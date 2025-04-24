The Last of Us season 2 episode 2 game vs series: How different are they?

The Last of Us season 2 episode 2, titled Through the Valley, premiered on April 20, 2025, on Max. The episode features one of the biggest moments in the series and follows the city of Jackson as they prepare for an incoming attack from the infected. Aside from that, the episode also sees Abby continue on her journey of vengeance as she seeks out Joel Miller.

With The Last of Us season 2 being based on the video game The Last of Us: Part II, the show will be adapting its source material in its own way. This will sometimes lead to some changes, some of which will be minor and some of which will be major. In the case of episode 2, many such liberties are taken that put a spin on the game's original story.

Changes between The Last of Us season 2 episode 2 and The Last of Us: Part II explored

Jackson is never attacked by the infected

One of the big set pieces in The Last of Us season 2 episode 2 sees Jackson being attacked by a large infected horde. This happens after Joel saves Abby from the said horde, and then the creatures are diverted to the city after someone discovers the tendrils coming out of the ground. However, in the game, this never really happens.

While a horde is featured in The Last of Us: Part II, it is only kept exclusively to the chase, with Abby and Joel helping her escape from it. One of the other big changes is Abby being discovered by Joel and Dina in the show, while in the game, she is discovered by Joel and Tommy.

Meanwhile,In the show, Tommy is relegated to staying back in Jackson, and in the game, Dina is out on patrol with Ellie as well.

Abby's crew being smaller than it is in the game

In the show, Abby's crew is considerably smaller than in the game. Fans are only introduced to Owen, Mel, Manny, and Nora, whereas in the game, there are more people in her crew.

While Owen, Mel, Manny, and Nora, are still present in the game, they are joined by others like Jordan and Leah as well. While they are not as important to the plot, they still play some role in the story which helps Ellie get to Abby in Seattle.

Abby's killing of Joel

The way Abby kills Joel in The Last of Us season 2 features many differences as well. More importantly, there is a big difference in the way Abby is characterized in the show. In the show, she is shown to be more of a straightforward villain who is monologuing and taking joy in killing Joel, whereas in the game, Abby has a much more vengeful personality and doesn't particularly take joy in killing Joel.

Aside from that, the show also immediately reveals Abby's motivations for wanting to kill Joel, whereas in the game, fans don't learn of her motivations until halfway through the story. It certainly is a big change considering Abby's motivations being revealed so soon affect the story's structure immensely, but it remains to be seen how the show will handle it going forward.

