The Studio season 1: Full list of cast and characters explored

The Studio season 1 premiered on March 26, 2025, on Apple TV+ and is slated to end its 10-episode run on May 21, 2025. The satirical cringe comedy series is created by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Alex Gregory, Peter Huyck, and Frida Perez.

Ad

Rogen and Goldberg also serve as co-directors of the series, which is produced by Jesse Sternbaum and executive produced by James Weaver, Alex McAtee, and Josh Fagen, along with the show's creators.

The official synopsis of The Studio season 1, as per Apple TV+, reads:

"Seth Rogen stars as the newly appointed head of a movie studio. Desperate for celebrity approval, he and his executive team at Continental Studios must juggle corporate demands with creative ambitions as they try to keep movies alive and relevant."

Ad

Trending

The cast of The Studio season 1 is led by Seth Rogen

1) Seth Rogen as Matt Remick

Seth Rogen as seen in The Studio season 1 (Image via Instagram/@sethrogen)

As the new head of Continental Studios, Matt Remick often struggles to reconcile his passion for movies with the commercial demands of the studio. Each episode features him navigating a hilarious or outlandish situation involving a high-profile actor or director for comedic effect.

Ad

Seth Rogen rose to prominence with his roles in comedy films like Knocked Up, Funny People, and The 40-Year-Old Virgin—all directed by Judd Apatow. He made his foray into dramatic roles with films like The Fabelmans, Steve Jobs, 50/50, and the Hulu miniseries Pam & Tommy. The latter earned him nominations for the 'Best Supporting Actor' at the Primetime Emmy Awards and the Golden Globe Awards.

The 43-year-old star has also lent his voice to the animated films Shrek the Third and the Kung Fu Panda series. He also voiced Pumbaa in The Lion King, released in 2019, and its prequel and sequel, Mufasa: The Lion King, released in 2024.

Ad

Additionally, Rogen and his longtime writing partner, Evan Goldberg, have co-written the films Superbad, This Is the End, The Green Hornet, and Pineapple Express.

2) Ike Barinholtz as Sal Saperstein

Ike Barinholtz seen as Sal Saperstein in The Studio season 1 (Image via Instagram/@sethrogen)

Sal Saperstein is Matt's close friend and a senior executive at Continental Studios. He is Matt's confidante and helps him deal with the pressures of his new job by supporting him, and also keeps his extreme impulses in check.

Ad

Ike Barinholtz rose to fame by starring in the sketch comedy series MADtv from 2002 to 2007. He also played Morgan Tookers in the romantic comedy series The Mindy Project, created by Mindy Kaling. Throughout his career, he has appeared in a string of comedy shows like The Afterparty, Mapleworth Murders, Eastbound & Down, History of the World, Part II, and many others.

His film credits include Suicide Squad, Moxie, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, The Hunt, Late Night, Snatched, Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House, etc. In addition to acting, he wrote, directed, produced, and starred in the comedy film The Oath in 2018.

Ad

3) Chase Sui Wonders as Quinn Hackett

Chase Sui Wonders plays Quinn Hackett in The Studio season 1 (Image via Instagram/@sethrogen)

In The Studio season 1, Quinn Hackett begins as Matt's assistant and is later promoted to the role of junior executive at Continental Studios. In episode 5, titled The War, she goes head-to-head against Sal over the chance to get their preferred director to helm the studio's upcoming slasher film.

Ad

Chase Sui Wonders is known for playing Emma in the film Bodies Bodies Bodies. She also portrayed Makayla in Daniel Isn't Real, Chase in On the Rocks, and Astrid in Out of the Blue. She has starred in the shows City on Fire and Generation and has a recurring role in the Peacock series Bupkis, which is based on the life of Pete Davidson.

4) Kathryn Hahn as Maya Mason

Kathryn Hahn and Chase Sui Wonders as seen in The Studio season 1 (Image via Instagram/@ikebarinholtz)

Maya Mason is the brash head of marketing at Continental Studios in the hit Apple TV+ series. She takes charge whenever Matt struggles to be forthcoming. She is often the voice of reason among her team members.

Ad

Kathryn Hahn has appeared in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, The Holiday, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Revolutionary Road, The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, and We're the Millers, among others. She voiced the role of Doctor Octopus in 2018's highly-acclaimed film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Additionally, she played Agatha Harkness in the Disney+ series WandaVision in 2021 and reprised her role in its spin-off series Agatha All Along in 2024. Her work in the shows Tiny Beautiful Things, Mrs. Fletcher, Transparent, and I Know This Much Is True has earned her further acclaim.

Ad

5) Catherine O'Hara as Patty Leigh

Catherine O'Hara as seen in The Studio season 1 (Image via Instagram/@ikebarinholtz)

Patty Leigh is the former head of Continental Studios, whose firing paved the way for Matt to become the studio head. Despite stepping down, she comes to Matt's rescue from time to time, whenever the high-pressure job takes a toll on him.

Ad

Catherine O'Hara is best known for playing Moira Rose in the sitcom Schitt's Creek from 2015 to 2020. Her other notable television roles include playing Carol Ward in Six Feet Under, Dr. Georgina Orwell in A Series of Unfortunate Events, and Gail in the second season of The Last of Us.

Furthermore, she is widely remembered for playing the protagonist's mother, Kate McCallister, in Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. She has also played Delia Deetz in Tim Burton's 1988 horror comedy film Beetlejuice and its 2024 sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Ad

The supporting cast list of The Studio season 1

Seth Rogen and Greta Lee as seen in The Studio season 1 (Image via Instagram/@sethrogen)

Bryan Cranston as Griffin Mill

David Krumholtz as Mitch Weitz

Keyla Monterroso Mejia as Petra

Lisa Gilroy as Gabby

Rebecca Hall as Sarah

Dewayne Perkins as Tyler

Chris Gann as the limo driver

Thomas Barbusca as PA Doug

Devon Bostick as Miles

Trevor Tordjman as Daniel

Sugar Lyn Beard as Rebecca Chan-Sanders

Bonnie Soper as Amanda

Larry Brown as Jean-Paul

Andrew Santiago as PA Fred

Arthur Keng as Steve Chan

Tara Brook as Evelyn

Billy Budinich as Randall

Martin Scorsese as himself

Greta Lee as herself

Paul Dano as himself

Ron Howard as himself

Peter Berg as himself

Nicholas Stoller as himself

Charlize Theron as herself

Steve Buscemi as himself

Zac Efron as himself

Owen Kline as himself

Sarah Polley as herself

Olivia Wilde as herself

Anthony Mackie as himself

Dave Franco as himself

Parker Finn as himself

Zoë Kravitz as herself

Johnny Knoxville as himself

Josh Hutcherson as himself

Ad

Viewers can watch the latest episodes of The Studio season 1 every Wednesday exclusively on Apple TV+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepti Sequeira Deepti is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She comes with more than 6 years of experience in the creative writing field and has written extensively for the entertainment and travel domains.



She holds a degree in Chemistry, but her true interest always lay in the creative field. A passion for reading from a young age fueled her desire to make a career change later in life and take up writing as her profession.



Apart from reading, her hobbies include watching movies, listening to music, and going to the beach. In her free time, she can be found looking up reviews of new and old films to add to her watchlist. She also enjoys watching foreign language films that help expand her knowledge base regarding different cultures around the world.



Asked to describe herself, she would promptly mention that she is a die-hard Swiftie and enjoys nothing more than listening to Taylor Swift songs on loop while writing. Know More