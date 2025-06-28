7 characters that must appear in Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot

Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot excites viewers as the popular vampire series prepares to return to popularity again. The announcement was made in June 2025 during the Filming Italy Sardegna Festival in Pula, Italy, where Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed her return to the franchise. The announcement made new viewers and old fans excited to see what the classic characters are set to return to Sunnydale.

The series premiered in the late 1990s and became a pop-cultural phenomenon in no time. The series captured viewers' hearts with its engaging blend of supernatural action, teenage drama, and witty dialogue.

Now, as the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot takes shape, certain characters cannot be missed behind. These fan-favourite characters helped define what made the show stand out, and their screen presence would ensure the new series honours its legacy. Their presence would ensure the new series honours its legendary forerunner while attracting fresh audiences.

Spike, Giles, Drusilla, and four other characters that need to appear in the Buffy The Vampire Slayer reboot

1) Spike - The soulful antagonist

A still image from the trailer of the series (image via Apple Tv)

Spike stands as one of television's most engaging character evolutions. He was initially introduced as a ruthless vampire antagonist. However, he evolved into one of the series' most beloved anti-heroes. His journey from formidable enemy to reluctant supporter to genuine protagonist adds more nuance to the story.

In the original show, Spike’s sharp wit, surprising vulnerability, and British accent made him a fan favorite. His complex relationship with the cast, especially his growing feelings for Buffy, led to some of the show’s best moments.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot could benefit from bringing Spike back, as his mix of humor, emotion, and conflict would appeal to both old and new viewers.

Spike's background as William, a reserved Victorian poet transformed into a vampire, offers a rich background for exploration. His internal conflicts between his demonic nature and growing softness provide the kind of character arc that makes supernatural shows truly binge-worthy.

2) Giles - The Mentor

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV )

Every hero needs a driving force in the guise of a mentor. And Rupert Giles portrayed this role perfectly in the former version, as Buffy. Watcher, Giles served as a mentor, a father figure, and a moving Pandora's box of knowledge all in one. His presence grounded the show's explosive supernatural elements with experience and wisdom.

Giles represents the bond between the ancient world of sorcery and the urban teenage experience. His heavy British personality often clashed humorously with American teenage culture, creating amusing moments that balance the show's intense themes.

For the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot, Giles would provide essential continuity and a sense of sobriety. And, for new viewers, Giles is the reliable adult who understands what the young heroes are dealing with. His extensive knowledge of demon lore and magical artefacts makes him a reliable source for explaining the supernatural troubles that drive each episode's plot.

3) Drusilla - The villain no one saw coming

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

Drusilla brought a unique brand of intensity to the former series, making her both terrifying and, in a way, sympathetically relatable. Her childlike personality, combined with ruthless vampire instincts, created a villain unlike any other. Drusilla's future visions and ruthless behaviour made every scene she appeared in electric and refreshing.

What sets Drusilla apart from typical villains is her emotional backstory. She was driven mad before turning into a vampire, and that results in her staying in a state of eternal psychological torment. This complexity would serve the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot well, offering viewers an anti-hero who evokes both empathy and fear.

Her relationship with Spike also develops drama and stress. Their toxic vampire romance showcases how love can get sabotaged, offering intense themes that would appeal to both old fans and new viewers.

4) Amy Madison - The Witch who struggles

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

Amy Madison represents the dangers of magical power without adequate balance. Starting as a high school classmate who excelled in witchcraft, Amy's story became a cautionary tale about the misuse of magic. Her narrative represents the consequences of opting for supernatural shortcuts.

Her evolution from a desperate teenager to an invincible yet unstable witch presents the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot with an opportunity to explore themes of peer pressure, addiction, and the desire for easy solutions to life's problems. These themes would resonate strongly with contemporary audiences facing their real-world pressures.

Amy's complex dynamic with the other leads results in switching between an enemy and an ally. This creates natural conflict and drama. Her presence would remind viewers that not all threats come from obvious sinners. Sometimes, the most dangerous enemies are those who started as well-wishers.

5) D'Hoffryn - The Vengeance Demon Lord

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

D'Hoffryn brings an entirely different type of supernatural impending doom to the table. As the leader of the vengeance demons, he operates on a cosmic scale that stretches far beyond the typical villain of the plot storyline. His ancient power and manipulative behaviour make him a formidable long-term villain.

D'Hoffryn is interesting because he recruits people when they’re most vulnerable, offering them power in return for serving his dark goals. This idea would fit well in the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot, showing how trauma and pain can be twisted by those with evil intentions.

His calm and graceful manner hides a cruel nature, making him a classic villain. New viewers would find his mix of charm and menace both disturbing and fascinating.

6) Clem - The amiable Demon

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

Not every demon needs to be a threat, and Clem proves that supernatural beings can be genuinely appealing. His eccentric appearance might intimidate viewers at first, but his simple personality and quirky antiques make him one of the show's most likable characters.

Clem's friendship with other characters in Buffy the Vampire Slayer reveals that the supernatural world isn't simply divided into good and evil. His presence in the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot would provide a much-needed release of laughter while also showing newer viewers that appearances can be deceiving.

His harmless nature and willingness to help the heroes create opportunities for humor and heart. Clem in Buffy The Vampire Slayer represents the possibility of finding friendship and acceptance in the most unexpected places —a message that resonates with audiences of all ages.

7) Vi - The Next Generation Breaker

A still image from the trailer of Buffy The Vampire Slayer (Image via Apple TV)

Vi represents the future of the Slayer line and the expansion of power beyond just one chosen individual. As one of the promising Slayers activated in the original series finale, Vi embodies hope and the passing of responsibility to a new generation.

Her journey from inexperienced potential to capable warrior would provide the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot with natural character development arcs.

Newer viewers would connect with Vi's learning methods and growing confidence as she masters her supernatural possibilities.

Vi's leadership role in the expanded Slayer organization offers opportunities to explore how power and responsibility are shared and managed. Her presence would show that the fight against evil continues beyond any single hero's story.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot has the potential to capture both new audiences and longtime fans by bringing back these seven prominent characters.

