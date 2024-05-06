5 films and TV shows starring Max Thieriot for fans of Fire Country

Max Thieriot stars in the American action drama Fire Country, alongside Kevin Ajelandro and Jordan Calloway. James Strong directs this series, which has had two seasons to date. The first episode of the first season was aired on October 7, 2022, and the second season has aired seven episodes till now, with the last one being aired on May 3, 2024.

Fire Country follows Bode Donavan (played by Max Thieriot), a young convict who joins a firefighting program in North California as an unconventional prison release program to seek redemption for the crimes that he has committed. As a part of this program, he and his other prisonmates are teamed with firefighters. Together, they help get rid of wildfires.

Soon, Donavan is sent to a firefighting program in his rural hometown, the same place where he burned down everything and left. Now that he is back, can he seek redemption is the question that this series will answer for its viewers. Fire Country has received mixed reviews and has an IMDb rating of 7.1/10. Max Thieriot made an impression on viewers with his performances in several TV series and films.

5 films and TV shows starring Max Thieriot

1) The Pacifier (2005)

The Pacifier (Image by MovieReviewUK)

This film follows Navy Seal Shane Wolf, who, after recovering from a failed rescue mission, is handed a new assignment to take over. He has to protect the five Plummer kids from enemies. Their father died recently, and Shane is the one who has to safeguard them now.

In The Pacifier, directed by Adam Shankman, Max Thieriot plays the role of Seth Plummer, the second of the Plummer children. He stars alongside Vin Diesel and Brittany Snow in this film. The synopsis of the movie reads:

"Elite Navy SEAL Shane Wolfe (Vin Diesel) can handle just about anything thrown his way, but even the best have their limits. When he fails to keep scientist Howard Plummer (Tate Donovan) safe from assassination, Wolfe has a shot at redemption by being assigned to protect Plummer's five children.......are pushing this seasoned warrior to the edge."

The Pacifier was released on March 4, 2005, and is available for streaming on Disney+.

2) Bates Motel (2013-17)

Bates Motel (Image by UniversalTV)

This series tells the story of Norman Bates (Freddie Highmore), whose life becomes out of control, with his mental health worsening. Bates becomes a threat to himself and the people around him. However, his mother, Norma (Vera Farmiga), tries to help him overcome the tough times and save Bates from himself.

In Bates Motel, Max Thieriot plays the role of Dylan Massett. This series has multiple directors, with Thieriot directing one of the episodes. The synopsis of the series reads as follows:

"After the death of her husband, Norma Bates buys a motel in the picturesque coastal town of White Pine Bay, giving herself and teenage son Norman a chance to begin anew. Shy Norman is reluctant at first, but with the help of his mother -- with whom he shares an intensely close relationship .....his complicated bond with his mother forged a serial killer."

This psychological thriller is built on characters from the 1959 novel Psycho, written by Robert Bloch. Bates Motel is available to be streamed on Prime Video.

3) Disconnect (2012)

Disconnect (Image by Madman Films)

This film follows a group of individuals who are looking for real human connections in today's digital world. In this movie, we see a lawyer who cannot find time for his family as he is always on his phone, a couple who get into trouble when their secrets are revealed online, and two teens who try to cyberbully their classmate.

In Disconnect, directed by Henry Alex Rubin, we see Max Thieriot playing the role of Kyle. The movie also stars Jason Bateman, Frank Grillo, Paula Patton, Andrea Riseborough, Michael Nyqvist, and Alexander Skarsgård, among others. The synopsis of the movie reads:

"A youth becomes a victim of cyberbullying in one of three tales centered around the impact of the Internet on people's lives."

Disconnect received positive reviews overall, and is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

4) Chloe (2009)

Chloe (Image by Screen Bites)

This movie follows Catherine, who thinks that her husband is unfaithful. To prove his loyalty, she hires an escort named Chloe, who can tempt her husband and try to seduce him. However, things get more complicated when Catherine ends up having s*x with Chloe.

Chloe, directed by Atom Egoyan, stars Julianne More, Amanda Seyfried, Liam Neeson, Max Thieriot, and others. Max plays the role of Michael Stewart in this film. The synopsis of the film reads:

"When Catherine suspects her husband, David, of infidelity, she hires an escort to lure him. However, Catherine's jealousy grows as Chloe describes her encounters with David and their lives intertwine."

This movie is a remake of the 2003 French film Nathalie and has an IMDb rating of 6.3/10. Chloe can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

5) House at the End of the Street (2012)

House at the End of The Street (Image by Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers)

This movie follows a teenager named Elissa and her mom moving to a small town. Soon they discover that an accident has taken place in the house, which is located at the end of the street in the same neighborhood that they are living in now. Eliisa starts liking Ryan, who was the last person living in the same house where the accident took place. However, soon, she discovers secrets about Ryan, which shakes her to the core.

House at the End of the Street is directed by Mark Tonderai and features Jennifer Lawrence, Elisabeth Shue, and Max Thieriot. Max plays the role of Ryan in this movie. The synopsis of the film reads:

"In search of a fresh start, divorcee Sarah (Elisabeth Shue) and her daughter, Elissa (Max Thieriot), find their dream house in a small town. But when startling, unexplainable events begin, the pair learn that a chilling secret holds....Elissa begins a relationship with Ryan, and the closer they get, the deeper they're all pulled into a dangerous mystery."

This film has received mixed reviews and has an IMDb rating of 5.5/10. You can watch this horror film on Amazon Prime Video.

Max Thieriot's incredible career as an actor, writer, and producer has been really impressive so far, and fans can expect more exciting projects from him in the future as well.

Fire Country's last two episodes are set to air on May 10 and May 17, respectively, on CBS.

