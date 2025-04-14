Who is Isabela Merced? Meet the actress who plays Dina in The Last of Us Season 2

The Last of Us Season 2 has arrived on HBO Max, with its first episode released on April 13, 2025. The episode, Future Days, was directed by Craig Mazin, who is also the co-showrunner with Neil Druckmann.

The episode brought back Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in their respective characters of Joe and Ellie. The viewers were introduced to a new character, Dina, played by the Peruvian-American actress Isabela Merced. Merced is known for her work in projects such as Instant Family, Transformers: The Last Knight, and Dora and the Lost City of Gold.

All about Isabela Merced from The Last of Us Season 2

Personal Life

Isabela Merced was born in Cleveland, Ohio, to Katherine and Patrick Moner. Her first language is Spanish due to her mother's Peruvian influence. She has an older brother, Jared, and a younger brother, Gyovanni. She aspired to be an actress by watching the works of Shirley Temple and Judy Garland, as per Newsday.

Career achievements

The actress started her career with the Nickelodeon television series 100 Things to Do Before High School, in which she played CJ Martin. She soon got more Nickelodeon projects, such as Splitting Adam and Legends of the Hidden Temple in 2015.

Merced also began her singing career around the same time, at the age of 13. She has a YouTube channel with 679k subscribers as of April 14, 2025, where she uploads her music videos.

She started getting supporting roles in films from 2016 when she starred in Transformers: The Last Knight, Sicario: Day of the Soldado, and Instant Family. Now, Merced has graduated into major roles as she played the titular role in Dora and the Lost City of Gold and will soon be seen as Hawkgirl in James Gunn's Superman.

Who is Dina in The Last of Us Season 2?

Dina is a major character in the second part of the blockbuster video game franchise, The Last of Us. She is a tough orphan with a liking for wiping out clickers. As per the game, she killed a man who was attacking her mother at 10. Since her parents' death, she was raised by her older sister, Talia.

She soon becomes friends with the other survivors, particularly Ellie, becoming the deuteragonist of her story. Talking to The New York Times about her character, Merced said that she imagines that she would like Dina in the Apocalypse. The trailer for The Last of Us Season 2 teased a romantic angle between Ellie and Dina.

Though their romantic fate is uncertain as of yet, she will certainly help Ellie in her quest for revenge.

The series is available on HBO and HBO Max exclusively. Here's how the platform describes The Last of Us Season 2:

"In 2003, a parasitic fungal infection ravaged the planet, turning humans into violent creatures known as the Infected. Twenty years later, hardened survivor Joel (Pedro Pascal) is hired to smuggle 14-year-old Ellie (Bella Ramsey) to the rebel Fireflies."

It continues:

"Season 2 of The Last of Us picks up five years after the events of Season 1. Joel and Ellie’s collective past catches up to them, drawing them into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind."

Stay tuned for more news and updates on The Last of Us Season 2 and other such shows on HBO Max.

