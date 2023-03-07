What is Tiny Beautiful Things about? Trailer, release date, and everything we know so far about Hulu's new comedy series

Hulu's new series, Tiny Beautiful Things, will premiere on the streaming platform on April 7, 2023. The show is an adaptation of Cheryl Strayed's book series of the same title and tells the story of a struggling writer who takes up a job as an advice columnist. Although initially not the ideal job, the role eventually transformed her life.

The show stars Kathryn Hahn in the lead role and numerous others playing important supporting roles. The series is helmed by Liz Tigelaar, known for American Dreams, Brothers & Sisters, and Life Unexpected.

Hulu's Tiny Beautiful Things: Trailer, what to expect, and more details explored.

Hulu has dropped the official trailer for Tiny Beautiful Things, offering a peek into the eventful life of protagonist Clare. The trailer opens somberly as viewers see that Clare and her husband are having some issues.

In the trailer, Clare describes her life as ''a mess'' and says her husband has ''kicked'' her out a few days back. She also mentions that her daughter hates her. The trailer then depicts some of the most hilarious and awkward moments set to unfold in the series.

Overall, it maintains a fun and quirky tone while not compromising the story's emotional depth. Along with the trailer, Hulu has also shared the official synopsis of the series on their YouTube channel:

''When we first meet Clare, her marriage to her husband Danny is barely limping along; her teenage daughter, Rae, is pushing her away; and her once-promising writing career is non-existent. So when an old writing pal asks her to take over as the advice columnist Dear Sugar, she thinks she has no business giving anyone advice.''

The synopsis further reads,

''After reluctantly taking on the mantle of Sugar however, Clare's life unfurls in a complex fabric of memory, exploring her most pivotal moments from childhood through present day, and excavating the beauty, struggle, and humor in her unhealed wounds. Through Sugar, Clare forms a salve for her readers - and for herself - to show us that we are not beyond rescue, that our stories can ultimately save us. And, perhaps, bring us back home.''

Based on the official trailer and synopsis, viewers can expect a sharp and witty comedy series that explores a woman's existential crisis, focusing on themes like desire, happiness, and family, among many more.

Who stars in Hulu's Tiny Beautiful Things?

Kathryn Hahn plays the lead role of Clare in Tiny Beautiful Things. Clare struggles with her life as she's going through several marital problems while also dealing with her complicated relationship with her daughter.

Hahn is perfectly cast in the role as she wonderfully embodies her character's inherent charm and various flaws with absolute ease. Fans can expect her to deliver a mature and nuanced performance in the series.

Her other memorable acting credits include Crossing Jordan, The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, and Revolutionary Road, to name a few. Starring alongside her are actors like Quentin Plair, Sarah Pidgeon, and Tanzyn Crawford, among many more.

You can watch all eight episodes of Tiny Beautiful Things on Hulu on April 7, 2023.

