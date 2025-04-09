The Last of Us season 2 premiere: Release date and time, where to watch, plot and more

HBO's hit zombie / post-apocalyptic drama is set to return as The Last of Us season 2 premieres next week. More than two years in the making, the show will see the return of Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie to the small screens as they jump back into the bleak world of this franchise. It will also adapt the second game in the series, The Last of Us: Part II.

So, for those excited to tune into the premiere of The Last of Us season 2, this article will tell everything that's needed to know. The first episode of the series is set to premiere on Sunday, April 13, 2025, on Max, after which a new episode of the show will drop every at the end of every week.

Release timing for The Last of Us season 2 premiere explored

The Last of Us season 2 will premiere on April 13, 2025, at 6 pm Pacific Standard Time or 9 pm Eastern Standard Time - as standard for HBO originals. For fans of the show, living outside America, the table below will tell you of the timing specific to your location:

Zone Time Date Pacific Standard Time 6 pm Sunday, April 13, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 9 pm Sunday, April 13, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 1 am Monday, April 14, 2025 Indian Standard Time 6:30 am Monday, April 14, 2025 Australian Eastern Standard Time 11 am Monday, April 14, 2025 Central European Time 3 am Monday, April 14, 2025

Where to watch The Last of Us season 2 premiere?

Fans can tune in for The Last of Us season 2 exclusively on Max from next week onwards in the United States of America and the other regions where the service is available. You will need a valid subscription to the streaming service. For those who already have a subscription to Max, the show will be available at no further cost.

The cast of The Last of Us season 2 explored

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey reprises their characters of Joel and Ellie, respectively in the next season of the series. Gabriel Luna will return to play the role of Tommy, Joel's brother. Joining them will be a bunch of new cast members as well, such as Isabela Merced as Dina and Young Mazino as Jesse.

Actress Kaitlyn Dever will portray the role of Abby, the main antagonist for this season. Here is the entire cast for the upcoming season of the show.

Pedro Pascal as Joel

Bella Ramsey as Ellie

Gabriel Luna as Tommy

Rutina Wesley as Maria

Kaitlyn Dever as Abby

Young Mazino as Jesse

Isabela Merced as Dina

Danny Ramirez as Manny

Ariela Barer as Mel

Tati Gabrielle as Nora

Spencer Lord as Own

Catherine O'Hara as Gail

Jeffrey Wright as Isaac Dixon

What's the plot of The Last of Us season 2

The upcoming season of the show is an adaptation of the story of The Last of Us: Part II; however, not all of the game will be adapted for this season. The show will pick up a few years after the events of season 1, with Joel and Ellie living alongside Tommy's community in Jackson. However, their past will catch up with them in mysterious ways, leading them down the least expected paths.

The season will consist of seven episodes and is created by Neil Druckman and Craig Mazin.

