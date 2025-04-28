Who does Robin Scherbatsky end up with in How I Met Your Mother? Josh Radnor and Craig Thomas discuss Ted and Robin's different "attachment styles"

Josh Radnor and Craig Thomas recently discussed Ted Mosby and Robin Scherbatsky’s relationship in the latest episode of the podcast How We Made Your Mother, which aired on April 28, 2025. Notably, Robin, portrayed by Cobie Smulders, ended up with Ted, despite marrying Barney Stinson.

The new episode featured the hosts addressing the attachment styles of Ted Mosby and Robin Scherbatsky. As per The Attachment Project, attachment styles play an important role in any relationship and affect interpersonal interactions in various ways.

Josh and Craig were discussing the sixth episode of Season 1, The Slutty Pumpkin, in the podcast episode. Josh said that the show was written before “attachment theory” became popular among everyone. He continued further:

“It is becoming more and more clear to me as I watch this that Ted has an anxious attachment style and Robin has an avoidant attachment style. And the way they, you can very simply identify what your attachment style is. When in relationship, when intimacy comes into your life, do you fear engulfment or do your fear abandonment?”

Radnor further stated that an individual possesses “anxious attachment style” if he or she gets scared of being abandoned. Josh explained the same by saying that any person would start holding on to another individual strongly in this situation.

He also mentioned:

“If you fear being engulfed, you do what Robin did in the episode. You want your own ice cream sundae, you want to have these markers of individuation, like I am not a we, I am my own person, get away from me. And then the person who is coming at you with their we-ness.”

Ted Mosby and Robin Scherbatsky: Relationship timeline and other details

Ted and Robin’s romantic story was an important part of the main premise of How I Met Your Mother. Notably, the duo’s first meeting happened in the pilot episode of the series at MacLaren’s Pub. Mosby looks at Scherbatsky and tells Barney Stinson that he would tie the knot with Robin in the future.

Ted Mosby discontinues pursuing Robin Scherbatsky at one point when the latter tells him that she is not willing to get married and have children. However, Robin eventually starts to develop feelings for Mosby, and Ted later expresses the same to Scherbatsky on New Year’s Eve.

The duo continues dating until the second season despite dealing with some problems. Ted Mosby and Robin Scherbatsky’s relationship begins going through certain issues towards the conclusion of season 2, leading to their separation.

Starting from season 3 of the CBS sitcom, Ted Mosby and Robin Scherbatsky struggle to maintain their close friendship and slowly start getting adjusted to the same. However, Mosby becomes frustrated after discovering that Scherbatsky slept with Barney Stinson. Scherbatsky reveals to Mosby in season 4 that she has feelings for him, but the latter was engaged to Stella Zinman at the time.

Following Ted’s separation from Stella, Mosby and Scherbatsky start spending time with each other by becoming roommates. Ted also gives comfort to Robin Scherbatsky when she separates from Don Frank. They continue their friendship from Season 6, which starts getting stronger as they begin to have open conversations about their future.

Ted and Robin then try to get back together through certain methods, including going on a date. Mosby later decides to move out of New York City and gets married to Tracy McConnell in the final season. However, Ted’s wife dies at a young age, following which he ends up with Robin, who gets divorced from Barney.

How I Met Your Mother managed to receive a positive response from the audience over the years. It earned multiple nominations at the Emmy Awards and Golden Globe Awards.

