IF movie (2024): Full list of cast and characters in John Kransinski’s fantasy comedy

To treat movie enthusiasts with a fantasy delight, Joh Krasinski is all set with his new film, “IF,” promising an enchanting journey with a huge cast of adorable imaginary friends. The film will be making its theatrical debut on May 17, 2024. The film's length is revealed to be 104 minutes, which is approximately one hour and forty minutes.

One of the reasons why the movie has become a global sensation, besides being a Krasinski film, is the legendary actors who will be joining in to voice these IFs. From Steve Carell to Matt Damon, the amazing cast lineup for the film is sure to enthrall the audience with their performance, encompassing witty humor and endearing charm. Read on to learn more.

Every cast in the IF movie (2024)

Cailey Fleming as Bea

Cailey Fleming as Bea (Image via Paramount Pictures)

Popularly known for her role as Judith Grimes on AMC's The Walking Dead, Cailey Fleming will be playing the role of Bea in IF. The movie logline describes her character as a troubled teenager who suddenly gains abilities to see other people’s imaginary friends.

To reunite the IFs with their former kids, Bea jumps on the bandwagon with Cal to embark on an epic fantasy-filled adventure. Audrey Hoffman plays the role of young Bea.

Ryan Reynolds as Cal

Ryan Reynolds as Cal (Image via Paramount Pictures)

Given there is still time for the much-awaited Wolverine and Deadpool, fans of Ryan Reynolds will be enthralled to learn that the actor plays a crucial character in Kransinski’s new movie.

Ryan’s character, Cal, is a man who has gathered all the IFs and granted them a haven, hoping to mend the severed bond between these imaginary friends and their former kids. Luckily, Cal has Bea, who will lend a hand in achieving this goal.

John Krasinski as Bea's Dad

"IF" - New York Premiere (Image via Paramount Pictures)

John Krasinski, who is the creator of the film will also be portraying an important role in the movie, which is playing Bea’s dad.

Although the trailer didn’t see Krasinski as the dad character, he was indeed there, and fans might have missed him. As revealed during the casting of the film, Krasinski was also disclosed to voice Marshmallow Man.

Fiona Shaw as Bea's Grandmother

"IF" - New York Premiere

Renowned for her roles in Andor, Enola Holmes, and the latest Killing Eve, Fiona Shaw is returning once again, and this time, she will be donning the role of Bea’s sweet grandma. In the movie, Matt Damon’s Sunny is the imaginary friend of Shaw’s character.

Alan Kim as Benjamin

Alan Kim as Benjamin (Image via Paramount Pictures)

One of the rising kid stars, Alan Kim, who dazzled the audience with his performance in Minari, Paw Patrol and Theater Camp, will be playing the role of Benjamin in IF.

There's not much revealed about the character, but he is anticipated to enthrall the viewers once again.

Liza Colón-Zayas as Janet

"IF" - New York Premiere

Best known for playing Tina Marrero in The Bear, Liza Colón-Zayas is revealed to be a crucial addition to IF. Like Benjamin and Jeremy, Liza’s character is also a mystery that will be explored after the movie’s release.

Bobby Moynihan as Jeremy

Bobby Moynihan as Jeremy (Image via Paramount Pictures)

The actor and comedian Bobby Moynihan, who is known for voicing several animated characters, including Louie Duck from DuckTales and Mel in The Secret Life of Pets, is surprisingly not voicing any character in IF.

Instead, Bobby will be playing the role of Jeremy, a busy man whom Cal and Bea will help to bond again with his imaginary friend from childhood, Blue, who is voiced by Steve Carell.

All animated characters in the movie

Below is the complete list of all the animated characters and their voice cast:

Steve Carell as Blue

Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Blossom

Matt Damon as Sunny

Emily Blunt as Unicorn

Awkwafina as Bubble

Bradley Cooper as Ice

George Clooney as Spaceman

Blake Lively as Octopuss

Louis Gossett Jr. as Lewis

Christopher Meloni as Cosmo

Maya Rudolph as Ally

Jon Stewart as Robot

Sam Rockwell as Guardian Dog

Sebastian Maniscalco as Magician Mouse

Richard Jenkins as Art Teacher

John Krasinski as Marshmallow Man

Matthew Rhys as Ghost

Amy Schumer as Gummy Bear

Keegan-Michael Key as Slime

Plot summary

The movie follows a young girl named Bea, who has been going through a tough phase in her life, but suddenly, her newfound ability leads her into a whole new journey that she never expected.

Bea gains the ability to other people’s imaginary friends, short for IFs. She later learns that these IFs have been abandoned by the kids they helped, who are now all grownups.

Together with her neighbor Cal, who also can see other people's IFs, Bea embarks on a journey, joining forces with others like her to reunite these lost imaginary friends with their former kids.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on your favorite TV shows and movies as 2024 progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback