Alyson Hannigan shares her love for American Pie and Taylor Swift

Also read: "Thanks for doing that at my concert" — Taylor Swift congratulates couple who got engaged during her Edinburgh show

Alyson Hannigan is a self-described Swiftie as she has been sharing Instagram posts related to the Grammy winner, including photos of her donning Swift’s merchandise, and appreciating her music. So, when the actress heard the singer using American Pie in her song lyrics, she couldn’t believe it.

During an interview with Vulture, she recalled the time when TTPD, The Anthology album was released in April 2024. She detailed:

“So I had my little countdown waiting for the album to drop. I texted my kids, ‘Don't bug me, say ‘good night,’ just pretend I’m not here,’ because I am going to listen to this album without any interruption.’”

Hannigan mentioned listening to the first part of Taylor Swift’s album before going to sleep. But when she woke up, the actress recalled being shocked that a second part was out. She noted:

“[When I] woke up to, ‘Holy cow, she’s released a second part!’ I started listening to it, and when I got to So High School, I was like, ‘What?!’ I thought maybe I was still sort of sleeping and imagining it.”

Also read: What is next for the Road House star Conor McGregor?

Still reeling from the shock of the second part of the album, Alyson Hannigan added that she was “freaking out” the moment she got to listen to the 22nd track, So High School. She mentioned waking up her entire family, who didn’t match her excitement for Swift’s American Pie shoutout.

Luckily for Alyson Hannigan, she had a friend who appreciated the song and its reference to the film. The actress recalled:

“[Then] I called a friend, and she and I had a nice freak out together. I was so happy. Basically, I was on a date with Travis [Kelce] and Taylor.”

Meanwhile, reflecting on the legacy of her film series, Alyson Hannigan noted that she “had no idea that 25 years later, people would still remember it” or that she’d be doing an interview about it.

Also read: Nina Dobrev shares health update after getting hospitalized due to dirt bike accident

Alyson Hannigan starred in the now-iconic teen comedy film American Pie, alongside Jason Briggs, Thomas Ian Nicholas, Eddie Kay Thomas, and Chris Klein. The story was about the crazy adventures of five friends and gross-out-ready teenagers. The first movie came out in 1999 and turned out to be a huge success, leading to the production of three sequels: American Pie 2 (2001), American Wedding (2003), and American Reunion (2005).

Also read: 5 Best movies like Real Steel