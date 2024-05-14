"Not the same without him"- Fans disappointed as Steve Carell announces he won't return for The Office spinoff

After Variety confirmed in a May 8 article that a spinoff of the beloved classic show The Office was in development, fans were excited at the prospect of seeing their favorite characters onscreen again. The NBC series, a reboot of the British show of the same name, went on to become a critically acclaimed show and made a lasting impact on pop culture.

With an ensemble cast consisting of actors such as Steve Carell, John Krasinski, Rainn Wilson, and Mindy Kaling among others, The Office ran for seven seasons and amassed numerous awards and nominations. One of the main characters, Michael Scott, portrayed by Carell, became a fan favorite during the show's run.

While fans were eagerly anticipating the return of Carell as Michael in the new spinoff series, the actor confessed to The Hollywood Reporter in a May 13 interview that he would not be appearing in the show. This has led many fans to express their disappointment over the news.

One fan took to X and shared:

"Shows not the same without him."

How fans reacted to Steve Carell's news about not returning as Michael Scott in The Office spinoff

Steve Carell as Michael Scott (Image via NBC)

61-year-old actor Steve Carell, known widely for his work in comedy projects, portrayed Michael Scott in the American version of The Office from season 1 to 7 (2005-2011) and made a special appearance in the series finale in 2013.

Michael Scott is the incompetent and irresponsible manager of the regional branch of Dunder Mifflin, a fictional paper company, located in Scranton, Pennsylvania. He is characterized as unprofessional and lacking knowledge about social cues, often depicted as the butt of the jokes. Despite possessing unlikeable qualities, he is a hopeless romantic with a kind heart.

Michael Scott became an iconic figure in pop culture, with Steve Carell's portrayal earning him a Golden Globe award. The character became a fan favorite and has taken on a new life in Internet culture as a meme.

Therefore, fans were extremely disappointed when they learned that Carell would not be reprising his beloved role in The Office spinoff series.

A fan reaction to Steve Carell's news (Image via X/@GamingWhopper)

One fan reacted to the news on X:

"This new show is bound to fail."

Another fan expressed their feelings using a GIF of Michael Scott in a scene from the show where he yells "No" repeatedly in frustration. A different social media user called for the spinoff to be canceled on learning that Steve Carell would not be a part of it:

"Cancel it then"

The fan reactions on X depict the popularity of Michael Scott and the character's legacy in modern pop culture. While the overwhelming majority of fans were upset about Carell not returning as Michael, a section of social media users had differing views.

Other fans had different thoughts about Steve Carell's reported absence in The Office spinoff

Steve Carell as Michael Scott (Image via NBC)

Despite the actor confirming that he would not be reprising his role as Michael Scott in the new spinoff series, some fans theorized that Steve Carell was lying. They believed that he would be making an appearance in the show but wanted it to be a surprise, so he was lying about it in order to temper the expectations of fans.

A fan reacted to Carell's words by tweeting:

"Sounds like something someone who will be showing up would say"

Another person reiterated the same thought in their tweet:

"He’s 100% popping up for a quick cameo"

Meanwhile, another section of fans supported Steve Carell's decision to not return as his iconic character in the new show. They stated that the spinoff would consist of entirely new characters and Michael Scott's appearance would not be logical in this scenario.

The cast and crew of "The Office" at the 13th SAG Awards (Image via Getty/Kevin Winter)

One fan noted:

"I thought the new show was about a *new cast* set in a midwestern newspaper office lol. why *would* any of the past cast make an appearance?"

Another social media user expressed their desire to not mess up Michael's character by having him return. They wrote:

"You don't mess with perfection. There's no reason for him to come back. And I think fans would actually really upset if he came back"

The creators of The Office spinoff have confirmed that the new show, though set in the same universe as its predecessor, would have a new ensemble cast in a Midwestern setting. Despite Steve Carell's confirmation of not being involved in the new show, some fans seem to still be holding on to the hope of his return.

All seasons of The Office are currently available to stream on Peacock. Stay tuned for more news and updates about the spinoff and other TV shows.

