"Thanks for doing that at my concert" — Taylor Swift congratulates couple who got engaged during her Edinburgh show

During her first UK Eras Tour event, Taylor Swift was seen congratulating a couple on their special moment. She also sent regards to the happy couple after their engagement on Friday, June 7, 2024, during the Edinburgh show in Scotland.

Swift was seen smiling at a couple who reportedly got engaged at Murrayfield Stadium in a viral video. While speaking to the crowd, Taylor Swift expressed her love for doing the whole show during the day as she got to witness the couple's big moment.

She addressed the newly engaged couple and said:

“You have no idea, I never get to see that, right? Because it’s, like, dark usually at night. But it’s not right now so congratulations. Wow, I just saw that whole thing! Uh, man, that’s amazing. Thanks for doing that at my concert, that’s a big moment — huge!”

Taylor Swift reacted to the couple getting engaged during the first day of her UK Eras tour

Taylor Swift congratulated the happy couple (Image via Associated Press)

Taylor Swift set a record at Murrayfield, Edinburgh, at the start of her UK Eras tour. As she welcomed the crowd, the Shake it Off singer announced that it was the highest-attended stadium event in Scottish history. For those who don't know, the singer made her UK stage debut in Scotland on Friday, June 7.

However, stealing the limelight from the singer, a couple got engaged on the show. Once that happened, the Lover singer was seen smiling in the widely circulated video as she looked at a certain section of the crowd after finishing her song Cardigan.

Once the song was over, the singer addressed the crowd and said:

“I love performing this entire show in the sunlight, because I’m pretty sure I just, like, saw somebody getting engaged over here …”

As the crowd cheered, she asked the couple if it really happened and as she got a positive answer, she balled her fists in the air and expressed her delight at the news.

Taylor Swift went on to tell the audience that she rarely gets to see something like this because she typically performs at night when it is dark outside. However, as the show was held during the daytime, she got to witness the entire incident.

After that, the Tortured Poets Department singer thanked them for attending her show and continued by wishing the happy couple much success.

On the other hand, during the same show, the singer stopped her rendition of Would've, Could've, Should've after she noticed a fan in need of some help.

The social media video that has surfaced online claims that Swift made it clear that the performance would not continue until that fan was not catered to right away.

Once she noticed the fan, the music star stopped singing and asked if they required any assistance as she continued pointing to the fan who needed help.

She asked them to let her know once the problem had been solved so she could get back to performing. She resumed her act as soon as she got to know that the fan had received some help.

Additionally, Taylor Swift later told the audience that she had not been able to perform in Scotland for nearly ten years and wondered what it would be like. However, she was called aside before she could take the stage and was informed about the record-breaking audience. Swift shared:

"We've checked this 20 times and this is the most highly attended stadium show in Scottish history."

The city will host Taylor Swift for two more nights, till June 9, before she heads off to Liverpool, Cardiff, and London in the second half of June. This summer, Taylor will perform for over a million fans in the UK.

She will continue her UK Tour till August 10 and will cover cities like Edinburgh, Liverpool, Cardiff, London, Amsterdam, Zurich, Milan, Gelsenkirchen, Hamburg, Munich, Warsaw, and Vienna.

