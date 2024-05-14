IF movie (2024): Full list of cast and characters in John Kransinski’s fantasy comedy

To treat movie enthusiasts with a fantasy delight, Joh Krasinski is all set with his new film, “IF,” promising an enchanting journey with a huge cast of adorable imaginary friends. The film will be making its theatrical debut on May 17, 2024. The film's length is revealed to be 104 minutes, which is approximately one hour and forty minutes.
One of the reasons why the movie has become a global sensation, besides being a Krasinski film, is the legendary actors who will be joining in to voice these IFs. From Steve Carell to Matt Damon, the amazing cast lineup for the film is sure to enthrall the audience with their performance, encompassing witty humor and endearing charm. Read on to learn more.
Every cast in the IF movie (2024)
Cailey Fleming as Bea
Popularly known for her role as Judith Grimes on AMC's The Walking Dead, Cailey Fleming will be playing the role of Bea in IF. The movie logline describes her character as a troubled teenager who suddenly gains abilities to see other people’s imaginary friends.
To reunite the IFs with their former kids, Bea jumps on the bandwagon with Cal to embark on an epic fantasy-filled adventure. Audrey Hoffman plays the role of young Bea.
Ryan Reynolds as Cal
Given there is still time for the much-awaited Wolverine and Deadpool, fans of Ryan Reynolds will be enthralled to learn that the actor plays a crucial character in Kransinski’s new movie.
Ryan’s character, Cal, is a man who has gathered all the IFs and granted them a haven, hoping to mend the severed bond between these imaginary friends and their former kids. Luckily, Cal has Bea, who will lend a hand in achieving this goal.
John Krasinski as Bea's Dad
John Krasinski, who is the creator of the film will also be portraying an important role in the movie, which is playing Bea’s dad.
Although the trailer didn’t see Krasinski as the dad character, he was indeed there, and fans might have missed him. As revealed during the casting of the film, Krasinski was also disclosed to voice Marshmallow Man.
Fiona Shaw as Bea's Grandmother
Renowned for her roles in Andor, Enola Holmes, and the latest Killing Eve, Fiona Shaw is returning once again, and this time, she will be donning the role of Bea’s sweet grandma. In the movie, Matt Damon’s Sunny is the imaginary friend of Shaw’s character.
Alan Kim as Benjamin
One of the rising kid stars, Alan Kim, who dazzled the audience with his performance in Minari, Paw Patrol and Theater Camp, will be playing the role of Benjamin in IF.
There's not much revealed about the character, but he is anticipated to enthrall the viewers once again.
Liza Colón-Zayas as Janet
Best known for playing Tina Marrero in The Bear, Liza Colón-Zayas is revealed to be a crucial addition to IF. Like Benjamin and Jeremy, Liza’s character is also a mystery that will be explored after the movie’s release.
Bobby Moynihan as Jeremy
The actor and comedian Bobby Moynihan, who is known for voicing several animated characters, including Louie Duck from DuckTales and Mel in The Secret Life of Pets, is surprisingly not voicing any character in IF.
Instead, Bobby will be playing the role of Jeremy, a busy man whom Cal and Bea will help to bond again with his imaginary friend from childhood, Blue, who is voiced by Steve Carell.
All animated characters in the movie
Below is the complete list of all the animated characters and their voice cast:
- Steve Carell as Blue
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Blossom
- Matt Damon as Sunny
- Emily Blunt as Unicorn
- Awkwafina as Bubble
- Bradley Cooper as Ice
- George Clooney as Spaceman
- Blake Lively as Octopuss
- Louis Gossett Jr. as Lewis
- Christopher Meloni as Cosmo
- Maya Rudolph as Ally
- Jon Stewart as Robot
- Sam Rockwell as Guardian Dog
- Sebastian Maniscalco as Magician Mouse
- Richard Jenkins as Art Teacher
- John Krasinski as Marshmallow Man
- Matthew Rhys as Ghost
- Amy Schumer as Gummy Bear
- Keegan-Michael Key as Slime
Plot summary
The movie follows a young girl named Bea, who has been going through a tough phase in her life, but suddenly, her newfound ability leads her into a whole new journey that she never expected.
Bea gains the ability to other people’s imaginary friends, short for IFs. She later learns that these IFs have been abandoned by the kids they helped, who are now all grownups.
Together with her neighbor Cal, who also can see other people's IFs, Bea embarks on a journey, joining forces with others like her to reunite these lost imaginary friends with their former kids.
