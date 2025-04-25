The Studio season 1: Full list of cast and characters explored

The Studio season 1 premiered on March 26, 2025, on Apple TV+ and is slated to end its 10-episode run on May 21, 2025. The satirical cringe comedy series is created by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Alex Gregory, Peter Huyck, and Frida Perez.
Rogen and Goldberg also serve as co-directors of the series, which is produced by Jesse Sternbaum and executive produced by James Weaver, Alex McAtee, and Josh Fagen, along with the show's creators.
The official synopsis of The Studio season 1, as per Apple TV+, reads:
"Seth Rogen stars as the newly appointed head of a movie studio. Desperate for celebrity approval, he and his executive team at Continental Studios must juggle corporate demands with creative ambitions as they try to keep movies alive and relevant."
The cast of The Studio season 1 is led by Seth Rogen
1) Seth Rogen as Matt Remick
As the new head of Continental Studios, Matt Remick often struggles to reconcile his passion for movies with the commercial demands of the studio. Each episode features him navigating a hilarious or outlandish situation involving a high-profile actor or director for comedic effect.
Seth Rogen rose to prominence with his roles in comedy films like Knocked Up, Funny People, and The 40-Year-Old Virgin—all directed by Judd Apatow. He made his foray into dramatic roles with films like The Fabelmans, Steve Jobs, 50/50, and the Hulu miniseries Pam & Tommy. The latter earned him nominations for the 'Best Supporting Actor' at the Primetime Emmy Awards and the Golden Globe Awards.
The 43-year-old star has also lent his voice to the animated films Shrek the Third and the Kung Fu Panda series. He also voiced Pumbaa in The Lion King, released in 2019, and its prequel and sequel, Mufasa: The Lion King, released in 2024.
Additionally, Rogen and his longtime writing partner, Evan Goldberg, have co-written the films Superbad, This Is the End, The Green Hornet, and Pineapple Express.
2) Ike Barinholtz as Sal Saperstein
Sal Saperstein is Matt's close friend and a senior executive at Continental Studios. He is Matt's confidante and helps him deal with the pressures of his new job by supporting him, and also keeps his extreme impulses in check.
Ike Barinholtz rose to fame by starring in the sketch comedy series MADtv from 2002 to 2007. He also played Morgan Tookers in the romantic comedy series The Mindy Project, created by Mindy Kaling. Throughout his career, he has appeared in a string of comedy shows like The Afterparty, Mapleworth Murders, Eastbound & Down, History of the World, Part II, and many others.
His film credits include Suicide Squad, Moxie, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, The Hunt, Late Night, Snatched, Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House, etc. In addition to acting, he wrote, directed, produced, and starred in the comedy film The Oath in 2018.
3) Chase Sui Wonders as Quinn Hackett
In The Studio season 1, Quinn Hackett begins as Matt's assistant and is later promoted to the role of junior executive at Continental Studios. In episode 5, titled The War, she goes head-to-head against Sal over the chance to get their preferred director to helm the studio's upcoming slasher film.
Chase Sui Wonders is known for playing Emma in the film Bodies Bodies Bodies. She also portrayed Makayla in Daniel Isn't Real, Chase in On the Rocks, and Astrid in Out of the Blue. She has starred in the shows City on Fire and Generation and has a recurring role in the Peacock series Bupkis, which is based on the life of Pete Davidson.
4) Kathryn Hahn as Maya Mason
Maya Mason is the brash head of marketing at Continental Studios in the hit Apple TV+ series. She takes charge whenever Matt struggles to be forthcoming. She is often the voice of reason among her team members.
Kathryn Hahn has appeared in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, The Holiday, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Revolutionary Road, The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, and We're the Millers, among others. She voiced the role of Doctor Octopus in 2018's highly-acclaimed film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.
Additionally, she played Agatha Harkness in the Disney+ series WandaVision in 2021 and reprised her role in its spin-off series Agatha All Along in 2024. Her work in the shows Tiny Beautiful Things, Mrs. Fletcher, Transparent, and I Know This Much Is True has earned her further acclaim.
5) Catherine O'Hara as Patty Leigh
Patty Leigh is the former head of Continental Studios, whose firing paved the way for Matt to become the studio head. Despite stepping down, she comes to Matt's rescue from time to time, whenever the high-pressure job takes a toll on him.
Catherine O'Hara is best known for playing Moira Rose in the sitcom Schitt's Creek from 2015 to 2020. Her other notable television roles include playing Carol Ward in Six Feet Under, Dr. Georgina Orwell in A Series of Unfortunate Events, and Gail in the second season of The Last of Us.
Furthermore, she is widely remembered for playing the protagonist's mother, Kate McCallister, in Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. She has also played Delia Deetz in Tim Burton's 1988 horror comedy film Beetlejuice and its 2024 sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.
The supporting cast list of The Studio season 1
- Bryan Cranston as Griffin Mill
- David Krumholtz as Mitch Weitz
- Keyla Monterroso Mejia as Petra
- Lisa Gilroy as Gabby
- Rebecca Hall as Sarah
- Dewayne Perkins as Tyler
- Chris Gann as the limo driver
- Thomas Barbusca as PA Doug
- Devon Bostick as Miles
- Trevor Tordjman as Daniel
- Sugar Lyn Beard as Rebecca Chan-Sanders
- Bonnie Soper as Amanda
- Larry Brown as Jean-Paul
- Andrew Santiago as PA Fred
- Arthur Keng as Steve Chan
- Tara Brook as Evelyn
- Billy Budinich as Randall
- Martin Scorsese as himself
- Greta Lee as herself
- Paul Dano as himself
- Ron Howard as himself
- Peter Berg as himself
- Nicholas Stoller as himself
- Charlize Theron as herself
- Steve Buscemi as himself
- Zac Efron as himself
- Owen Kline as himself
- Sarah Polley as herself
- Olivia Wilde as herself
- Anthony Mackie as himself
- Dave Franco as himself
- Parker Finn as himself
- Zoë Kravitz as herself
- Johnny Knoxville as himself
- Josh Hutcherson as himself
Viewers can watch the latest episodes of The Studio season 1 every Wednesday exclusively on Apple TV+.