The Office: 5 top-rated episodes that cannot be missed

The Office is a popular American sitcom that revolves around the daily activities of employees working at an office. Released in 2005, the show starred popular actors such as Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, and John Krasinski.

The show comprises of 201 episodes spread across nine seasons. This article will talk about five of the highest rated episodes, based on IMDb.

From Stress Relief to Niagara: Part 2, five top-rated The Office episodes that should not be missed

1) A.A.R.M. (Season 9, Episode 22) | 9.4/10 on IMDb

Season 9's A.A.R.M. is one of those episodes that is highly rated by IMDb. Here, the audience witnessed a series of incidents. Dwight, on the other hand, was preparing his marriage proposal. Pam was having second thoughts about Jim staying back in Scranton while Andy was giving auditions for a singing show.

IMDb rated the season 9.4/10.

2) Niagara: Part 2 (Season 6, Episode 5) | 9.4/10 on IMDb

Niagara: Part 2 is another episode from The Office that bagged a 9.4/10 rating from IMDb. Here, viewers witnessed how Pam had to deal with an injury to Andy on the night before her wedding. Another important instance from the episode is Kevin dealing with the loss of his dress shoes.

3) Stress Relief (Season 5, Episode 13) | 9.7/10 on IMDb

Stress Relief is another fan-favorite episode from The Office. It received a 9.7/10 rating from IMDb and this is where Stanley got a heart attack from Dwight's uber realistic fire alarm. Till date, viewers have watched this episode more than 20 million times, making it the most watched episode from the sitcom.

4) Goodbye, Michael (Season 7, Episode 21) | 9.8/10 on IMDb

Goodbye, Michael aired back in 2011 and it received a whopping 9.8/10 rating from IMDb. Running for about 50 minutes, the episode narrates how the entire office gears up for Michael's final day. However, Michael was planning to leave a day earlier and did not notify his colleagues about the same. The episode got featured in the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards (2011).

5) Finale (Season 9, Episode 23) | 9.4/10 on IMDb

Just like every popular sitcom, the final season of The Office was special. It featured in the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards (2013), it also received a 9.8/10 rating from IMDb. The episode showcased how past and present employees of Dunder Mifflin joined a panel discussion regarding the documentary. They had a word on the upcoming marriage of Angela and Dwight.

Other top-rated episodes from the show include Dinner Party, Garage Sale, and more.

Edited by Aditya Singh