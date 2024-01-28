Viral face swap of Ryan Gosling as Dwight Schrute makes The Office fans beg for a spin-off

The viral face swap of Ryan Gosling as Dwight Schrute has sparked an unprecedented frenzy among fans of The Office. The excitement stemmed from a fan-created poster on Reddit that ingeniously swapped Ryan Gosling's image with that of Rainn Wilson, who originally portrayed Dwight Schrute. Notably, the Reddit user created a poster for a spin-off series titled Ryan Gosling is Schrute.

Not only did the user create a poster, they also added an intriguing tagline for the spin-off. The proposed tagline for this spin-off is, "You think you know the whole story? False." The tagline effectively captures the essence of Dwight's quirky and enigmatic character as it hints at a deeper exploration of his backstory. Moreover, as a fan of the show, one can hear the tagline in Schrute's assertive tone.

The concept has ignited fans' imagination, leading to many enthusiastic responses and creative ideas. The impact is such that fans are notably pleading for the spin-off to happen.

Fans praying for The Office spin-off to manifest. (Image via Reddit/@shreddedaswheat)

"Gonna need a trailer for this," Fans on the imaginary The Office spin-off series about Dwight Schrute

The fan reactions to the viral face swap of Ryan Gosling as Dwight Schrute have collectively revealed a deep and imaginative engagement with the world of The Office. Moreover, the idea has stirred various creative responses.

Fans nostalgically recalled Dwight's classic lines, while others proposed detailed narratives exploring his youth on Shrute Farm. As per the fans, the spin-off could delve into his family's complex history and the enigmatic character of Mose. In addition, these ideas are coupled with unique tagline suggestions that capture Dwight's distinctive persona.

Furthermore, the fans have a palpable sense of anticipation and desire, not just for a glimpse into this proposed spin-off through a trailer but for a deeper exploration of Dwight's character. This enthusiasm extends to a willingness to support and finance such a project, highlighting their commitment to the show's legacy.

Regarding Ryan Gosling's involvement in the series, fans propose making a film about making The Office documentary series. According to them, the movie could feature Ryan Gosling acting as Joe, the actor. Then, Joe could play Ryan Gosling, who plays Dwight Shrute. This, in turn, could create a layered narrative combining reality and fiction as voiced by the fans of the show.

Fans reacting to The Office spin-off series about Dwight Schrute. (Image via Reddit/@shreddedaswheat)

Is the The Office reboot confirmed?

At the time of writing, The Office reboot was reportedly confirmed. The original developer of the show, Greg Daniels, is returning and is currently assembling a writer's room for the reboot. However, there have been no official announcements regarding the cast.

Furthermore, the plot of the reboot is still under wraps, but it might focus on "lost episodes" from the original series or continue into the 2020s with a mix of old and new characters. Additionally, the reboot is expected to be an important step forward, especially after the resolution of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

