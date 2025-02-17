Rambo: Last Blood - Full list of cast in the fifth installment of the franchise

Rambo: Last Blood is the fifth entry in the Rambo franchise. Released in September 2019, the film is directed by Adrian Grunberg and written by Stallone and Matthew Cirulnick. The movie saw Sylvester Stallone reprise his role as Rambo for the fourth time.

The vigilante action film opens with a retired Rambo living on his late father's ranch alongside his adopted niece, Gabriela, and her grandmother. When Gabriela learns from a friend that her estranged father is in Mexico, she disregards Rambo's warnings and decides to travel there.

When Gabriela gets kidnapped in Mexico, Rambo tracks her down, but his initial attempt to rescue her fails. Although his next attempt is more successful, Gabriela dies of a drug overdose. This leads to a showdown between the cartel and Rambo.

Stallone's performance and the action sequences in the film were praiseworthy. The film also featured stellar performances from Spanish actors like Óscar Jaenada and Paz Vega.

Main cast list of Rambo: Last Blood

1) Sylvester Stallone starred as Rambo

Sylvester Stallone in Rambo: Last Blood (Image via Lionsgate Movies)

Sylvester Stallone has been in the entertainment industry for almost six decades. He has starred in several high-grossing franchises such as the Rambo films, the Rocky franchise, and The Expendables film series.

He began starring as John Rambo in 1982's First Blood. Rambo is a U.S. Army Special Forces veteran who was traumatized by the Vietnamese war. However, his experience in the war earned him skills that helped him fight corrupt officers and other such antagonists.

Stallone portrayed Rambo once again in Rambo: Last Blood and sought revenge for his niece's loss from the Mexican cartel.

2) Paz Vega stars as Carmen Delgado

Spanish actress and filmmaker Paz Vega is widely known for her role in the comedy series 7 Vidas. She has also appeared in the biopic, Theresa: The Body of Christ and the action thriller Acts of Vengeance.

Vega played the role of Carmen Delgado in the fifth Rambo film. Carmen is an independent journalist who has a vendetta against the cartel. She helps Rambo recover after his first unsuccessful attempt at saving Gabriela.

3) Sergio Peris-Mencheta stars as Hugo Martinez

Sergio Peris-Mencheta is a Spanish actor and director who has appeared as a supporting character in many films and series. His most recent projects include the TV series Snowfall, which aired from 2017 to 2023, and Jason Statham's 2023 sci-fi action film, Meg 2: The Trench.

He played the role of Hugo Martinez, one of the two members of the human trafficking cartel. Hugo is the brother of Victor Martinez.

4) Óscar Jaenada stars as Victor Martinez

Óscar Jaenada is also a Spanish actor. He began acting in Shakespearean plays at 13 and later moved to Madrid in search of better opportunities. Like Paz Pega, he also appeared in the show 7 Vidas.

In Rambo: Last Blood, Jaenada appears as Victor Martinez, the brother of Hugo Martinez. Victor is the second member of the cartel that kidnapped Gabriela and eventually caused her death.

5) Yvette Monreal stars as Gabriela Beltran

A still from Rambo: Last Blood (Image via Lionsgate Movies)

American actress Yvette Monreal has starred in movies like Lowriders and Once Upon a Superhero. She has also appeared as Yolanda Montez in the superhero TV series, Legends of Tomorrow and Stargirl.

Monreal plays the role of Gabriela Beltran, Rambo's adopted niece who becomes the victim of the Mexican drug cartel run by Hugo and Victor Martinez.

Supporting cast of Rambo: Last Blood

A still from Rambo: Last Blood (Image via Lionsgate Movies)

Adriana Barraza as Maria Beltran

Fenessa Pineda as Gizelle

Marco de la O as Manuel

Genie Kim aka Yenah Han as Bar Patron

Joaquín Cosío as Don Manuel

Rick Zingale as Don Miguel

Manuel Uriza as Dr. Sergio

Sheila Shah as Alejandra

Jessica Madsen as Becky

Mirka Prieto as Lola / Laura

Owen Davis as Rescue Worker

Louis Mandylor as Sheriff

Rambo: Last Blood is available for streaming on Netflix.

