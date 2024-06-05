Is the new Mean Girls 2024 movie a musical? Explained

The new Mean Girls 2024 movie is indeed a musical, following in the footsteps of the 2017 Broadway adaptation of the 2004 film. Directed by Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr., this latest iteration breathes new life into the beloved teen comedy, combining the sharp wit of Tina Fey’s screenplay with vibrant musical numbers. The film, much like the stage musical, features songs by Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin, seamlessly integrating music into high school drama and comedy.

Fans of the original film and the stage adaptation will find a lot to love in this new musical version. The 2024 Mean Girls film retains iconic characters and plotlines while enhancing the story with catchy tunes and dynamic performances. This musical approach adds an extra layer of entertainment, making the high school antics and emotional arcs more engaging and memorable.

The musical elements in Mean Girls 2024

The storytelling in the 2024 Mean Girls relies on its nature as a musical. Key moments, character developments, and fresh perspectives on familiar scenes are well coordinated using song placements. Starring Angourie Rice as Cady Heron who goes through internal struggles and external challenges with memorable music sequences marking her journey from homeschooling to high school popularity.

Jeff Richmond’s compositions together with Nell Benjamin’s lyrics make an energetic soundtrack capturing the essence of high school life. Emotionally laden tracks such as “Plastics’ anthem reveals another side of the storyline besides adding humor to it all. Filmmakers also put effort into captivating visuals when choreographing or staging these scenes, making them not just enjoyable but also eye-catching.

Is Lindsay Lohan in the new Mean Girls?

One thing to look forward to about this new title for 2024’s Mean Girls movie is some old faces coming back again. Notably, Lindsay Lohan, who played Cady Heron in the original film (2004) has made an appearance here too but now for a different purpose in another casting version featuring music instead of speaking parts.

As the moderator of the Mathletes tournament, Lohan takes on another role that would also make people appreciate the original movie which is filled with nostalgia. Importantly, she represents a link between previous and current generations of Mean Girls fans.

There is also a return of Tina Fey as Ms. Norbury and Tim Meadows as Principal Duvall in this movie. In so doing, their roles have given this film continuity to the past while paying tribute to its creator and at the same time helping actors who join in playing these iconic characters.

The cast and production of Mean Girls 2024

It has an ensemble cast comprising emerging talents alongside seasoned performers. It stars Angourie Rice as Cady Heron with Reneé Rapp taking up Regina George’s role of North Shore High’s Queen Bee. Janis ʻImiʻike and Damian Hubbard are played by Auliʻi Cravalho and Jaquel Spivey respectively. Karen Shetty played by Avantika Vandanapu and Gretchen Wieners played by Bebe Wood complete the Plastics’ circle.

Tina Fey started the production of this film in January 2020 and also returned to write its screenplay as well as co-produce with Lorne Michaels. New Jersey was the main location for principal photography between March and April 2023, providing a cinematic touch of high school life blended with music. The original plan of Paramount+ streaming release was changed by positive test screenings prompting Paramount Pictures to have it released theatrically in January 2024.

The 2024 Mean Girls movie is a vibrant musical adaptation that brings a new dimension to the classic teen comedy.