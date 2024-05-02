Did Fire Country get canceled or renewed? Everything we know so far

Fire Country, a procedural action drama and one of the most loved shows on CBS, premiered in 2022 and has run for two successful seasons. Much to the delight of fans, CBS announced the renewal of Fire Country for a third season in March 2024.

The renewal was not a surprise since CBS reported the show averages approximately 9 million per week (since the premiere of season 2). This is reportedly a 7% increase from last year. The continued success of the series across various platforms aided the renewal of the show as it ranked among the top six most-watched shows on Paramount+ this year.

Fire Country season 3 will see the return of Bode Donovan (played by Max Thieriot) as he continues his journey of redemption as an incarcerated citizen. Bode Donovan captured the hearts of fans in season 1 as part of the Cal Fire firefighting team. The second season is still underway with the final episode set to air on May 17, 2024.

When was Fire Country season 3 renewed?

Season 3 of the CBS show Fire Country was confirmed by the network back in March 2024. It is speculated that the new season might premiere on CBS around Fall 2024.

The renewal of season 3 was officially announced on the Instagram page of the show on March 12, 2024. Additionally, it was reported by The Cinemaholic that filming for the newest season of the show will commence sometime in Summer 2024 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Season 2 of the show is still underway and is shorter than season 1, owing to the delays caused by the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes last year. The three final episodes of the second season are yet to air, leaving viewers in suspense about what will happen in the season finale.

What is the plot of Fire Country?

A poster of the show (Image via CBS)

The show follows Bodie Donovan, a young convict on a path to redeem himself by joining the California Camp Conservation Program. The project aids convicts like Bodie in bringing about a positive change in their lives and society by helping the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire). The series follows how Bodie forges new friendships on the team as they tackle wildfires and issues in their personal lives.

The official synopsis of the show as per CBS reads:

"Bad choices don’t make a bad man. At least that’s what Bode Donavan’s been told. Midway through a five-year prison stretch, he’s been trying to convince himself of it, too."

It continues:

"He gets the chance to prove it, signing on to an unconventional prison-release program: in exchange for reduced sentences, convicts are paired with firefighters battling Northern California wildfires. The heat is turned up when Bode’s assigned to the program in his rural hometown, the place where all his troubles began."

The show has become a fan favorite owing to its intriguing plot that draws viewers to the complexities and personal struggles of the characters.

Fire Country - Cast members

Max Thieriot's Bode Donovan is the protagonist of the CBS procedural drama. He deals with the trauma of his sister's death while being convicted in prison. He has become a fan favorite as part of the CalFire firefighting team, started by Fire Captain Manny Perez (played by Kevin Alejandro).

Captain Manny Perez is another focal character along with Stephanie Arcila, who plays the role of his daughter Gabriela. Jordan Calloway features as Jake Crawford, a member of the CalFire firefighting team.

Other prominent cast members include Jules Latimer as Eve Edwards, Diane Farr as Sharon Leone, and Billy Burke as Vince Leone.

Stay tuned for the finale of season 2 of Fire Country scheduled to air on CBS on May 17, 2024.