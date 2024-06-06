"Surgery was a success" — Nina Dobrev shares health update after getting hospitalized due to dirt bike accident

Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev, who got in a bike accident in May, shared that she had to undergo surgery for the same.

In the latest Instagram post, with a couple of snaps of her lying on a hospital bed, Dobrev gave the latest update on her journey to recovery after the accident, writing:

"Surgery was a success."

The actress can be seen giving a thumbs-up to the camera in one of the snaps she shared. She also gave a shout-out and thanked everyone who sent her support throughout the whole ordeal. Nina Dobrev further wrote in the caption:

"Thank you to everyone who has been sending kind messages, thoughts, prayers, and good vibes. I have been feeling the support and positive energy. It means more than you will ever know."

Back in May, the Love Hard actress had shared "how it started vs. how it's going" photos, with the first photo showing Dobrev on a dirt bike and the second with her on a hospital bed with a neck and a leg brace on.

Nina Dobrev shared that she's scared of needles and blood ahead of surgery

While Nina Dobrev's surgery thankfully was a success, the actress was admittedly scared going into the procedure. In a series of snaps and a video she shared via her Instagram Story, Dobrev mentioned that she's scared of needles and blood.

Screenshots of Nina Dobrev's Instagram Stories (Iage via @nina/ Instagram)

In the first photo, a close-up of Dobrev can be seen with red-rimmed eyes while she was giving a thumbs-down to the camera. She wrote in the photo:

"Anyone else get scared before surgery? I'm such a baby when it comes to needles, blood or procedures of any kind."

Nina Dobrev, who had been wearing a knee brace since her accident, also shared a "before the surgery" snap of her leg without the brace on. She could be seen on a hospital bed, dressed for the procedure, and giving a thumbs-up. She wrote:

"Had to get one last photo of my leg - pristine - before it's all scarred up."

In the last Instagram Story before her surgery, the actress shared a video of her, writing "yes" and an arrow on her left leg, which will be the part being operated on. She cheekily wrote in the video:

"Fun fact: they make you draw on whatever extremity is being operated on to confirm that is the correct limb. (Because I guess it's happened in the past that some surgeons have accidentally operated on the wrong limb.) Yikes!"

Meanwhile, her latest movie with Paramount, Réunion, will be out on June 28. She's starring alongside Lil Rel Howery, Billy Magnussen, Jillian Bell, and Chase Crawford.

