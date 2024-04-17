Why we all deserve a colleague like Jim Halpert in The Office

Jim Halpert in The Office might be one of the most balanced characters in the show. Not only is he a dedicated worker, but also a good colleague. In the years spent in Scranton working for a paper company, Jim never resented his mates.

On the other hand, Jim was constantly entertained by their antiques. The only other character in The Office that comes close to his level of balance is Pam. This could be an explanation for why Jim was attracted to her in the first place.

Disclaimer: The article reflects the opinions of the writer. We might have missed out on a few reasons. Please let us know in the comments.

Why we want a Jim in our workplaces

The character of Jim Halpert is not only widely famed, but also wanted as a real-life colleague by fans of the show. Team Sportskeeda has curated some reasons why Jim remains so loved over a decade after the series ended.

Jim was a breather in The Office

Jim provided a breather in the series (Screengrab via YouTube/ @Comedy Bites)

The story of The Office chronicles several people working at the fictional Dunder Mifflin Paper Company in Scranton, Pennsylvania. It centers around Michael Scott, Dwight Schrute, Jim Halpert, Pam Beesly, Kevin Malone, Angela Martin, Stanley Hudson, Meredith Palmer, Oscar Martinez, Ryan Howard, Kelly Kapoor, and Creed Bratton.

Among these characters, Michael, Dwight, Jim, and Pam were the ones who shared the most screen space in The Office. While Michael and Dwight were extremely chaotic in themselves and together, Pam was always resentful of her job. Jim, on the other hand, despite knowing the shortcomings of his job seemed happy to be where he was in his life.

He handled Michael's whims like a professional and engaged in playful banter with Dwight. For instance, in season 2 episode 6 of the show, Jim moved Dwight's desk to the restroom, causing him much worry. With Pam, he developed a relationship that went beyond friendship. With his other colleagues too he maintained a jovial relationship.

In popular culture, we seldom get to see a character who is content with their state of being like Jim is. Neither do we get to see someone who is as okay with his colleagues being their chaotic selves as him.

Creative guy you’d want to work with

Jim got creative in 'The Office' (Screengrab via YouTube/ @The Office)

In The Office, Jim Halpert is a level-headed, invested worker who maintains a good rapport with everyone he works with. He is good at what he does and performs it with due diligence. He also actively engages in pranks against his coworkers.

He molds himself into the likings of those he is surrounded by while maintaining his individuality. With Dwight, his desk buddy and often his self-proclaimed nemesis at work, Jim gets the most creative. He engages himself in planning and executing elaborate pranks just to trigger a reaction from him.

For example when he put Dwight's stapler in Jello in Season 1 Episode 1. Dwight too does the same sometimes. The scenes involving Jim's elaborate and creative pranks against Dwight are often the scenes that garner the most laughs from the audience of The Office.

An empathetic colleague

Jim was a very empathetic listener (Screengrab via YouTube/ @The Office)

Jim is a smart worker, who despite having his reservations about his colleagues does not engage in any form of hostility towards them. He embraces their chaotic personalities and tries to fit in by occasionally engaging in them.

He is also empathetic towards them. Throughout the show, Jim has been an avid listener to Pam, whom he had feelings for. Despite a chunk of her conversations centering around her pending marriage to her then-boyfriend, Roy, Jim never expressed his discomfort towards it.

On multiple other occasions, Jim has been a good friend and an empathetic colleague. For example, when in season 4 episode 8 Angela permitted Andrew to ask her out, leaving Dwight devasted, Jim went to him and consoled him. He put himself in his shoes and recounted his past experiences with Pam and her then-fiance Roy.

He retold how he left Scranton because he was unable to bear the sight of Pam being with Roy. He also recollected how it shattered him emotionally and that he would not wish something like that on his worst enemies. This helped Dwight to recover from the situation faster than anyone would have anticipated.

Perfect work-life balance

Jim knew how to balance his work life and personal life (Screengrab via YouTube/ @Peacock)

Jim is a master in the art of balancing work and life. While in the office, he made sure that his work was done properly. He made constant calls and gave sales pitches for Dunder Mifflin Paper Company.

With Pam, whom he had a liking towards since the beginning of the show, he made sure that he spent the most amount of time. When he got married to her, he made sure that his time was distributed fairly between his work and personal life.

Further, when Jim and Pam had a kid, he made sure that his family was his topmost priority. To that effect, he even attempted to change jobs and find something that was more profitable.

Jim constantly sought opportunities to grow

Jim did not let go of any opportunities (Screengrab via YouTube/ @Peacock)

Despite being mostly content with his job, Jim Halpert in The Office did not let the opportunities around him go to waste. When he was posed with an opportunity to grow in his job, he took it.

After several years of working in the Scranton branch of Dunder Mifflin, Halpert thought that it was time for him to move on. He shifted to the Stanford branch of the paper company with the hopes of a fresh start and new opportunities. He worked there for a while but moved back again when there was a merger.

Further in The Office, when there was an opportunity to work for the corporation, Jim decided to try his luck by interviewing for the position in season 3 episode 23 of the show. He prepared and interviewed for the job thinking that it would lead him to better possibilities. He would have probably got the role if he had not backed out at the last minute.

In the later episodes of the show, the audiences also learn that Jim invested his savings in a company called Athleap, previously called Athlead. Later, he also hired his Dunder Mifflin co-worker, Darryl Philbin to work in the company.

A family man

Jim prioritized Pam and his family above everything else (Image via YouTube/Peacock)

Although Jim prioritized work, he never did so at the expense of his family. After getting married to Pam, the audience got a glimpse at Jim's 'doting husband' side in The Office.

Jim made sure that Pam knew that his topmost priority would always be her and their family. The audience saw the same in season 9 episode 22 when Jim and Pam started having relationship issues. In a moment of reconciliation between the two, Jim told Pam:

"You are everything."

All episodes from all the seasons of The Office are currently available on Netflix.

