The Office: 10 moments Dwight proved he is actually a great friend to Jim

The Office's ludicrous ensemble of characters has helped it establish itself as one of the 21st century's most cherished and well-liked television programs. Jim Halpert (John Krasinski) and Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson), salesmen at the Scranton location of Dunder-Mifflin, are undoubtedly two of the lineup's most recognizable faces.

The Office's unusual pair, Dwight and Jim, began as worst adversaries but became best friends after nine seasons together. From the beginning of the first episode, when they detest sitting so near one another and try to ruin each other's lives as much as they can, until the very end, when Jim suggests Dwight for manager and Dwight calls Jim the most extraordinary person at his wedding, the two are together.

The Office, created by veteran writer Greg Daniels, portrays the day-to-day work of office workers at the fictional Dunder Mifflin Paper Company's branch in Scranton, Pennsylvania. It ran on NBC for nine seasons, totaling 201 episodes, from March 24, 2005, to May 16, 2013.

The Office: 10 times Jim and Dwight go from being enemies to friends

1) Sales calls (Season 3, episode 13)

In episode 13 of season 3, Jim and Dwight are placed together when Michael tries to randomly match up every sales agent in the workplace, titled Traveling Salesmen. Still, surprisingly, they don't seem all that upset about it.

Jim and Dwight make sales calls (Image via NBC)

Their sales call cooperation goes back years, which makes it interesting. There's also a great picture of the two when they were young. It comes as no surprise that they ace every single sales call and become close.

2) Impersonating each other (Season 3, episode 20)

In episode 20 of season 3, titled Product Recall, Jim walks into the workplace in the chilly opening of the show, dressed much like Dwight. Dwight is unaware of the joke until Jim starts reciting information that only he would know.

Rainn Wilson and John Krasinski (Image via IMDb)

By the episode's end, Dwight gets his comeuppance on Jim by showing up to work wearing his clothing. Jim and the other employees found it funny rather than offensive. Fans can see Wilson almost giggling as Krasinski remarks that Wilson's imitation is accurate, suggesting that the two actors are playing a joke.

3) Dwight prevents Jim from getting attacked (Season 3, episode 18)

Dwight saves Jim from being attacked (Image via IMDb)

In season 3, episode 18, The Negotiation, Jim appreciates Dwight considerably. Roy (David Denman) storms into the office after learning Jim kissed Pam. Dwight pepper-sprays Roy to protect his competitor salesman when Roy tries to attack Jim. Later, Dwight confesses to the cameras that he had brought the spray in to safeguard himself and his staff, demonstrating his concern for Jim.

4) Jim comforts Dwight after his breakup with Angela (Season 4, episode 8)

Jim and Dwight's friendship took a significant turn in season 4, episode 8, "Money Part 2," following Angela (Angela Kinsey) and Dwight's breakup. After the salesman murders Angela's cat ("Fun Run"), Dwight and Angela break up. She immediately starts dating Andy (Ed Helms), which Dwight finds upsetting.

Jim comforts Dwight (Image via The Office)

The only people who knew about Dwight's relationship were Jim and Pam. Jim consoles Dwight when he storms out of his office, feeling upset. He shares his story of heartbreak and why he left Scranton. He assures him that not even Dwight would wish the emotion on anyone.

5. Jim and Dwight share a mutual hatred for Todd Packer (Season 7, episode 17)

In season 7, episode 17 of The Office, titled Todd Packer, Dwight and Jim don't always agree with one another, but they dislike Todd Packer (David Koechner). Todd was Michael's closest friend and a traveling salesperson; his crude and disrespectful actions incited conflict among the employees. He was always the one cracking jokes at Dwight.

David Koechner (Image via IMDb)

In Todd Packer, Jim and Dwight work together to get him to leave Scranton. To spare their office from putting up with Todd's antics, they devise a plan to fool him into relocating to Tallahassee. Michael lets it happen after Packer taunts Holly (Amy Ryan), showing his true colors. Jim and Dwight are relieved to have him gone.

6) Jim and Dwight ally (Season 1, episode 4)

As reports about Dunder Mifflin's layoffs began circulating throughout their office in season 1, episode 4, The Alliance, Jim and Dwight decide to investigate the situation, even though Jim agreed to establish an alliance to make fun of Dwight.

Jim and Dwight ally (Image via IMDb)

By the end of the episode, Dwight is seen defending Jim from Roy's attacks. That may mark the beginning of their future friendship if it isn't a turning point in their professional relationship.

7) Jim becomes Dwight’s assistant (Season 9, episode 22)

This occurs toward the show's end in episode 22 of season 9 titled A.A.R.M, when Dwight finally takes over as manager permanently. His next step is to hire a regional manager's assistant, exactly like he did for Michael.

A.A.R.M. (2013) (Image via IMDb)

He only needs to glance at Jim, who immediately accepts the idea. The two run a humorous "no-nonsense" office together, even creating a chalkboard that keeps track of the number of days their office has been nonsense-free.

Jim enjoys working closely with Dwight, even though he indulges in his old antics from his post as assistant to the regional manager. This occurs at a moment in the series when Dwight and Jim have indeed become best friends.

8) Jim and Dwight play volleyball (Season 5, episode 28)

One of the few early instances where the two were seen working together was during the episode titled "company picnic". They become a well-oiled volleyball-playing machine because they are both relatively competitive and play on the same team against corporate, particularly Charles Miner, whom they both detest.

Dunder Mifflin plays volleyball (Image via The Office)

Even yet, Dwight postpones the game for him and Pam until after their unplanned trip to the hospital. In the middle of the game, there is even a fleeting glimpse of them giving each other high fives.

9) Dwight is made in charge of the Christmas (Season 9, episode 9)

In the last Christmas episode 9 of season 9, titled Dwight Christmas of the sitcom The Office, the staff gives Dwight complete control of the celebration. Jim is excited about the concept, which he determines will be an authentic Pennsylvania Dutch Christmas.

Rainn Wilson in Dwight's Christmas (Image via IMDb)

But when Jim has to leave for the bus terminal, Dwight's upbeat attitude fades. He calls Jim an "impish" and starts hitting him with sticks. Then, Dwight stands by in disappointment as Jim adjourns the celebration. When Dwight runs to hug Jim upon returning to the office, it's evident that they are pals.

10) Jim is Dwight’s best man (Season 9, episodes 24 and 25)

Nobody would have predicted that the two would become closest friends by the end of The Office, titled Finale, given that they were once rivals. Jim claims in his talking head that he has prepared many practical jokes for Dwight's bachelor celebration, but all of the activities are things he enjoys.

Jim and Dwight are besties (Image via The Office)

Jim also assists Dwight in making amends with Michael and Kevin (Brian Baumgartner). Jim arranges for Michael to be Dwight's best man, but in the end, Dwight calls him his friend, indicating how the pair have come.

Ultimately, Jim and Dwight were the real slow-burning couple on The Office. They not only transformed from adversaries to allies, or even adversaries to closest companions but also transformed from adversaries to siblings. That is a very clever prank.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback