Fact Check: Is Steve Carell returning as Michael Scott in 'The Office' spinoff?

On May 8, 2024, Variety confirmed that a new spinoff series of The Office was in development. With Greg Daniels returning as showrunner, the new mockumentary-style show was reported to be set in the same universe as the Steve Carell-led classic series.

The official synopsis of the spinoff reads:

"The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch is in search of a new subject when they discover a dying historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it with volunteer reporters."

The Office spinoff show will follow employees working at a newspaper office somewhere in the American Midwest. While the project is still in its nascent stages and details are scant, Variety did report that actors Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore have been cast in undisclosed roles.

With its predecessor being such a beloved TV show that made a lasting mark on pop culture, fans were expecting some of the old cast members to return. Michael Scott, the iconic manager of the titular office in the show portrayed by actor Steve Carell, was one character that fans wanted to see onscreen again.

However, Carell has confirmed that he will not be appearing in The Office spinoff series.

Variety has confirmed that the new show will have an entirely new group of characters.

Steve Carell will not reprise his role as Michael Scott in The Office spinoff

Steve Carell as Michael Scott (Image via NBC)

Academy Award-nominated actor Steve Carell, 61, portrayed Michael Scott in the American reboot of The Office from season 1 to 7 (2005-2011), before making a special appearance in the series finale (2013).

Michael Scott is the regional manager of a branch of the fictional Dunder Mifflin paper company, set in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Depicted as an incompetent and unprofessional boss, Michael is a masterful salesman with a kind heart. His lack of knowledge about social norms and narcissistic tendencies often lead him to be the butt of jokes in the show.

Carell's portrayal of the character earned him universal acclaim and he was awarded the Golden Globe award in 2006. His scenes and dialogues have also found their way into Internet culture as meme reactions, expanding their impact on modern popular culture.

Read More: The Office: 10 moments Dwight proved he is actually a great friend to Jim

Steve Carell with his 'The Office' costar John Krasinski (Image via Getty/Mike Coppola)

However, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter on May 13, 2024, the actor revealed that he would not return as Michael Scott in The Office spinoff series. He stated:

"I will be watching but I will not be showing up. It’s just a new thing and there’s really no reason for my character [Michael Scott] to show up in something like that."

Steve Carell was at the premiere of his new film, IF. He expressed his support for the new series and even gave his stamp of approval for Domhnall Gleeson. He said:

"But I’m excited about it, it sounds like a great conceit. I love the idea — I guess it’s set in a failing newspaper company, and I worked with Domhnall Gleeson, who is one of the leads; I did [2022 series] The Patient with him and he’s an excellent actor and a super nice guy so I think it’ll be great."

The new spinoff series is reported to be released on NBC's streaming platform, Peacock.

All seasons of The Office are currently available to stream on Peacock. Stay tuned for more news and updates about the new spinoff series and other TV shows.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback