10 best episodes from ‘The Boys’ to watch

The Boys is a dark and satirical show in a world where superheroes, referred to as "Supes" are super-powered, corporate-sponsorship-backed celebrities who secretly use their powers for nefarious purposes.

The show is about The Boys, an illegal crew who want to reveal the truth about said heroes and topple their parent corporation, Vought International. Through its seasons, the series visits changing loyalties, increasing threats, and Supes-versus-human power plays blurring the lines between hero and villain.

From shocking twists to intense showdowns, these standout episodes capture The Boys' brutal and darkly funny essence. Whether new to the series or revisiting key moments, this list rounds up the most memorable episodes worth watching.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

Herogasm, Wisdom of the Ages, and 8 other best episodes from The Boys to watch

10) Glorious Five-Year Plan (Season 3, episode 4)

Glorious Five-Year Plan (Season 3, episode 4) (Image via Apple TV+)

Midway through season 3 of The Boys, the crew goes to Russia to find a highly classified armory that can potentially kill Homelander. In all this crazy mission, they stumble upon Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), a mythical missing supe who was thought to be dead but has actually been secretly kept and experimented on by the Russians.

When tensions flare within the team, Hughie (Jack Quaid) goes against Butcher and administers a dose of the temporary superpower serum, V24, that allows him to teleport. He uses it to take out a guard during their heist of the secret lab, which becomes a turning point for his character.

Soldier Boy's return completely reverses the balance of the show. Not only is he the sole supe capable of opposing Homelander, but his troubled history and volatile presence bring new tension to the show. His return shifts loyalties, while Hughie’s use of V24 shows his desperation to feel useful.

This episode is among the series' best, both in terms of suspenseful plot developments and in terms of how it puts its protagonists into morally complex situations.

9) The Name of the Game (Season 1, episode 1)

The Name of the Game (Season 1, episode 1) (Image via Apple TV+)

The Name of the Game introduces The Boys to a suspenseful and unsettling view of a world in which superheroes are anything but heroic. These supes, popular with the fans though they are, have a dirty and ugly secret: mishandling their powers without restraint and leaving destruction in their wake.

It starts off with a ghastly tragedy when Hughie sees his girlfriend killed in an instant as A-Train callously murders her at superspeed when he crashes into her.

This explosive premiere sets the series' tone right off, and its realism and moral ambiguity are established. Hughie is a sympathetic protagonist, and his grieving is the emotional center of attention as he comes to understand Vought's rotten universe and its constructed heroes.

The episode is great not only for its shock value but also for how well it prepares audiences for its reality within an impressively short period.

8) You Found Me (Season 1, episode 8)

You Found Me (Season 1, episode 8) (Image via Apple TV+)

The season 1 finale of The Boys is a great payoff as the government finally criminalizes Compound V, and the truth behind the supes' powers is exposed.

The Boys then turn fugitive, and they have to go underground. Annie confronts her mother for secretly injecting her with Compound V when she was a child, a betrayal that redefines their relationship. The episode is also key for Annie and Hughie, whose conflicting ideas about what to do next start to creep slowly apart the two.

The season ends with a shocking twist that deepens Homelander’s character and sets up future conflict, wrapping key arcs while leaving room for more chaos. It is a finale packed with changed allegiances and twists that alter the course of the show, cementing the series' tradition of show-stopping season finales.

7) Butcher, Baker, Candlestick Maker (Season 2, episode 7)

Butcher, Baker, Candlestick Maker (Season 2, episode 7) (Image via Apple TV+)

Butcher, Baker, Candlestick Maker is perhaps the most interesting episode of The Boys season 2. Homelander and Stormfront push ahead with their plan to spread Compound V, and it is hard to keep up with them.

Mallory and the crew try to get in touch with Victoria Neuman, hoping she will assist them in revealing Vought's secrets. At the same time, Annie reconciled with her mother, who stayed behind in the city, hoping to apologize, in an emotional scene that deepens Annie's character arc.

The installment is hyped up for a climactic finish with the courtroom scene, where heads start exploding in mid-testimony, depriving any possibility of a legal win against Vought.

It is a turning point rife with treachery, particularly when Lamplighter betrays his old teammates. With so many of these key threads coming together and stakes raised, this episode sets the stage for the ensuing finale, making it one of the show's most iconic episodes.

6) Wisdom of the Ages (Season 4, episode 4)

Wisdom of the Ages (Season 4, episode 4) (Image via Apple TV+)

One of the darkest moments in The Boys is when Homelander returns to the Vought facility where he was created, tortures the staff to make them feel his pain, and burns it down, leaving only the woman who raised him amid the corpses.

At the same time, Firecracker (Valorie Curry) shames Annie in public for having had an abortion, leveraging the past in a manipulative attempt to destroy her reputation. The tension between Annie and Firecracker explodes into a fight.

This episode stands out for its emotional intensity and brutal violence, revealing just how depraved Homelander can be. Blending horror, action, and key character moments, it is one of the show’s darkest and most unflinching hours.

5) Over the Hills With the Swords of a Thousand Men (Season 2, episode 3)

Antony Starr as Homelander in The Boys (Image via Apple TV+)

Over the Hills With the Swords of a Thousand Men is a turning point in initial The Boys season 2, where the show comes alive. The episode tracks The Boys as they attempt to rescue Kimiko's brother, a superpowered fugitive who's been deemed a terrorist, as they attempt to flee The Seven.

Annie risks everything by introducing the world to the truth behind Compound V, revealing the dark origin of superpowers and creating a ripple effect that is felt throughout the series.

Deep’s gruesome whale stunt to stop the Boys’ escape is one of the most iconic moments. More importantly, the episode marks the start of an open war between The Seven and The Boys, blending action and key plot shifts to become a standout in the series.

4) The Female of the Species (Season 1, episode 4)

The Female of the Species (Season 1, episode 4) (Image via Apple TV+)

Episode 4 of The Boys introduces one of the show's most intriguing characters: Kimiko, a strong and enigmatic woman treated like a living weapon.

The Boys just happen to stumble upon her when she is being kept captive while searching for the source of Compound V. They orchestrate her release. Her addition to the group brings an extra level of intensity and emotion.

At the same time, Homelander and Maeve fail to save a hijacked plane, mercilessly letting its people die, once again revealing the nasty reality behind Vought's so-called heroes.

This episode stands out for revealing Kimiko's backstory and highlighting her growth. It reinforces the show's core theme, that Supes is far from heroic, making it one of the most memorable and rewatchable episodes.

3) Assassination Run (Season 4, episode 8)

Season 4 Finale (Image via Apple TV+)

Despite a patchy reception for the season overall, The Boys concludes season 4 in exciting form with a not-to-be-forgotten finale.

With Homelander consolidating his hold on the nation, The Boys hurry around, attempting to thwart him from unleashing irrevocable destruction. The stakes are higher than ever, and the group must confront the sinister fact that he may finally be on the verge of complete supremacy.

The combination of emotional gravity, surprise twists, and suspenseful energy makes this finale so effective. Homelander looks more unkillable than ever, but there is also a flash of justice as Victoria Neuman is finally brought to book for her crimes.

The episode delivers big moments and lays the groundwork for a possibly explosive final season. It leaves audiences speculating how every character is going to make it through the treacherous new world in the making.

2) Herogasm (Season 3, episode 6)

Herogasm brings one of the wildest comic plotlines to life (Image via Apple TV+)

Herogasm brings one of the wildest comic plotlines to life as The Boys crash a raunchy Supe party to provoke a Homelander–Soldier Boy clash. Chaos erupts when Soldier Boy loses control, and Annie finally snaps, denouncing everyone and leaving The Seven.

Even in a show that prides itself on crossing the line, Herogasm stands out due to its shock value and storytelling power. With the show's use of excess imagery and graphic fight scenes, the episode is more or less a comic book erupting into live action.

It is also a turning point for Annie and the series since Homelander and Soldier Boy finally come face to face. It is visually stunning and emotionally intense, but it remains one of The Boys' most intense and climactic episodes.

1) What I Know (Season 2, episode 8)

Stormfront played by Aya Cash (Image via Apple TV+)

The season 2 finale of The Boys brings multiple key storylines full circle in thrilling fashion, serving up one of the series' strongest and most visceral hours. The Boys, assisted by Starlight, finally engage in a hot and gory fight with Stormfront.

Emotional stakes are further raised by the tragic loss of Becca (Shantel VanSanten), a turning point for Butcher as she was the last connection to humanity and empathy. Meanwhile, Maeve goads Homelander with proof of his complicity in the plane crash conspiracy, making him momentarily vulnerable.

Stormfront’s brutal, unglamorous defeat delivers long-awaited justice, publicly shaming both her and Homelander. The fallout reshapes key character arcs, especially Butcher’s, and sets the stage for darker turns ahead, making this one of the show's strongest finales.

Interested viewers can watch The Boys on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

