The Studio season 1 episode 5 ending explained: Do Sal and Quinn reconcile at the end?

The Studio season 1 episode 5 premiered on April 16, 2025, on Apple TV+. The episode, titled The War, is directed by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg from a screenplay written by Frida Perez.

Ad

The show's latest episode finds the rookie executive Quinn Hackett pitted against the more experienced Sal Saperstein. Both of them fight to get their preferred director to helm the studio's film project, Wink. Quinn backs a critically acclaimed independent filmmaker, while Sal opts for the director who can guarantee a box office hit.

After sabotaging each other's efforts, the two reconcile their differences and decide to work together to get Wink made.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Studio season 1 episode 5.

Enjoy Apple TV+'s thought provoking new show HERE

Sal and Quinn clash over the latest film project in The Studio season 1 episode 5

Sal and Quinn as seen in The Studio season 1 episode 5 (Image via Apple TV+)

The episode opens with Sal excited about finalizing the deal with Parker Finn to direct Wink, a remake of his own slasher film Smile, which grossed $200 million at the box office. He pitches the idea of making a low-budget rip-off of Smile in which the ghosts will wink before killing people, instead of smiling.

Ad

Meanwhile, the first-year executive Quinn Hackett tries to get her first movie greenlit with Owen Kline's untitled low-budget slasher film. Matt informs her of his plans to go ahead with Wink and asks her to join the project. However, Quinn calls the idea of hiring Finn "lame," making Matt doubt his decision.

She pushes for Kline to helm the project, reminding Matt that he debuted with the critically acclaimed film Funny Pages in 2022. Matt gets interested once he learns that the film was produced by the Safdie brothers, distributed by A24, and premiered at Cannes. In the end, he agrees to meet both Finn and Kline before making his decision.

Ad

Determined to get their director of choice for Wink, Sal and Quinn go out of their way to sabotage each other. What follows is a series of escalating situations that get out of hand, forcing the duo to agree to a truce.

Also read: The Studio season 1 episode 4 ending explained: Why does Olivia Wilde steal the film reel?

Sal and Quinn battle it out in The Studio season 1 episode 5

Quinn Hackett as seen in The Studio season 1 episode 5 (Image via Apple TV+)

In order to ruin Sal's plans, Quinn deletes Parker Finn’s scheduled meeting with Matt from his calendar. As a result, Matt leaves to have drinks with Chris Hemsworth, while Finn waits for him at the studio. After Sal apologizes, the director agrees to a second meeting the following day.

Ad

Sal retaliates by showing up for Matt's meeting with Owen Kline. He succeeds in driving him away by suggesting that he will most likely lose creative control due to the studio's interference. The next day, Quinn does everything in her power to ruin Finn's meeting with Sal and Matt. She steals Sal’s golf cart and leaves it in his designated parking spot, forcing him to park his car far away.

Ad

As he rushes to get to his meeting on time, a series of mishaps lead to his suit getting ruined with freshly-cooked chili. Finn leaves after waiting for 10 minutes, telling Sal on his way out that he will make the movie with Paramount instead.

Sal and Quinn watch the Waterloo set getting destroyed in The Studio season 1 episode 5 (Image via Apple TV+)

Sal is finally at his wits' end and confronts Quinn in the backlot. He snatches her burrito and throws it in her face, but she ducks at the last second, and it ends up hitting an AD passing by in a golf cart. The AD loses control of his cart and crashes onto the set of the Waterloo miniseries for Netflix, which Continental Studios has been renting space for the streaming service to shoot.

Ad

The HR is called to investigate the incident, with Matt promising to fire the person responsible for causing the debacle. Sal begs Quinn to corroborate his story that it was purely an accident. She refuses, gloating that she will take over his job after getting him fired.

But when Sal breaks down in tears at the prospect of his career ending, Quinn has a change of heart. She agrees to go along with his story so long as he helps mentor her into getting her first movie greenlit. She also demands his parking spot, which he reluctantly agrees to.

Ad

Quinn runs into Sal the next day, after parking her car in his old spot. They discuss finding a new director for Wink, before Sal asks her to pay $3000 for his new suit since she ruined his old one.

Viewers can watch The Studio season 1 episode 5 exclusively on Apple TV+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepti Sequeira Deepti is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She comes with more than 6 years of experience in the creative writing field and has written extensively for the entertainment and travel domains.



She holds a degree in Chemistry, but her true interest always lay in the creative field. A passion for reading from a young age fueled her desire to make a career change later in life and take up writing as her profession.



Apart from reading, her hobbies include watching movies, listening to music, and going to the beach. In her free time, she can be found looking up reviews of new and old films to add to her watchlist. She also enjoys watching foreign language films that help expand her knowledge base regarding different cultures around the world.



Asked to describe herself, she would promptly mention that she is a die-hard Swiftie and enjoys nothing more than listening to Taylor Swift songs on loop while writing. Know More